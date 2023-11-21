Sir Rod Stewart
Cocktail Of The Week: Designer Christopher John Rogers’ ‘Cranberry Skirt’ At Park Lane New York

Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Cranberry Skirt
Cranberry Skirt by Christopher John Rogers

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-LiptonPark Lane New York is collaborating with Bergdorf Goodman this fall and winter to bring a signature cocktail menu inspired by three fashion designers’ favorite seasonal drinks.

Designers Diotima, Sergio Hudson, and Christopher John Rogers have worked with Park Lane’s creative mixology team to craft their own cocktail for an exclusive and limited edition menu. All three are great, but our pick is the Cranberry Skirt, conceived by Rogers. The sartorial libation features Belvedere vodka, St. Germain elderflower, lime, and — of course — cranberry (because you can’t have a cranberry skirt without cranberry, right?).

Group shot
The fashionable cocktails at Park Lane New York and Bergdorf Goodman

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton

The drink will appear on the menu at all Bergdorf Goodman restaurants and at Park Lane New York’s chic rooftop bar, Darling.

Hibiscus Royale
Hibiscus Royale by Diotima Prosecco

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton

They also include the equally fabulous Escalade Margarita by Hudson, featuring Casamigos reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, lime, and pomegranate, and Diotima’s Hibiscus Royal, featuring prosecco, hibiscus, ginger, lime, and orange blossom. The latter was inspired by CFDA winner Rachel Scott’s Jamaican heritage and her love of prosecco. The cocktails will be on offer from now through Sunday, December 31st.

Escalade Margarita
Escalade Margarita by Sergio Hudson

Photo Credit: Heather Phelps-Lipton

Park Lane New York is located a t36 Central Park S South, 10019 and Bergdorf Goodman is located at 754 5th Ave, 10019

