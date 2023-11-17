Sir Rod Stewart
The 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Is A Success

Cory Arnowitz

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

The 64th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was a success, drawing over 100,000 global visitors to see more than 1,000 vessels. Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, praised the show as a hub for new products and innovation. Brunswick Corporation’s brands, like Mercury Marine and Boston Whaler, noted strong sales and gains.

Nautical Ventures reported unprecedented success, with half of the showcased boats finding new owners, exceeding their sales goal by 30%. The Aquazone, featuring water toys, generated over a quarter-million dollars in sales.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

The highlight was Azimut’s Grande 36 M winning the Best of Show award for its revolutionary design, judged by industry experts. Mayor Dean Trantalis emphasized FLIBS as crucial to the city’s identity, and Phil Purcell, CEO of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, praised the show’s success.

“We’ve reached unprecedented heights with the 64th edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show,” he said. “Setting a benchmark for our industry. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re immensely grateful for the tremendous support from exhibitors, the city of Fort Lauderdale, county officials, and our dedicated staff that make the show possible.”

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

The event featured educational seminars, sustainability initiatives, and industry debuts at the Broward County Convention Center. The Windward VIP Lounge added sophistication, and the show supported the Florida Panthers Foundation’s initiatives.

FLIBS showcased sustainability efforts, including the MRH Innovation & Sustainability Award, won by Sunreef Yachts/Sunreef Ventures. The 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is scheduled for October 30 to November 3, 2024, solidifying Fort Lauderdale’s status as the Yachting Capital of the World. The event is owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and produced by Informa Markets.

 

