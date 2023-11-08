Louis Vuitton has proudly announced its triumphant return to the America’s Cup as the Title Partner for the 37th edition, marking the continuation of a legendary journey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This story unfolds in Barcelona from Thursday, 29th August 2024, to Monday, 7th October, where five Challengers of the Louis Vuitton Cup regatta — Ineos Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic, and Orient Express Racing — eagerly anticipate facing off with the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, at the 37th edition of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup match.

Prestige, innovation, and performance have been synonymous with the Louis Vuitton Cup since its inception in 1983. Louis Vuitton joins the America’s Cup to celebrate the convergence of two worlds: where the art of sailing merges with refinement, where adventure and elegance are intertwined, and where innovation propels new frontiers. Both institutions share a similar visionary approach, emphasizing performance enhancement alongside the preservation of age-old traditions. They converge in areas such as 3D design and the use of sustainable, lightweight materials in crafting Trophy Trunks and foils that enable the AC40 and AC75 to glide swiftly through the water.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Building on this shared vision, the French Maison will continue the narrative that began in 1983, crafting the Louis Vuitton Cup trophy and two extraordinary Trophy Trunks for the Louis Vuitton Cup and the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona. These bespoke trunks will be created at the historic Louis Vuitton atelier in Asnières to house two trophies: the Auld Mug, the silver ewer awarded to the America’s Cup winner since 1851 and considered the oldest international sports trophy, and the Louis Vuitton Cup, initiated by the Maison and presented to the victor of the competition since 1983. The ‘Challenger’ who claims the Louis Vuitton Cup will have the opportunity to challenge the ‘Defender’ in the Mediterranean, this year represented by Emirates Team New Zealand.

“It’s with immense pride that we return to this historic competition as Title Partner. Port Vell of Barcelona will provide the backdrop for an exhibition of elegance and power, where teams will compete with boldness, talent, and mastery on increasingly innovative yachts. These values reflect the spirit of Louis Vuitton and its artisans,” states Pietro Beccari, President and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton.

Creating a legendary journey through time, Louis Vuitton has been an integral part of the America’s Cup legends for four decades, spanning from the United States to Australia, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Dubai, France, and Spain. These legends encompass centuries-old competition with captivating codes, reinvented racing formats, exceptional sailors and artisans, and unforgettable performances around the world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Founded just a few years apart in the mid-1800s – the America’s Cup in 1851 and Louis Vuitton in 1854 – the two institutions have followed parallel trajectories for 130 years. In 1983, their paths converged when Louis Vuitton introduced a dedicated trophy for a showdown between the competition’s Defender and Challengers. Year after year, Louis Vuitton significantly enhanced the visibility and prestige of the America’s Cup.

“We are working every day to make the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona the most exceptional ever. By bringing its name and its spirit to the event, Louis Vuitton is once again part of our pursuit of excellence,” states Grant Dalton, CEO of the America’s Cup Event.

The final of the three Preliminary Regattas, the Youth & Puig Women’s America’s Cup, the Louis Vuitton Cup, and the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona, will run from the end of August to the end of October 2024.