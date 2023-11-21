Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-LiptonPark Lane New York is collaborating with Bergdorf Goodman this fall and winter to bring a signature cocktail menu inspired by three fashion designers’ favorite seasonal drinks.

Designers Diotima, Sergio Hudson, and Christopher John Rogers have worked with Park Lane’s creative mixology team to craft their own cocktail for an exclusive and limited edition menu. All three are great, but our pick is the Cranberry Skirt, conceived by Rogers. The sartorial libation features Belvedere vodka, St. Germain elderflower, lime, and — of course — cranberry (because you can’t have a cranberry skirt without cranberry, right?).

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton

The drink will appear on the menu at all Bergdorf Goodman restaurants and at Park Lane New York’s chic rooftop bar, Darling.

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton

They also include the equally fabulous Escalade Margarita by Hudson, featuring Casamigos reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, lime, and pomegranate, and Diotima’s Hibiscus Royal, featuring prosecco, hibiscus, ginger, lime, and orange blossom. The latter was inspired by CFDA winner Rachel Scott’s Jamaican heritage and her love of prosecco. The cocktails will be on offer from now through Sunday, December 31st.

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton

Park Lane New York is located a t36 Central Park S South, 10019 and Bergdorf Goodman is located at 754 5th Ave, 10019