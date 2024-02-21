HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 21, 2024

Champagne For A Greener Future: Telmont’s Eco-Forward Initiatives

Champagne For A Greener Future: Telmont's Eco-Forward Initiatives
Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz


Telmont Champagne House leads the way in sustainability in the wine industry. Through its initiative “In the Name of Mother Nature,” Telmont aims to be the first Climate-Positive Champagne House by 2030 and Net-Positive by 2050.

Starting its sustainability journey, Telmont reduced excess packaging and introduced lighter Champagne bottles. Now, with the “193,000 Shades of Green” initiative, Telmont uses transitional glass to make unique bottles in various shades, reducing waste and highlighting its dedication to sustainability and creativity.

Telmont Champagne has made significant strides toward sustainability and environmental awareness. They’ve eliminated gift boxes and limited edition packaging, opting for no packaging. They’ve also switched from heavy bespoke bottles to classic champagne bottles, replacing non-recycled transparent bottles with 87% recycled green glass ones. Telmont’s innovation extends to creating the world’s lightest champagne bottle at 800 grams, which they chose not to patent, encouraging other champagne houses to follow suit. They’ve transitioned to 100% renewable energy and bi-fuel for their tractors, ceased air freight operations, and transitioned their entire estate to organic agriculture. With 60% of their winegrower partners already on board, Telmont’s commitment to sustainability sets a commendable example in the champagne industry.

The use of transition glass by Telmont reflects a commitment to elegance and eco-responsibility. Each bottle tells a story of craftsmanship and sustainability, rooted in the House’s founding principles dating back to 1912. Under Bertrand Lhôpital’s leadership, Telmont prioritizes organic viticulture and environmental conservation by reducing its carbon footprint and adopting renewable energy sources. From packaging to transportation, Telmont implements eco-conscious strategies to uphold its dedication to sustainability.

Their wines are known for their elegance and craftsmanship, featuring a structured style, balanced acidity, and remarkable lightness. Each champagne reflects Telmont’s commitment to quality and sustainability, blending tradition with innovation.

“In 2024, Telmont reinvents green and glass with the introduction of ‘193,000 Shades of Green,’ showcasing the fusion of sustainability and excellence,” said President Ludovic du Plessis. Telmont leads the way in the wine industry, pioneering change and inspiring a new era of sustainability, one shade at a time, in honor of Mother Nature.

