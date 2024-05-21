HB
Haute Scene, News | May 21, 2024

Haute Living And Cincoro Tequila Host An Intimate Tasting Experience At Tucci’s In NYC

Haute Scene, News | May 21, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

 

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

On May 16, Haute Living and Cincoro Tequila hosted an intimate tasting experience at NYC’s new hotspot, Tucci’s.

Guests were greeted with an array of Cincoro Tequila specialty cocktails, including the ‘Cincorp Paloma’ made with Blanco Tequila, grapefruit, soda, Agave syrup, and lemon; ‘Calabria Annanas Margarita’ infused with Reposado tequila, pineapple, Poblano pepper syrup, and lime; ‘Espressoro Martini’ concocted with Reposado Tequila, Espresso, Licor 43, vanilla syrup; and ‘Cincoro Manhattan’ infused with Anejo Tequila, Sweet Vermouth, spiced orange syrup, and Angostura bitters.

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The evening continued with a seated dinner in the private room upstairs.

Haute Living Co-Founder and COO, Seth Semilof, greeted guests and introduced Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson, Emilia Fazzalari, praising her accomplishments.

Haute Living Co-Founder and COO Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Fazzalari then spoke, sharing great insights about the brand and Cincoro’s constant aspiration to “reach for greatness.” She also introduced the newly launched a new 375 mL Cincoro Tequila bottle offering their award-winning Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo expressions. The new size offering is perfect for gifting and offers consumers the same beautiful design in a more convenient size bottle. The 375 mL bottles are available for purchase online at cincoro.com and in retail stores.

Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson Emilia Fazzalari

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed a delicious menu of tuna carpaccio, crispy baby artichokes, chicken parmesan, and salmon piccata.

Attendees each received a gift of a bottle of Cincoro’s newly launched 375M Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo expressions.

Lil Buck and Emilia Fazzalari

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Notable guests included Lil Buck, Shiran Melamed, Victoria Krut, Troy Press, Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, Jessica Markowski, and more.

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Guest, Seth Semilof, and Dr. Daniel

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

