The James Beard Foundation has announced the winners of its 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, honoring excellence across the culinary industry.

The winners were announced during a live ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago co-hosted by Nyesha Arrington, chef, restaurateur, and co-host of FOX’s Next Level Chef; Richard Blais, chef, James Beard Award–nominated author, and co-host of FOX’s Next Level Chef; Amanda Freitag, chef, author, and judge on Food Network’s Chopped, and Marcus Samuelsson, James Beard Award–winning chef, restaurateur, and author.

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established luminaries, while supporting and encouraging a more sustainable industry. Established in 1990, with the first ceremony taking place in 1991, the Restaurant and Chef Awards is one of five separate recognition programs for the Awards. The 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards winners are recognized across 22 categories.

Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton: A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C

Outstanding Restaurateur: A restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to their broader community.

Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker, ID EST (The Wolf’s Tailor, BRUTØ, Basta, and others), Boulder, CO

Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua PannaⓇ Natural Spring Water: A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

Langbaan, Portland, OR

Emerging Chef presented by S.PellegrinoⓇ Sparkling Natural Mineral Water: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come, while contributing positively to their broader community.

Masako Morishita, Perry’s, Washington, D.C.

Best New Restaurant presented by Clover from Fiserv: A restaurant opened between October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023, that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Dakar NOLA, New Orleans, LA

Outstanding Bakery: A baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

ZU Bakery, Portland, ME

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: A pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries, or breads who demonstrates exceptional skills while contributing positively to their broader community.

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Outstanding Hospitality presented by American Airlines: A restaurant, bar, or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff, that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

Lula Cafe, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food while contributing positively to its broader community.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, Columbia, SC

Outstanding Bar: A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

Jewel of the South, New Orleans, LA

Regional Best Chefs presented by Capital One: Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community.

Best Chef: California

Lord Maynard Llera, Kuya Lord, Los Angeles, CA

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Hajime Sato, Sozai, Clawson, MI

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis, MN

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Matt Vawter, Rootstalk, Breckenridge, CO

Best Chef: New York State

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, Brooklyn, NY

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

David Standridge, The Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic, CT

Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Gregory Gourdet, kann, Portland, OR

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Valerie Chang, Maty’s, Miami, FL

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, WV

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ

Best Chef: Texas

Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission, TX

