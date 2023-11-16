Sir Rod Stewart
Elevate Your Upcoming Holiday Soirees With The Magic Of Mezcal

Haute Wine + Spirits, News

This holiday season, we’re taking our holiday celebrations to a new level of luxury with mezcal. A distinctive and complex Mexican spirit crafted from the agave plant, mezcal is known for its smoky and earthy flavors — perfect for the cold weather of the holiday season. Clase Azul México is at the helm of creating rich, vibrant mezcals in decanters that tell the story of the incredible work of the artisans for the season ahead. 

Elevate Your Upcoming Holiday Soirees With The Magic Of Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

The first, Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero, unveils a hidden gem within Mexico’s diverse cultural landscape—the captivating state of Guerrero, a region seldom explored yet brimming with unique treasures. Inspired not only by the region’s landscapes, gastronomy, art, and heritage but also by the resilience and leadership of its women. Paying tribute to the rich tapestry of Guerrero’s natural beauty, it is crafted from the rare papalote agave, which thrives in Guerrero’s mountainous terrain, this mezcal boasts a flavor profile infused with coastal influences and the freshness of lush forests. Expect delightful notes of grapefruit skin, fresh wood, rosemary, peanut oil, and daisy flowers, making it an ideal pairing for semi-fatty fish, shellfish, tapas with avocado, or white chocolate with tamarind jam. 

Elevate Your Upcoming Holiday Soirees With The Magic Of Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

The decanter pays homage to the wisdom and warrior spirit of Mexican women, adorned with jade-like green hues, four-petaled flowers symbolizing the Fifth Sun, and the celestial figure of a hummingbird.

Elevate Your Upcoming Holiday Soirees With The Magic Of Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal Durango

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

For a distinctive and character-rich mezcal, Clase Azul Mezcal Durango is an unparalleled choice. Crafted from the Cenizo Agave, a wild agave varietal native to the state of Durango in Northern Mexico, this mezcal is characterized by a smoky complexity and distinctive flavor notes. Born from mineral-rich soil and pristine natural spring water, it maintains a bright crystalline appearance with silver sparkles. Delight your palate with aromas of citrus, herbs, green olive, cooked agave, and cloves, followed by flavors of peanut, brown sugar, honey, wood, chocolate, and hints of ripe fruit. Perfectly paired with fatty fish, shellfish, Melba bread with avocado and aged cheeses, or delightful chocolates with salted nuts or fruity jams, this makes for a festive holiday pairing.

Elevate Your Upcoming Holiday Soirees With The Magic Of Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal Durango

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

Its exquisite decanter, taking inspiration from black clay and adorned with intricate hand-carved designs by artisans from the Mazahua and Wixárika cultures, adds an artistic touch to your experience, making it a captivating addition to your holiday celebrations.

