Beloved luxury home furnishings company RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware) has once again redefined opulence and exclusivity with the recent opening of its Champagne & Caviar Bar at the RH Guesthouse New York. Nestled discreetly in the depths of the Guesthouse’s cellar, the 32-seat lounge promises an extravagant experience like no other. Here, guests can indulge in a carefully curated menu featuring elegant dishes adorned with the highest grades of Petrossian Caviar, classic caviar service, a world-class selection of Champagnes and vodkas, and a menu of timeless cocktails.

An immersive space that instantly transports visitors from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan into a quiet and secluded jewel box, the lounge is adorned with champagne-lacquered walls and handblown amber glass ceilings. Italian Calacatta gold marble tables rest atop mosaic marble floors, surrounded by plush banquettes draped in camel mohair velvet. “The Champagne & Caviar Bar at the RH Guesthouse New York reflects our vision to imagine an alluring space and immersive experience that transports you to both the glamour of secretive and sensual speakeasies of the past and the most luxurious private lounges and clubs of the present,” RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman noted. “Through our multi-year effort to design this extraordinary new concept, we have developed both a passion for and commitment to caviar and have plans to open Champagne & Caviar Bars in Paris, London, and Aspen over the next three years.”

The menu at the Champagne & Caviar Bar has been personally overseen and developed by Mr. Friedman and his Global Culinary Team, and it’s been years in the making. It’s inspired by RH’s vision to create a caviar experience that respects tradition while reflecting the brand’s unique and modern perspective with standout dishes including the Caviar Cones, Caviar Rolls, Caviar Tartares, Caviar Potatoes, and of course, Caviar Chips & Dip.

Classic caviar service is also offered with a selection of the finest Petrossian Royal, Imperial, and Special Reserve Caviars, served with blinis, paper-thin potato chips, crème fraîche, chives, chopped red onion, and hard-boiled egg. For dessert, the menu features simple yet refreshing options, including Grapefruit Granita, fresh Strawberries with Chantilly Cream, and American Birthday Cake, available by the slice or as a whole cake.

The Champagne selection is equally impressive, offering a range of youthful and bright champagnes to rare finds like vintage 1975 Dom Pérignon Oenothèque. The library selection boasts exceptional vintages in verticals from Champagne’s finest houses, including Dom Pérignon, Louis Roederer, Salon, and Krug. And for those who prefer something other than champagne, the lounge provides an international list of esteemed Vodkas, served ice cold and poured tableside, along with a curated collection of classic cocktails.

In the heart of New York City, RH Guesthouse is now home to a decadent oasis, where the finest caviar, Champagne, and impeccable service converge to create an unforgettable experience.