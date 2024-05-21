HB
Beauty, Celebrities | May 21, 2024

The Dior Suite Returns To Cannes At The Majestic Hotel

Beauty, Celebrities | May 21, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
The Dior Suite Returns To Cannes At The Majestic HotelPhoto Credit: Thomas Chéné
The Dior Suite has officially returned for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. With the Mediterranean as its backdrop, the Dior Suite at the Majestic Hotel is a sanctuary of luxury and beauty during one of the biggest weekends in Cannes. This prestigious suite, boasting one of the most breathtaking views of the city, is the go-to rendezvous for international celebrities, seamlessly blending the allure of Dior with the magic of Cannes.

Every year, the Dior Suite transforms into a haven of elegance, designed to offer an unparalleled experience. Located on the 6th floor of the Majestic Hotel, this 350 m² space is a serene escape from the festival’s bustle. The decor, which changes annually, creates a summery atmosphere filled with the warmth of the sun, coral-hued toile de Jouy, bamboo and raffia furniture, and decorative shells, evoking a luxurious beach setting. Visitors are greeted by extraordinary model animals from the entrance to the stunning sea-view terrace, enhancing the suite’s enchanting ambiance. From now until May 25th, 2024, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the suite becomes a bustling hub of beauty and glamour.

Photo Credit: Thomas Chéné The Dior Suite Returns To Cannes At The Majestic HotelPhoto Credit: Thomas Chéné

The Dior Suite brings together the most renowned makeup artists, hairdressers, facialists, and nail artists to offer customized beauty services. Under the creative direction of Peter Philips, the Dior Pro Make-Up Team, including Junior Cedeno, Normal Pohl, Jamie Coombes, and Emmanuelle Geoffrey, work their magic using Dior’s latest makeup lines and colors. Joining them are international makeup artists Aurore Gautier, Phophie Mathias, Fred Marin, Alexandra Schiavi, Yumi Endo, and Christina Lutz, combining Dior’s expertise with boundless creativity.

The suite also features a nail bar where guests can indulge in a manicure with the Dior Vernis line. A dedicated space also offers exclusive massages from an ambassador of the Académie des Facialistes, enhancing the benefits of the Dior Prestige range. These expert facialists provide customized treatments to prepare the skin for makeup, offering a moment to relax, illuminate, sculpt, and lift the face. The innovative Lucibel mask, which enhances the skin via light therapy, is a highlight, available exclusively at all Dior Spas and at 30 Montaigne.

The Dior Suite Returns To Cannes At The Majestic HotelPhoto Credit: Thomas Chéné

For the first time, Dior welcomes Dyson to the suite. Known for its technological innovation and leadership in the beauty industry, Dyson offers celebrities a unique hair styling experience throughout the festival, completing the comprehensive beauty makeover. Additionally, Dior continues its partnership with the famous “Terrasse by Albane” by setting up a beauty area on the rooftop of the JW Marriott hotel. Here, a treatment room is available for celebrities, extending the luxurious beauty experience beyond the suite.

The Dior Suite has hosted House Ambassadors like Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson, the face of Dior Homme fragrance, have graced the suite with their presence. Other iconic stars include Pierre Niney, Uma Thurman, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Justine Triet, Juliette Armanet, Nicole Wallace, Carla Bruni, Kirsten Dunst, Guillaume Canet, and Orelsan, among many others.

The Dior Suite Returns To Cannes At The Majestic HotelPhoto Credit: Thomas Chéné

The Dior Suite at the Majestic Hotel remains an epitome of glamour and luxury, a place where beauty meets artistry, and where the spirit of the Cannes Film Festival comes alive.

Related Articles

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year
Travel

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year

By Laura Schreffler

From a cruise to Antarctica to sleeping under the stars in Wadi Rum, these are the bucket list adventures the wealthy need to take this year.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook
City Guide

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook

By Darby Kordonowy

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples debuts “Cookies & Cocktails,” a cookbook featuring the cherished holiday traditions of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Latest Stories

  • Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year
    Travel

    Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year

  • The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook
    City Guide

    The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook

  • Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
    Fashion

    Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year
Travel

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook
City Guide

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year
Travel

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year

By Laura Schreffler

From a cruise to Antarctica to sleeping under the stars in Wadi Rum, these are the bucket list adventures the wealthy need to take this year.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook
City Guide

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Unveils “Cookies & Cocktails” A Holiday Cookbook

By Darby Kordonowy

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples debuts “Cookies & Cocktails,” a cookbook featuring the cherished holiday traditions of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black