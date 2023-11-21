Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu

New York was set ablaze with glamour and holiday spirit last evening, as Dior and Saks Fifth Avenue joined forces to unveil “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks.” While there has certainly been a build-up about the reveal over the last several weeks, the windows did not disappoint. The dazzling event not only celebrated this year’s iconic Saks holiday windows and light show but also brought together an A-list crowd that included Jennifer Lawrence, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexandra Daddario, and Nina Dobrev, among others. The festivities were nothing short of spectacular, marking a magical start to the holiday season.

Long known for its holiday windows, Saks’ window displays capture the essence of the festive season in creative, modern ways. Spanning over different themes like the winter wonderland and fairy tale concepts, the Saks windows have always marked the official start of the holiday season in Manhattan.

As the crisp November air filled the streets of Manhattan, fashion enthusiasts and celebrities gathered in front of Saks Fifth Avenue for an evening that promised to be unforgettable. The event began with inspiring speeches from Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Delphine Arnault, Chairman, and CEO of Christian Dior Couture — setting the stage for what was to come and highlighting the importance of this unique collaboration.

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who also serves as a Dior Ambassador, graced the event with her presence and delivered heartfelt remarks as her speech encapsulated the magic of Dior and the excitement of the holiday season, setting the tone for a night of enchantment.

One of the evening’s standout moments was a captivating performance by the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company. Sixty dancers, donned in costumes designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative Director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections for Dior, mesmerized the audience on Fifth Avenue. Following the dazzling dance performance, it was time for the main event—the unveiling of Saks’ iconic holiday windows and light show. These meticulously crafted displays have long been a symbol of holiday magic in New York City. The theme of “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks” seamlessly merged fashion, fantasy, and tradition, making it an instant holiday classic.

The evening concluded on a high note with a VIP cocktail party hosted at the elegant L’Avenue at Saks, located at 8 East 50th Street. Here, guests mingled, celebrated, and continued to revel in the magical atmosphere that had enveloped the city. It was a fitting finale to an evening filled with fashion, artistry, and holiday spirit.

We’re deeming the “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks” a must-see destination over this holiday season, and a must-shop as Dior and Saks have collaborated on an exclusive holiday collection available at Saks.