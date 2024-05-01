HB
Fashion, Jewelry | May 1, 2024

An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.’s New Store in Miami’s Design District

Fashion, Jewelry | May 1, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.'s New Store in Miami's Design DistrictPhoto Credit: An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.’s New Store in Miami’s Design District

On the heels of the massive opening of the Tiffany & Co. in New York — Landmark — last summer, where we shot Haute Living cover star Caro Daur, Tiffany & Co. has taken its talents to Miami the Miami Design District (MDD). In fact, if you’ve been in the Miami Design District lately, you’ve noticed that the Tiffany & Co. boutique has been under some construction. This week, Tiffany & Co. has officially opened the doors to the lavish two-story concept that spans an impressive 4,000 square feet — marking a significant reentry for Tiffany & Co. into Miami, reflecting a new chapter in its storied legacy of design and luxury.

The store’s inauguration is distinguished by a striking façade adorned with a floral artwork designed by the internationally renowned artist, Damien Hirst. This vibrant installation features an explosion of colorful blooms, setting a breathtakingly artistic gateway into Tiffany’s world. This opening aligns closely with Tiffany & Co.’s celebrated tradition of artistic excellence and innovation.

An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.'s New Store in Miami's Design DistrictPhoto Credit: An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.’s New Store in Miami’s Design District

The MDD location is inspired by the recently reopened Landmark flagship on Fifth Avenue, embodying the next evolution in Tiffany’s store design. It combines elements of Tiffany’s rich heritage with local cultural motifs, integrating seamlessly into the dynamic backdrop of Miami’s vibrant arts scene. Upon entering, guests are greeted by video screens showcasing an immersive video fresco of South Beach’s iconic views, crafted by Oyoram Visual Composer. The store environment is elegantly appointed with warm wooden flooring, custom sisal runners accented with Tiffany Blue®, and spectacular Venini-blown glass chandeliers in swirling hues of blue and white.

The main floor is a treasure trove of Tiffany’s definitive collections, including Lock by Tiffany, HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany, and Knot by Tiffany. A bespoke staircase, with walls gilded in silver inspired by the iconic staircase at The Landmark, ascends to the second floor where high jewelry and exclusive collections await.

An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.'s New Store in Miami's Design DistrictPhoto Credit: c

The upper level houses the Tiffany High Jewelry and Jean Schlumberger gallery. This area dazzles with custom finishes and panoramic windows overlooking the Paseo Ponti, offering an elevated view into the meticulous craft and unique designs that define Tiffany. The space is adorned with a hand-woven ceiling textile reflecting the geometric patterns of Jean Schlumberger’s renowned enamel bracelet. Art and luxury meet with a flourish in details like the flowering water lily table lamp by Tiffany Studios and a hand-woven metallic wall fabric. The gallery also includes vintage chairs and a bespoke desk suspended on glass legs, providing a glimpse into the exquisite taste and craftsmanship synonymous with Tiffany.

An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.'s New Store in Miami's Design DistrictPhoto Credit: An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.’s New Store in Miami’s Design District An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.'s New Store in Miami's Design DistrictPhoto Credit: An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.’s New Store in Miami’s Design District

For the ultimate intimate experience, the private salon offers exclusivity and personal attention, ensuring a luxurious encounter with the brand’s offerings. The new boutique also welcomes the Tiffany Café, hidden behind artisan glass doors. The café features artwork by American artist Joel Mesler and provides an enchanting indoor-outdoor setting perfect for guests looking to enjoy a serene break amidst their luxury shopping experience.

The new Tiffany & Co. store is located at 160 Northeast 40th Street in the Miami Design District.

Related Articles

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

By Adrienne Faurote

From November 7th to January 2nd, 2025, Loro Piana transforms Harrods into a realm of festive enchantment with Workshop of Wonders.

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

By Adrienne Faurote

Sunny’s Steakhouse, the latest venture from the team behind Miami’s renowned Jaguar Sun, has opened its doors in Little River.

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

Latest Stories

  • Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
    Fashion

    Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

  • The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
    Fashion

    The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

  • Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
    City Guide

    Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

  • Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
    Fashion

    Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

  • Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
    Haute Beauty

    Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

Related Articles

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

By Adrienne Faurote

From November 7th to January 2nd, 2025, Loro Piana transforms Harrods into a realm of festive enchantment with Workshop of Wonders.

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

By Adrienne Faurote

Sunny’s Steakhouse, the latest venture from the team behind Miami’s renowned Jaguar Sun, has opened its doors in Little River.

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black