Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate The Miami Open With The Courtside Cooler
Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin
At this year’s Miami Open, there are two incredible cocktails being served up now through March 31 while fans watch the likes of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Andrey Rublev, and more courtside.
Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin
Those cocktails come courtesy of No.3 London Dry Gin, a brand of which is inviting tennis afficionados to step into their Courtside Club atop the Sunset Terrace to enjoy their two exclusive cocktails – the ever-refreshing Courtside Cooler and Raspberry Rally. Mixed with the perfect balance of juniper, citrus, and spice, these beverages will be the perfect serve.
The first (above) is the Courtside Cooler. For those that aren’t attending this year’s Miami Open, here’s how to make it at home!
2 oz of No.3 Gin
½ oz fresh lime juice
1 oz simple syrup
Top with club soda
3 fresh basil leaves
Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin
Meanwhile, this is how to make the refreshing Raspberry Rally:
2 oz No.3 Gin
½ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz simple syrup
Topped with Ginger beer
5 fresh raspberries
