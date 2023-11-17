Sir Rod Stewart
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

For Dolce & Gabbana, the color black transcends beyond the hue. The latest book, Nero: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana published by Rizzoli, illustrates the captivating celebration of the most powerful and overwhelming color of black. It’s a hue that encapsulates opposing emotions that draw us in — sensuality and rigor, tragedy and love. This large-format book, rendered entirely in black and white, takes readers on an artistic journey curated by the iconic duo of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana's Love Affair With Black: Introducing 'Nero: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana'Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Since the 1950s, Dolce & Gabbana has had an indelible connection with Sicily, and this book brings to life their profound influence through stunning photography. What sets this work apart is the juxtaposition of Dolce&Gabbana’s creative vision with some of the most prominent fashion photographers who have interpreted Dolce&Gabbana Black through their lenses since the 1980s. Among these visionary photographers are legends like Sergio Larrain, Bruno Barbey, Ellen von Unwerth, Gian Paolo Barbieri, Mert&Marcus, Helmut Newton, Peter Lindberg, Paolo Roversi, and Giuseppe Tornatore. Their artistic collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana have given birth to an array of striking images that transcend the mere visual and delve deep into the essence of black.

Dolce & Gabbana's Love Affair With Black: Introducing 'Nero: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana'Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Within the pages of this book, you’ll find an extraordinary collection of photographic masterpieces. These range from captivating advertising campaigns to the most iconic editorials, and even shots that have never before been seen by the general public, unveiled here for the very first time. In these visuals, you’ll witness the luminaries of cinema, entertainment, and the fashion world. Icons like Monica Bellucci, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna grace the pages, captivating readers with their magnetic presence. However, what truly sets Nero: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana apart is its dedication to celebrating not just the stars but also the ordinary people.

Dolce & Gabbana's Love Affair With Black: Introducing 'Nero: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana'Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

It’s a constant and engaging dialogue that places Dolce & Gabbana Black at the heart of it all. This juxtaposition of glamour and everyday life creates a dynamic tension that underscores the versatility and timelessness of the color black. In Nero: The Color of Dolce & Gabbana, black transcends being just a color; it becomes a symbol of passion, elegance, and the enduring legacy of an iconic fashion house.

