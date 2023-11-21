Haute Living Celebrates Music Legend Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas

Haute Living celebrated music legend and cover star Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas at an intimate cocktail and dinner reception at Off The Grid Suite at Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty ImagesSir Rod Stewart, fresh from his performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, arrived with his entire band making a grand entrance.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Notable guests included Lady Penny Lancaster, Lee Maen, Josh Kline, Lady Penny Lancaster, Duncan Frew, Jose Carlos Gonzalez, J’Anna Jacoby, Becca Kotte, Joanne Harper, Chandra Meibalane, Holly Brewer, and Julia Thornton.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

During Stewart’s celebratory evening, The Singapore Tourism Board immersed guests in an extraordinary cocktail experience entitled the “Singapore Passion Made Possible” partnership with Haute Living showcasing their nation’s most acclaimed concoctions. This journey through Singapore’s vibrant cocktail culture reveals a world where traditional flavors meet modern mixology, offering a unique glimpse into the country’s rich heritage and innovative spirit.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Attendees danced to beats by DJ Taras Romanov and sipped on the “Singapore Sling” infused with gin, cherry brandy, pineapple juice, lime juice, Cointreau, Dom Benedictine, grenadine, Angostura bitters, and topped with a slice of pineapple and cherry, and the “Zen & Tonic” made with pandan-infused gin and blue pea flower reduction, tonic water, and garnished with blue pea flower and calamansi. Guests enjoyed their cocktails with a view overlooking the strip, complemented by the sight of Sir Rod Stewart’s billboard.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

During the event, renowned South African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented a bespoke artwork to Rod Stewart.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The festive evening’s highlight was Wolfie’s Whisky, Rod Stewart’s signature whisky, featuring prominently in the “Pandan Paradise” cocktail served as a welcome drink infused with pandan infusion and coconut syrup.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Accentuating the evening’s sophistication, guests indulged in a Champagne Telmont toast to legendary Rod Stewart with a nod to his brand, Wolfie’s Whisky.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The event transitioned seamlessly from cocktails to an intimate curated dinner provided by BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku in a private dining room. This exclusive culinary experience featured menu highlights such as toro black truffle, Japanese wagyu Toban, yellowtail diced chiles, eggplant dengaku, and nigiri including toro, hon maguro, madai, and masu.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The highlight of the evening was when Stewart and his guests moved to the viewing suite, immersing themselves in the excitement of a thrilling, first Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images