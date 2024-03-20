HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | March 20, 2024

Veuve Clicquot + Stella McCartney Have Created The Ultimate Champagne Accessory

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot & Stella McCartney

Talk about a haute collab! Champagne house Veuve Clicquot and fashion brand Stella McCartney have partnered to create the first vegan alternative to animal leather made from Champagne grapes.

Veuve x Stella McCartneyPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot & Stella McCartney

Tomorrow, Thursday, March 21, the two houses will introduce the must-have fashion accessory: the champagne bottle holder. Using grape by-product from Veuve Clicquot’s harvest grown using regenerative agriculture practices, this material is fully traceable and of exceptional quality. The gas emissions, leather and winemaking, and was created in under 18 months – an incredible feat and speed in the innovation space.

Veuve x Stella McCartneyPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot & Stella McCartney

Featuring a vegan leather crafted from Veuve Clicquot’s vineyard grapes, the bottle-holder displays a beautiful golden medal and grape charm in iconic Clicquot Yellow, all the better to carry your Yellow Label bottle in a chic nomadic holder. This luxe accessory is a style statement of the season with an adjustable handle and epitomizes conscious fashion. With limited units available in the U.S., the bottle holder will be sold in select Stella McCartney stores.

Veuve x Stella McCartneyPhoto Credit: Veuve Clicquot & Stella McCartney

A line of accessories including three Frayme bags, and two Elyse sandal designs featuring a platform wedge made from recycled cork collected from Veuve Clicquot as a mix of pre- and post-consumer waste from its cellars in Reims are to come.

Veuve x Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney

Photo Credit: Veuve Clicquot & Stella McCartney

This dynamic collaboration draws inspiration from the shared DNA and values of Veuve Clicquot’s rich heritage and Stella McCartney’s trailblazing ethos. Both brands, founded by pioneering women, have disrupted industries, driven change, and are deeply rooted in craftsmanship, passion, and innovation.

 

