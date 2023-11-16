HB
Philanthropy | November 16, 2023

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Announces 56th Annual Gala- Broadway’s Got Guts

Philanthropy | November 16, 2023
By A R

Photo Credit: BFA

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the leading non-profit dedicated to curing Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, will host its 56th Annual Gala, Broadway’s Got Guts!, on Monday, November 13th at Cipriani South Street, New York City. This event honors those bravely fighting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and raises funds for research to find cures for these challenging conditions.

Broadway’s Got Guts! Will bring together passionate supporters for a night of fundraising, fabulous food, and Broadway performances. The night kicks off with a tasting from renowned NYC restaurants, including Le CouCou, Legasea Bar & Grill, Lure Fishbar, Oxomoco, Pecking House, Planta, Soledad, Tribeca Grill, and ZouZou’s. The tasting will be followed by a full dinner service and performances from Broadway sensations Analise Scarpaci, Andy Karl & Orfeh, James Moye, Mamie Parris, Miguel Cervantes, and Yasmeen Sulieman. After a huge display of different foods, all the guests went into the dining room, where an amazing show and food were served. During the 3-course dinner, all the guests enjoyed a performance of the Hamilton Broadway show by the best Broadway performers.

Photo Credit: BFA

Since 1967, the Foundation has spearheaded every significant IBD research breakthrough. Serving millions nationwide, the Foundation has invested more than $500 million into research, maintaining an 80% direct mission support rate. The gala, a crucial funding source, has contributed over $40M to the cause, aiming to surpass $920,000 this year.

The event features a “1 in 100” raffle, offering guests a chance to win luxury prizes ranging from Taylor Skye Flowers’ year-long flower arrangements to tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert, exclusive dining experiences, and a Beekman Hotel staycation.

Adam Steinlauf, Michele Kanaan

Photo Credit: BFA

This year, the Foundation honors Dr. Adam Steinlauf of Mount Sinai Health System with the Rosenthal Humanitarian Award and honors 17-year-old ulcerative colitis patient Michele Kanaan with the Rising Star Award.
Information about tickets can be found here. Broadway’s Got Guts! is sponsored by GNY Insurance Companies, Mount Sinai, Savvy Navigator, Abbvie, Interchem, Johnson & Johnson, Sidley Austin, Takeda, Bristol Myers Squibb, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Specialty Infusion. The Presenting Sponsor of the evening is Pfizer.

Photo Credit: BFA

