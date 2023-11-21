Sir Rod Stewart
Cover Story
The Drinking Song: Sir Rod Stewart Spills All On His Spirited New Venture, Wolfie’s Whisky
Michael Chow
Cover Story
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise

Haute Living Celebrates Music Legend Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living celebrated music legend and cover star Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas at an intimate cocktail and dinner reception at Off The Grid Suite at Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Sir Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty ImagesSir Rod Stewart, fresh from his performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, arrived with his entire band making a grand entrance.

Emerson Swinford, Matt O’Connor, Don Kirkpatrick, David Palmer, Curt Scheider, Sir Rod Stewart, Lady Penny Lancaster Stewart, Becca Kotte, Julia Thornton, J’Anna Jacoby, Holly Brewer, Chandra Meibalane, and Joanne Harper

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Notable guests included Lady Penny Lancaster, Lee Maen, Josh Kline, Lady Penny Lancaster, Duncan Frew, Jose Carlos Gonzalez, J’Anna Jacoby, Becca Kotte, Joanne Harper, Chandra Meibalane, Holly Brewer, and Julia Thornton.

Lady Penny Lancaster Stewart and Sir Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

During Stewart’s celebratory evening, The Singapore Tourism Board immersed guests in an extraordinary cocktail experience entitled the “Singapore Passion Made Possible” partnership with Haute Living showcasing their nation’s most acclaimed concoctions. This journey through Singapore’s vibrant cocktail culture reveals a world where traditional flavors meet modern mixology, offering a unique glimpse into the country’s rich heritage and innovative spirit.

Kamal Hotchandani, Sir Rod Stewart, and Laura Schreffler,

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Attendees danced to beats by DJ Taras Romanov and sipped on the “Singapore Sling” infused with gin, cherry brandy, pineapple juice, lime juice, Cointreau, Dom Benedictine, grenadine, Angostura bitters, and topped with a slice of pineapple and cherry, and the “Zen & Tonic” made with pandan-infused gin and blue pea flower reduction, tonic water, and garnished with blue pea flower and calamansi. Guests enjoyed their cocktails with a view overlooking the strip, complemented by the sight of Sir Rod Stewart’s billboard.

The cocktail experience offered as part of the ‘Singapore Passion Made Possible’ partnership

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

During the event, renowned South African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented a bespoke artwork to Rod Stewart.

Johnathan Schultz artwork and the Sir Rod Stewart cover of Haute Living magazine

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The festive evening’s highlight was Wolfie’s Whisky, Rod Stewart’s signature whisky, featuring prominently in the “Pandan Paradise” cocktail served as a welcome drink infused with pandan infusion and coconut syrup.

Whiskey brand Wolfie’s, a partnership with Sir Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Accentuating the evening’s sophistication, guests indulged in a Champagne Telmont toast to legendary Rod Stewart with a nod to his brand, Wolfie’s Whisky.

Champagne Telmont

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The event transitioned seamlessly from cocktails to an intimate curated dinner provided by BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku in a private dining room. This exclusive culinary experience featured menu highlights such as toro black truffle, Japanese wagyu Toban, yellowtail diced chiles, eggplant dengaku, and nigiri including toro, hon maguro, madai, and masu.

Atmosphere as Haute Living celebrates Sir Rod Stewart with The Singapore Tourism Board and artist Johnathan Schultz at Sushi Roku’s Off The Grid at The Forum Shops at Caesars

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The highlight of the evening was when Stewart and his guests moved to the viewing suite, immersing themselves in the excitement of a thrilling, first Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

Lady Penny Lancaster Stewart and Sir Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Duncan Frew and Sir Rod Stewart display Wolfie’s whiskey

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani, Sir Rod Stewart, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Artist Johnathan Schultz and Sir Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

J’Anna Jacoby, Becca Kotte, Joanne Harper, Chandra Meibalane, Holly Brewer and Julia Thornton

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Brett Perry and Lauren Perry

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jose Carlos Gonzalez and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

A Johnathan Schultz art piece on display

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Lee Maen and Josh Kline

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

April Donelson and artist Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Artist Johnathan Schultz and Connie Schultz

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Saks Fifth Avenue's Iconic Holiday Windows Are Officially Here: Introducing The Dior Carousel of Dreams at Saks
Fashion
November 21, 2023
Saks Fifth Avenue’s Iconic Holiday Windows Are Officially Here: Introducing The Dior Carousel of Dreams at Saks
By Adrienne Faurote
RH Unveils Its First Champagne & Caviar Bar At RH Guesthouse New York
City Guide
November 21, 2023
RH Unveils Its First Champagne & Caviar Bar At RH Guesthouse New York
By Adrienne Faurote
Cranberry Skirt
Cocktail of the Week
November 21, 2023
Cocktail Of The Week: Designer Christopher John Rogers’ ‘Cranberry Skirt’ At Park Lane New York
By Laura Schreffler
Casa Loewe Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary With The Opening of Casa Loewe In Japan
Fashion
November 20, 2023
Casa Loewe Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary With The Opening Of Casa Loewe In Japan
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami