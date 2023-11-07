Nadeen Tuzo Shares How Vacationing In Villas Is The Best Way To Grow Your Business

Nadeen, a proud Latina from the Bronx, NY, transformed from a city girl into a strong figure in the business world. She faced society’s stereotypes and personal obstacles head-on, and now, she’s a successful leader. She’s created a place where women can unite, learn from each other, and become stronger.

In 2005, Nadeen started M.A.N.N. Consulting, a company that collaborated with Sotheby’s International Realty in New York, catering to high-end markets. She had spent over 20 years working in various banking sectors before this, including investment and mortgage banking. But in 2018, Nadeen swapped the corporate world for something more exciting. That’s when she and her daughter, who traveled the world, created Remarkable Places L.L.C.

Turning her daughter’s idea of creating content into a profitable business was a bold step for Nadeen. Remarkable Places started as a digital vision board filled with striking images of the most beautiful places in the world. Over ten years, this online platform has gathered loyal followers of over 100,000 people. Nadeen turned this creative idea into a successful business that generated seven figures in sales.

But Nadeen didn’t stop there. She’s also a founding member and treasurer for a non-profit organization called BeRemarkable Foundation Inc. This group helps young people learn how to start their businesses and encourages them to turn their big ideas into reality.

In addition, Nadeen has set up the M.A.N.N. Club. This exclusive group is for women business leaders from the real estate and travel sectors. It’s a place where these women can get together, learn from each other, and help their businesses grow. One of the ways they do this is by investing in vacation villas all over the world. These villas serve as ideal meet-up spots for club members to meet, share ideas, and expand their businesses.

Throughout her journey, Nadeen always asked herself, “Who am I doing this for?” She realized the best thing she could do was take control of her own life and use her experiences to help others achieve their dreams or celebrate their successes.

Nadeen sees a future filled with travel and new opportunities. She believes changing your surroundings is like hitting a ‘reset button,’ sparking joy and inspiration. She sees herself traveling with other influential women from her industry and going on group trips all around the world.

Nadeen Tuzo is more than just a successful businesswoman; she’s a leader who breaks down barriers and proves that women can achieve anything they set their minds to. She believes in the power of working together and knows that women can create significant changes when they join forces. As she keeps working to build stronger connections through her M.A.N.N. Club, she’s also dedicated to sharing her knowledge and celebrating other women’s successes. Nadeen lights the way for those ready to turn their dreams into reality, leading the charge for women to reach their highest potential.

About the Founder:

Nadeen Tuzo is a seasoned banking professional and entrepreneur. She runs MANN Ventures with her two daughters, Megan Angelique and Nadia Nicole, whose initials combined inspired the company’s name.

Nadeen is an accredited travel designer who, before becoming an entrepreneur in the real estate and vacation destination industry, started her financial career in private banking in 1994, investment banking in 1998, and residential mortgage banking in 2000 with Sotheby’s International Realty. She then worked as an executive in Citi Private Bank’s law firm group in 2010, catering to partner-level attorneys and customizing finance strategies for their primary and vacation homes using residential mortgages. She closed over $1 billion in residential mortgage financing during her tenure there.

A native New Yorker raised in the Bronx, Nadeen settled in the Hudson Valley with her husband, travels extensively all over the world, and has an expansive networking portfolio. After 30 years, it is now her mission to inspire and share her vast knowledge with others by sharing her experiences with other entrepreneurs about the entities she has developed over the years.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks