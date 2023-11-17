The Trophy House: Unveiling The World’s Premier Venue To Experience Formula 1

Miami: The Unsurpassed Champion of the Grand Prix

In the electrifying realm of Formula 1, where powerful supercars meet the grandeur of ultra-luxury lifestyles, Miami has claimed its throne as the undisputed champion of the Grand Prix.

In Miami, the Grand Prix is not merely a series of races but a symphony of music, art, culture, fashion, and entertainment, elevating it beyond mere engines and checkered flags.

When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury hospitality, the Miami circuit boasts illustrious names like the freshly unveiled Paddock Club and Hard Rock’s 72 Club, each representing the apogee of motorsport opulence. Amidst these radiant locales, there’s a hidden gem – the Trophy House, a private trackside villa accessible only by invitation.

The Trophy House: The Pinnacle of Exclusivity and Elegance

Perched at the coveted turn one, the Trophy House is an invitation-only, three-tiered villa that offers the best views of the start and finish straight and a sunset dinner concert catered by the state’s sole 2-star Michellen restaurant.

This meticulously designed villa features climate-controlled lounges adorned with tiered, living-room-style seating. Its open-air rooftop deck and secluded courtyards offer a lavish setting for relaxation and entertainment. The manicured courtyards house an array of exclusive attractions, including a trackside Casa Dragones tequila lounge, an elegant Louis XIII garden, and a trackside platform for private sunset concerts.

Trophy House Video Overview

Pairing unparalleled vistas with gastronomic masterpieces, bottomless champagne, and private performances by Grammy-award-winning artists, the Trophy House stands as a fortress of discerning taste and refinement.

Virtual Tour of Trophy House

Views Beyond Compare: The Ultimate Vantage Point

With its envied location at turn one, the Trophy House offers an incomparable lens into the direct view of the start and finish straight. Every corner of the Trophy House, from the rooftop deck to the plush, climate-controlled living room lounges, offers breathtaking vistas of the race’s most thrilling moments, providing an up-close view of the pulse-pounding starts, high-speed overtakes, powerful collisions, and jaw-dropping finishes.

BEST VIEW ON THE CIRCUIT

All of the action in the last two years occurred directly in front of the Trophy House, including the start, finish, and all podium-generating overtakes.

A Culinary Symphony: An Unprecedented Epicurean Journey

Guests indulge in gourmet dishes from the state’s singular 2-star Michelin restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier, of The Bastion Collection.





Upon arrival at the Trophy House, guests are welcomed with refreshing Soul Fresh juices, bespoke Lavazza coffee creations, and meticulously crafted cocktails. The gastronomic journey unfolds throughout the day, each course outdoing its predecessor: premium cuts of meat, ocean-fresh fish, luxurious caviar selections, hand-spun crepes, distinctive artisan desserts, and gourmet vegan ice cream.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of: Haute Living

Curated by the internationally acclaimed Michelin Chef James Friedberg, a curated selection of top-shelf spirits complements the modern French menus, sipped in the distinguished company of their founding families. Whether it’s enjoying Casa Dragones tequila trackside or savoring century-old cognac in the Louis XIII garden, the Trophy House provides an experience that is nothing short of exceptional.

The Best Spirits

The ultra-premium bar showcases an array of the world’s finest spirits and custom-crafted cocktails. Featured brands include Casa Dragones, Remy Martin, Cointreau, the Botanist Gin, Louis XIII, and Telmont Champagne, among others such as Whispering Angel by Chateau D’Esclans, Claudy Base Sauvignon Blanc, The Joseph Phelps Cabernet by Moet Hennessy and a special allocation of Wolfington Reserve wine.

The Ultimate Vibe: A Tapestry of Grammy-winning Performances

“Jamming trackside as the sun set was surreal,” said Luis Fonsi.

A rotating roster of international DJs keep the daytime vibes pulsating from dawn to dusk, with an eclectic mix of soundscapes, including Amine Bendriouch, hailed as Morocco’s finest turntablist, DJs Pablo, Sean Wolf, and Isaah, culminating in a private sunset concert.

After the checkered flag falls, the stage ignites with a collection of Grammy-decorated artists, orchestrated by Luis Fonsi—the creator of the most-streamed song of all time, “Despacito.” As other F1 enthusiasts grapple with post-race traffic, Trophy House guests enjoy a series of unforgettable private performances while savoring Michelin-starred dishes paired with Casa Dragones and Louis XIII.

