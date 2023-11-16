The Emerson Fittipaldi Concours D’ Elegance Key Biscayne Is Back

The Emerson Fittipaldi Concours D’ Elegance Key Biscayne returns for a third consecutive year, this time with a new December date. Previously known as Key Biscayne Car Week, the 3-day event program is packed with festivities catering to car aficionados, Formula 1 enthusiasts, and the entire family. From Friday, December 15th to Sunday, December 17th, 2023 – Key Biscayne will be the ultimate luxury car capital of the world, and Emerson Fittipaldi – two-time Formula 1 World Champion, two-time Indianapolis 500 Champion and CART Champion – will play host to cars and drivers from all over the world. The racing legend states, “After years of traveling the world as a Formula 1 race driver, my lifelong love for the community of Key Biscayne has only grown deeper with time. Today, I am proud to present Concours d’Elegance Key Biscayne, a world-class luxury car event that attracts racing enthusiasts to celebrate automotive heritage and raise funds for The Miami Project to cure paralysis.” With the Miami Grand Prix making a triumphant return to Miami, Concours D’ Elegance’s focus will be on Luxury, Vintage, and Formula 1 with a judged Automobile exhibition. Enjoy the opportunity to explore the beautiful grounds, test drive incredible vehicles, interact with unique vendors, and celebrate the true spirit of motoring. Know a luxury or vintage car collector? Submissions to enter the contest can be made via the Concours D’ Elegance Key Biscayne website.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 – The festivities commence with the Concours D’ Elegance Key Biscayne Welcome Media Reception, which is exclusive to partners and sponsors of the event. The reception takes place at the iconic Key Biscayne Yacht Club.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 – Starting at 7:30 am, valued partner Walt Grace Vintage will host a scenic drive around Key Biscayne with a selected group of exhibitors. Emerson Fittipaldi will lead the drive from Crandon Park in the iconic Lotus 72, the racing car from the F1 Championship. A highlight of the weekend, The Lotus Team will be kicking off the exhibition at 10:00 am Monaco Square with the highly anticipated unveiling of the brand new Lotus, Evija electric supercar, and a selected group of attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the vehicle. Concours D’ Elegance Exhibition of Vintage, Luxury, and F1 Cars will follow the unveiling until 5:00 pm at the Village Green and is fully open to the public. Miami Grand Prix will return with a unique F1 display and activities for kids and adults! For attendees looking to take some memorabilia home, Tachen will be presenting a limited collection of car books. The favorite local gourmet market, Golden Hog, will serve morning breakfast and delicious pastries. With a special curated menu, Novecento and Toscana Mare will keep guests fueled and hydrated throughout the weekend. At 12:00 pm, a curated group of local designers will take the runway, presenting the latest fashion trends. Attendees will have the chance to shop all the looks throughout the weekend at the exclusive pop-up shops by Angela Horton, Sigal, Ala von Auersperg, and Prime of Lime.

The evening concludes with a Fundraiser Dinner Gala benefiting The Miami Project Foundation at the Key Biscayne Ritz Carlton. Tables are available for purchase via the Concours D’ Elegance Key Biscayne website.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17 – The public exhibition continues in the Village Green from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Patrons can stop by for Live Music and Concessions, games, and more. Immediately following the exhibition, Emerson Fittipaldi himself will conclude the program by presenting the awards for the most impressive vehicles, along with a panel of world-renowned judges.