Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin

At this year’s Miami Open, there are two incredible cocktails being served up now through March 31 while fans watch the likes of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Andrey Rublev, and more courtside.

Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin

Those cocktails come courtesy of No.3 London Dry Gin, a brand of which is inviting tennis afficionados to step into their Courtside Club atop the Sunset Terrace to enjoy their two exclusive cocktails – the ever-refreshing Courtside Cooler and Raspberry Rally. Mixed with the perfect balance of juniper, citrus, and spice, these beverages will be the perfect serve.

The first (above) is the Courtside Cooler. For those that aren’t attending this year’s Miami Open, here’s how to make it at home!

2 oz of No.3 Gin

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Top with club soda

3 fresh basil leaves

Photo Credit: No.3 London Dry Gin

Meanwhile, this is how to make the refreshing Raspberry Rally:

2 oz No.3 Gin

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

Topped with Ginger beer

5 fresh raspberries