The sunset concert showcases an illustrious lineup of artists, such as Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, Mau y Ricky, Llane, Piso 21, Yoli, and Cimafunk. Highlights spanned the musical spectrum, from Sebastian Yatra’s captivating anthems to Llane’s much-anticipated reunion with Piso 21. The pinnacle of the evening was a collaborative performance of “Despacito,” bringing together all the artists for a memorable trackside jam that resonated late into the evening.

An Invitation-Only Sanctuary for Leaders

The Trophy House gathers an elite roster of individuals—from owners of professional sports teams and pioneering entrepreneurs to celebrated athletes, acclaimed artists, motorsport legends, high-fashion models, and Grammy-winning musicians.

The singular alchemy of visionaries and influential leaders sets the tone for the Trophy House’s uniquely soulful atmosphere, creating rare connections between tech luminaries and chart-topping artists or groundbreaking fashion designers and digital trailblazers. “We’ve curated a special collection of people from varied backgrounds who add to the soul of the Trophy House,” explained Sean Wolfington, the creator of the exclusive venue.

Entry to the Trophy House is by invitation only, extended through a few curators. Previous guests include Archie Drury, Bob Pittman, Brandon Marshall, Brett David, Enrique Ramirez, Gracie Hunt, Jamal Mashburn, JP Saxe, Karolina Kurkova, Larsa Pippen, Lennox Lewis, Loren Ridinger, Luis Fonsi, Marcus Jordan, Mau & Ricky, Nitin Motwani, Peter Tunney, Romero Britto, Sebastian Echavarria, Sebastian Yatra, Taylor Hill, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Tyler Herro, amongst many others.

“The Trophy House covers every imaginable detail,” said Brett David, owner of Lamborgini of Miami. “The music, food, people, service, everything was at the highest level. It’s the best event I’ve ever been to.”

The Intersection of Art & Culture

The private villa is nothing short of a design masterpiece, adorned with bespoke furniture by globally acclaimed designer Catalina Echavarria of CEU STUDIO. The villa’s ambient milieu and opulent seating cocoon guests in sheer relaxation, all while plunging them into the heart-stopping, high-octane universe of Formula 1.

Curated art from esteemed artists like Peter Tunney, Romero Britto, Paul Gerben, and KUKI adorns the Trophy House. Adding to the villa’s allure are two full-size F1 art cars, custom-designed racing helmets, and hand-painted F1 replicas.

The epicenter of this vibrant fusion of art and sport is “The Trophy Room,” a special collaboration with Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Here, an exclusive collection of ultra-rare Air Jordans is displayed, celebrating the pinnacle of human achievement in sport and culture.

Each artistic masterpiece is available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Inspiring Children Foundation’ s mission to empower at-risk youth through complimentary mental health resources, tools, and life skills. The paintings will be auctioned off at a trackside dinner concert on Thursday night, on the eve of the 3-day event.

Exquisite Amenities: A Masterclass in Detail

It’s not merely a Formula 1 event—it’s a curated world where every detail is tailored to perfection. From the moment guests step under the pink umbrellas, every aspect of their experience is meticulously orchestrated. Luxury is woven into the very fabric of the Trophy House, from its manicured turf to the lavish restrooms that transform utility into a high art form.

The amenity station leaves nothing to chance, offering a curated collection of designer hats, signature umbrellas, premium skincare essentials, mood-lifting wellness drinks, and an array of other niceties that surprise and delight the most discerning guests. And for those who need transportation, complimentary chauffeur service in a fleet of lush Lucid electric sedans is available, serving as an eco-chic refuge amidst the roar of the Formula 1 engines.

The Trophy House: A Masterpiece of Motorsport Luxury

With prime trackside views, gourmet 2-star Michelin dishes, exquisite spirits, free-flowing champagne, and private concerts with Grammy-winning artists, the Trophy House represents the zenith of motorsports luxury and entertainment.

Trophy House Highlights

Redefining Motorsport and Luxury Hospitality

The Miami Grand Prix is a perfect example of how motorsport is evolving, masterfully integrating high-end hospitality into the pulse-pounding world of racing. Hard Rock Stadium, the event’s host, is renowned for elevating the standard of hospitality across various sports. “Hard Rock has been a game-changer in Football, Tennis, and F1, consistently delivering unparalleled environments and experiences that have redefined the sports landscape,” says Hotchandani.

