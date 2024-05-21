The Dior Suite Returns To Cannes At The Majestic Hotel

The Dior Suite has officially returned for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. W ith the Mediterranean as its backdrop, the Dior Suite at the Majestic Hotel is a sanctuary of luxury and beauty during one of the biggest weekends in Cannes. This prestigious suite, boasting one of the most breathtaking views of the city, is the go-to rendezvous for international celebrities, seamlessly blending the allure of Dior with the magic of Cannes.

Every year, the Dior Suite transforms into a haven of elegance, designed to offer an unparalleled experience. Located on the 6th floor of the Majestic Hotel, this 350 m² space is a serene escape from the festival’s bustle. The decor, which changes annually, creates a summery atmosphere filled with the warmth of the sun, coral-hued toile de Jouy, bamboo and raffia furniture, and decorative shells, evoking a luxurious beach setting. Visitors are greeted by extraordinary model animals from the entrance to the stunning sea-view terrace, enhancing the suite’s enchanting ambiance. From now until May 25th, 2024, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the suite becomes a bustling hub of beauty and glamour.

The Dior Suite brings together the most renowned makeup artists, hairdressers, facialists, and nail artists to offer customized beauty services. Under the creative direction of Peter Philips, the Dior Pro Make-Up Team, including Junior Cedeno, Normal Pohl, Jamie Coombes, and Emmanuelle Geoffrey, work their magic using Dior’s latest makeup lines and colors. Joining them are international makeup artists Aurore Gautier, Phophie Mathias, Fred Marin, Alexandra Schiavi, Yumi Endo, and Christina Lutz, combining Dior’s expertise with boundless creativity.

The suite also features a nail bar where guests can indulge in a manicure with the Dior Vernis line. A dedicated space also offers exclusive massages from an ambassador of the Académie des Facialistes, enhancing the benefits of the Dior Prestige range. These expert facialists provide customized treatments to prepare the skin for makeup, offering a moment to relax, illuminate, sculpt, and lift the face. The innovative Lucibel mask, which enhances the skin via light therapy, is a highlight, available exclusively at all Dior Spas and at 30 Montaigne.

For the first time, Dior welcomes Dyson to the suite. Known for its technological innovation and leadership in the beauty industry, Dyson offers celebrities a unique hair styling experience throughout the festival, completing the comprehensive beauty makeover. Additionally, Dior continues its partnership with the famous “Terrasse by Albane” by setting up a beauty area on the rooftop of the JW Marriott hotel. Here, a treatment room is available for celebrities, extending the luxurious beauty experience beyond the suite.

The Dior Suite has hosted House Ambassadors like Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson, the face of Dior Homme fragrance, have graced the suite with their presence. Other iconic stars include Pierre Niney, Uma Thurman, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Justine Triet, Juliette Armanet, Nicole Wallace, Carla Bruni, Kirsten Dunst, Guillaume Canet, and Orelsan, among many others.

The Dior Suite at the Majestic Hotel remains an epitome of glamour and luxury, a place where beauty meets artistry, and where the spirit of the Cannes Film Festival comes alive.