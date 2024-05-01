Photo Credit: An Inside Look At Tiffany & Co.’s New Store in Miami’s Design District

On the heels of the massive opening of the Tiffany & Co. in New York — Landmark — last summer, Tiffany & Co. has taken its talents to Miami the Miami Design District (MDD). In fact, if you've been in the Miami Design District lately, you've noticed that the Tiffany & Co. boutique has been under some construction. This week, Tiffany & Co. has officially opened the doors to the lavish two-story concept that spans an impressive 4,000 square feet — marking a significant reentry for Tiffany & Co. into Miami, reflecting a new chapter in its storied legacy of design and luxury.

The store’s inauguration is distinguished by a striking façade adorned with a floral artwork designed by the internationally renowned artist, Damien Hirst. This vibrant installation features an explosion of colorful blooms, setting a breathtakingly artistic gateway into Tiffany’s world. This opening aligns closely with Tiffany & Co.’s celebrated tradition of artistic excellence and innovation.

The MDD location is inspired by the recently reopened Landmark flagship on Fifth Avenue, embodying the next evolution in Tiffany’s store design. It combines elements of Tiffany’s rich heritage with local cultural motifs, integrating seamlessly into the dynamic backdrop of Miami’s vibrant arts scene. Upon entering, guests are greeted by video screens showcasing an immersive video fresco of South Beach’s iconic views, crafted by Oyoram Visual Composer. The store environment is elegantly appointed with warm wooden flooring, custom sisal runners accented with Tiffany Blue®, and spectacular Venini-blown glass chandeliers in swirling hues of blue and white.

The main floor is a treasure trove of Tiffany’s definitive collections, including Lock by Tiffany, HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany, and Knot by Tiffany. A bespoke staircase, with walls gilded in silver inspired by the iconic staircase at The Landmark, ascends to the second floor where high jewelry and exclusive collections await.

The upper level houses the Tiffany High Jewelry and Jean Schlumberger gallery. This area dazzles with custom finishes and panoramic windows overlooking the Paseo Ponti, offering an elevated view into the meticulous craft and unique designs that define Tiffany. The space is adorned with a hand-woven ceiling textile reflecting the geometric patterns of Jean Schlumberger’s renowned enamel bracelet. Art and luxury meet with a flourish in details like the flowering water lily table lamp by Tiffany Studios and a hand-woven metallic wall fabric. The gallery also includes vintage chairs and a bespoke desk suspended on glass legs, providing a glimpse into the exquisite taste and craftsmanship synonymous with Tiffany.

For the ultimate intimate experience, the private salon offers exclusivity and personal attention, ensuring a luxurious encounter with the brand’s offerings. The new boutique also welcomes the Tiffany Café, hidden behind artisan glass doors. The café features artwork by American artist Joel Mesler and provides an enchanting indoor-outdoor setting perfect for guests looking to enjoy a serene break amidst their luxury shopping experience.

The new Tiffany & Co. store is located at 160 Northeast 40th Street in the Miami Design District.