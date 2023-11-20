Photo Credit: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

It’s a wrap for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix! Red Bull’s Max Verstappen held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Pérez as a capacity crowd enjoyed phenomenal food and beverage and entertainment experiences throughout the evening and the weekend.

Photo Credit: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

With attendance over 315,000, fans descended on Las Vegas this week, flooding hotels, restaurants, casinos and other area businesses, bringing an estimated economic impact of $1.2 billion. The fans packed into the sport’s newest venue to not only enjoy a spectacular duel between Verstappen and Leclerc, but also to enjoy top-tier hospitality and entertainment from Steve Aoki, 30 Seconds to Mars, John Legend, J Balvin, A-Trak, and Journey, among others.

Photo Credit: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Race fans throughout the weekend had the hottest ticket in town, as they rubbed shoulders with a host of celebrities to enjoy the pinnacle of a VIP guest experience. Stars included Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Rod Stewart, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, and Brad Pitt among others.

Photo Credit: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

But what went on when guests weren’t hanging at the Paddock Club? Read on to check out the best events of racing weekend!

LOUIS XIII

Photo Credit: Kevin Wong

LOUIS XIII Cognac elevated F1 Las Vegas with a series of experiences over the inaugural weekend. In addition to premiering its first-ever pop-up boutique at The Wynn, the world’s most refined cognac team hosted several intimate tasting lounges, inclusive of one at new Tao Group eatery Cathédrale at Aria and h.wood hot spot Delilah at The Wynn. Throughout the evening VIP guests and private clients were invited to enjoy Rémy cocktails, passed bites, and private one on one LOUIS XIII Cognac tastings with global brand ambassadors. Additionally, LOUIS XIII offered an extremely select group of notable guests (myself included) to top-tier ‘Money Can’t Buy’ experiences, including private helicopter tours of the Las Vegas Strip via Maverick Helicopters, intimate dinners at Vegas’ hottest restaurants (such as Cathédrale, Carbone, Delilah, and Hakkasan), and offered a private viewing suite at Lavo, where guests could again enjoy Rémy cocktails while watching Formula 1.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED‘S CLUB SI

Photo Credit: Acre Media

David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neil hosted Sports Illustrated ‘s Club SI at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The three day premium hospitality lounge overlooking the race’s straightaway, hosted a bevy of athletes and celebrities including: Cruz Beckham, Emitt Smith, Shakur Stevenson, Myles O’Neal, Shareef O’Neal, Dax Shepard, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Christian Combs. Rob McElhenney, Druski, Eric Andre, Brandon Lee, Jason Oppenheim, Matt Irving, Todd English, Aljamain Sterling, Wax Motif, Brooks Nader, Nicole Williams English, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thurman, Amanda Sorenson, Blake Grey, Kierstan Bell, and more.

CHEF DINNERS

Photo Credit: Laura Schreffler

Some of the best chefs in the world prepared curated dinners or meals for small groups in celebration of F1. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten created a four-course menu at his eponymous restaurant at Aria on November 16, and on November 17, moved over to Jean Georges Steakhouse for Yamazaki-paired dinner, which included the ultra-rare Yamazaki 55 (only 100 bottles were released outside of Japan). Carbone at Aria hosted a Louis XIII dinner prepared by chef Mario Carbone. Nobu Matsuhisa hosted two demonstrations over the weekend at his first Nobu at Caesars Palace, while chef Jose Andres hosted a lunch on November 17. Gordon Ramsay spoke about his Las Vegas journey during a meal at his restaurant at Harrah’s Las Vegas as well.

BEN AFFLECK’S EASTERN CONGO INITIATIVE POKER TOURNAMENT

Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and wife Jennfifer Lopez hosted a star-studded affair in support of his charity, the Eastern Congo Initiative, at LAVO. The charity tournament was attended by the likes of James Marsden, Tobey Maguire, Cara Delevingne, Jimmy Kimmel, Lukas Haas, John Hamm and Anna Osceola, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Colton Underwood, Gizele Oliviera, Kola Bokinni, Jeff Gordon, and many more who enjoyed an evening of poker and blackjack while they sipped Casamigos. In true Vegas fashion, Casamigos had an Espresso Martini Bar, which helped players stay up until the wee hours.

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas offered up a prime way to relax in advance of race day with its Final Lap Race Day Treatment. The 120 minute, $500 treatment focused on improving tone and texture, reducing inflammation and imperfections. It included a Vitamin D-infused facial and massage and 24K gold eye mask to leave your skin with a radiant, hydrated, and relaxed appearance. But you’ll have to wait until 2024 to get it again (unless you ask very nicely?).