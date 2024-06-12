HB
Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene | June 12, 2024

Daniel Boulud Heads Up Citymeals On Wheels’ 37th Annual Chefs’ Tribute In NYC

Laura Schreffler
Citymeals on Wheels
Daniel Boulud and wife Katherine

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

Hundreds of guests and dozens of the country’s most notable chefs joined Citymeals on Wheels on Tuesday night for the 37th Annual Chefs’ Tribute to Citymeals at Cipriani South Street, which raised funds to prepare and deliver 90,000 meals for homebound older New Yorkers.

Citymeals on Wheels
Charlie Palmer

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

For 37 years, Chefs’ Tribute for Citymeals has gathered the most creative culinary talents to present their signature dishes at a walk-around tasting event that has become a New York City food world tradition. This year’s theme – “Sauced!” – was a playful homage to dining and mixology. The star-studded chef lineup included Leah Cohen of Piggyback by Pig and Khao (NYC); Scott Conant from Cellaio (Monticello, NY); Alex Guarnaschelli of Butter (NYC); Antonia Lofaso of Scopa Italian Roots, Black Market Liquor Bar & DAMA (Los Angeles); Maria Loi from Loi Estiatorio (NYC); Akhtar Nawab from Alta Calidad (NYC) and dozens more. A host of veteran Citymeals’ supporters, including chefs Daniel Boulud, Marc Forgione, Charlie Palmer, Alfred Portale and Jonathan Waxman, also participated.

Citymeals on Wheels
Daniel Boulud

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

“Who better to help fight hunger than chefs,” said Chef Boulud, Chair of Citymeals’ Board of Directors. “Chefs’ Tribute is a New York City tradition, and I’m so proud to support Citymeals’ in nourishing older New Yorkers in need.”

Citymeals on Wheels
The culinary crew at Citymeals on Wheels

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

Participating chefs included Cesar Balderas (Cecchi’s Bar and Grill); Aliyyah Baylor (Make My Cake); Daniel Boulud & Christina D’Angelo (Le Gratin); Leah Cohen (Piggyback by Pig and Khao); Scott Conant (Cellaio); Stefano DiSilvestre (Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani); Rocco DiSpirito (author of Everyday Delicious); Billy Durney(Hometown Bar-B-Que); Marc Forgione (Respect Hospitality); Alex Guarnaschelli (Butter); Keith Hernandez (RW Prime, Resorts World New York City); Morgan Jarrett (State Bar and Grill); Celine Labaune (Gourmet Attitude Truffles); Antonia Lofaso (Scopa Italian Roots, Black Market Liquor Bar, DAMA); Maria Loi (Loi Estiatorio); Akhtar Nawab (Alta Calidad); Charlie Palmer & Vasiliki Vourliotaki (AperiBar); Alfred Portale (Portale Restaurant); Carolina Perego(Citarella); Richard Sandoval (tán); Stefano Secchi (Rezdôra); Adam Siegel (Lupi & Iris); George Tang (Nobu Downtown); Moussa Thiam (Revelie Luncheonette), Silvana Vivoli (VIvoli il Gelato); Jonathan Waxman (Barbuto);Elena Yamamoto (Bessou) and Sasha Zabar (Glace).

