Last Year, Haute Living sat down with Tom Garfinkel, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix managing partner (who is also the vice chairman, president, and CEO of the Miami Dolphins, and Hard Rock Stadium), as he was going into the second year of hosting the Grand Prix. At the time, he was focused on improving upon key learnings and maintaining the systems that worked well. Now, with the third year ahead, Garfinkel seems to be carrying the same sentiment of ‘Why mess with a good thing?’ Here, we reveal what to expect at the 2024 Formula 1 Crypto. com Miami Grand Prix.

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

First, the entertainment. Former Haute Living cover star, six-time Grammy, and Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony, has been announced to perform the national anthem before the drivers start their engines. Other notable performers include Ed Sheeran on Saturday, May 4, and John Summit on Sunday, May 5, both of whom will be playing live at the Hard Rock Beach Club on-site at the Miami International Autodrome. The Hard Rock Beach Club has also added DJs Steve Aoki, Don Omar, and Kaskade to its lineup, making this year its most stacked year of performances yet.

Off the track, Haute Living is hosting an intimate cover celebration of this year’s Miami Formula 1 cover and F1 Team Haas Driver, Nico Hulkenberg, at the prestigious AIR Private Club at Seaspice, on May 1st. Then, on Saturday, Haute Living is also hosting an exclusive dinner celebrating Miami Race Week with Rafa Racing at Seaspice.

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

At the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, there will be a lavish pop-up steakhouse at Bar Collins featuring Japanese charcoal grill steaks, alongside a series of beverage activations and specials in partnership with Pernod Ricard, Patron Reposado, and Mayenda Tequila, including a Chandon Garden Spritz cabana takeover, and the official F1 retail pop-up store in the main lobby for exclusive merchandise. Groot Hospitality collaborates with Almave, the first non-alcoholic distilled blue agave spirit co-founded by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Master Distiller Iván Saldaña, to launch a mocktail menu at Casadonna, Komodo, and Gekkō, debuting at Casadonna during the F1 Miami Grand Prix with a complimentary happy hour featuring the Donna d’Oro cocktail, blending traditional tequila craftsmanship with a modern twist. Upstairs, The Rooftop by Klaw Miami is inviting car enthusiasts and tequila lovers to unite under one roof. In honor of the race, Michelin-starred COTE Miami will offer a ‘Race Week Feast’ from May 2-5, featuring a pre-fixe tasting menu priced at $135 per person, which includes USDA Prime and Wagyu Beef, such as Japanese A5 Wagyu from Miyazaki Prefecture. Sexy Fish Miami also announced their Race Week lineup starting with A Night on Broadway featuring Loren Allred, followed by Sexy Fish After Dark with DJ Guy Gerber.

From a fashion standpoint, Tiffany & Co. officially opened its newly designed doors in the Miami Design District just in time for the weekend, TAG Heuer collaborated with Kith to revive the iconic TAG Heuer Formula 1 timepiece, and Palm Angels collaborated with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to launch a new racing collection available at their newly revamped Miami Design District store.

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

For the first time, Miami has been selected as one of the six prestigious locations to host a Sprint race in 2024 (alongside Shanghai, Brazil, and Qatar, among others). Scheduled for May 4, the Sprint, which is about one-third the length of a Grand Prix (52 mi), was designed to bring a little more intensity and thrill to fans attending throughout the weekend. Luxury happenings, like the Paddock Club, the 72 Club, and the Casa Tua Trackside Club, are set to make their grand return this year, offering one-of-a-kind experiences at every turn. Haute Living has also proudly partnered with The Trophy House May 3 through the 5, which is a private trackside villa with unparalleled views, fine dining by L’Atelier Joel Roubouchon, and private performances curated by Luis Fonsi.

And to get to the race in the ultimate luxury fashion, HeliFlite, a luxury helicopter service favored by VIPs and celebrities, is exclusively authorized to land at the Miami International Autodrome during F1, offering pickups from private yachts, helipads, and local airports, including Miami Beach Heliport, and transports passengers directly to the action, where private vehicles await to take them to destinations like the Paddock Club, Palm Club, or 72 Club.

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

With two years under its belt, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is expected to continue raising the bar in the Magic City.