Hundreds of guests and dozens of the country’s most notable chefs joined Citymeals on Wheels on Tuesday night for the 37th Annual Chefs’ Tribute to Citymeals at Cipriani South Street, which raised funds to prepare and deliver 90,000 meals for homebound older New Yorkers.

For 37 years, Chefs’ Tribute for Citymeals has gathered the most creative culinary talents to present their signature dishes at a walk-around tasting event that has become a New York City food world tradition. This year’s theme – “Sauced!” – was a playful homage to dining and mixology. The star-studded chef lineup included Leah Cohen of Piggyback by Pig and Khao (NYC); Scott Conant from Cellaio (Monticello, NY); Alex Guarnaschelli of Butter (NYC); Antonia Lofaso of Scopa Italian Roots, Black Market Liquor Bar & DAMA (Los Angeles); Maria Loi from Loi Estiatorio (NYC); Akhtar Nawab from Alta Calidad (NYC) and dozens more. A host of veteran Citymeals’ supporters, including chefs Daniel Boulud, Marc Forgione, Charlie Palmer, Alfred Portale and Jonathan Waxman, also participated.

“Who better to help fight hunger than chefs,” said Chef Boulud, Chair of Citymeals’ Board of Directors. “Chefs’ Tribute is a New York City tradition, and I’m so proud to support Citymeals’ in nourishing older New Yorkers in need.”

