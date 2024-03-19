HB
Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits | March 19, 2024

Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate The Miami Open With The Courtside Cooler

Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits | March 19, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
No.3 London Dry Gin
Courtside Cooler

Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin

At this year’s Miami Open, there are two incredible cocktails being served up now through March 31 while fans watch the likes of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Andrey Rublev, and more courtside.

No.3 London Dry GinPhoto Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin

Those cocktails come courtesy of No.3 London Dry Gin, a brand of which is inviting tennis afficionados to step into their Courtside Club atop the Sunset Terrace to enjoy their two exclusive cocktails – the ever-refreshing Courtside Cooler and Raspberry Rally. Mixed with the perfect balance of juniper, citrus, and spice, these beverages will be the perfect serve. 

The first (above) is the Courtside Cooler. For those that aren’t attending this year’s Miami Open, here’s how to make it at home!

2 oz of No.3 Gin
½ oz fresh lime juice
1 oz simple syrup
Top with club soda
3 fresh basil leaves

No.3 London Dry Gin
Raspberry Rally

Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin

Meanwhile, this is how to make the refreshing Raspberry Rally:

2 oz No.3 Gin
½ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz simple syrup
Topped with Ginger beer
5 fresh raspberries

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

Latest Story

  • Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
    News

    Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

  • Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
    Top Main Featured

    Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

  • The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
    Fashion

    The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

  • Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
    Haute Partners

    Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

  • Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
    Haute Auto

    Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black