The George: Tel Aviv’s Newest Jewel in Hospitality

Nestled in the bustling heart of Tel Aviv, The George stands as the latest gem in the city’s vibrant hospitality landscape. It is a meticulously designed sanctuary catering to both locals and travelers, offering a rich tapestry of experiences. Located amidst Tel Aviv’s dynamic tech start-ups and cultural hubs, The George is a beacon for discerning locals and savvy visitors alike.

A Holistic Urban Experience

The George, brought to life by Elco Hospitality—a partnership between Elco Holdings and Vision Hospitality—and designed by the renowned Lázaro Rosa-Violán, integrates space, experience, and hospitality into a seamless urban oasis. The venue features a hotel, a members’ club, multiple restaurants, and an engaging events schedule, all designed to foster community and connection.

Living the Local Life

The George embodies the essence of ‘localism,’ aiming to provide an authentic experience of Tel Aviv’s vibrant culture. “Today’s travelers seek to immerse themselves in local communities,” says Michael Hay, Founder of The George. “We’ve created a space for both locals and visitors to connect, enriching their experiences through a uniquely curated community.”

Design and Comfort

Conceptualized by architecture studio MYS and interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, The George captures the timeless, eclectic spirit of Tel Aviv. The design reflects the city’s unique cultural heritage, blending modern Mediterranean elements with an ever-evolving urban aesthetic. The George features 170 rooms, including 37 designed for extended stays, surrounded by inspiring communal spaces.

A Culinary Journey

The George offers four distinct dining experiences under the culinary direction of award-winning Israeli chef Barak Aharoni. Each restaurant draws from the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern culinary traditions. Loft, an exclusive dining venue for members and guests, serves all-day breakfast and a curated selection of wines. The soon-to-open signature restaurant, Pardes, will offer seasonal, locally-sourced dishes to the public. The Deck Bar, located on the rooftop, provides sweeping city views and a plant-based menu. Ofaimme, the lobby’s farm-style cafe, serves freshly baked pastries, coffee, and signature cheeses, perfect for morning meetings.

Luxurious Amenities

The George’s fifth floor is a lush retreat featuring a pool hand-painted by Rosa-Violán, inspired by Israeli ceramicist Elazar Halivny. This area also houses The George’s spa, offering a range of wellness treatments designed to soothe the mind and body. The spa includes three treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room. Adjacent is a 24-hour gym equipped with Technogym machines and a variety of fitness classes.

A Hub for Culture and Community

The exclusive members’ club at The George hosts nightly events, including cultural showcases and lecture series. With performances by artists like musical maven Karen Ann and renowned DJs, The George has quickly become a cultural epicenter.

A First in Tel Aviv

The George is a groundbreaking addition to Tel Aviv, offering a unique blend of luxury, community, and local culture. It’s more than a place to stay; it’s a vibrant gathering spot where new and old friends meet, and where every visit unfolds into a memorable experience.

Contact Information

The George, 5 Tal Israel Street, Tel Aviv, Israel www,thegeorgetelaviv.com