If there’s one event that epitomizes the intersection of adrenaline, luxury, and Las Vegas’s unrivaled energy, it’s the unveiling of the Off Grid VIP Viewing Suite for the inaugural Vegas Race Night Weekend.

The haute race week event is in collaboration with Innovative Dining Group’s premiere hospitality brands, Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse, as well as premiere beverage partners Casamigos and Red Bull, with more to be announced.

“Imagine the most electrifying race of the year, under the shimmer of Las Vegas lights, viewed from one of the best vantage points on the Strip. Sushi Roku will be reimagined as an exclusive VIP suite featuring custom food and beverage offerings from both Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse,” says Lee Maen, founder and partner of Innovative Dining Group.

Off Grid, the notable racing weekend concept by respected industry event producer Peter Klein, will debut for Vegas’ inaugural Race Weekend as an exclusive programming lineup with luxury hospitality partner IDG. Off Grid is known for activating its premium track side hospitality in racing regions such as Spain, Monaco, Montreal, Austin, Mexico City and the upcoming Las Vegas, after a decade long of activations in this arena.

An iconic strip destination for nearly 20 years, IDG Operates Sushi Roku perched atop the third floor of the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace featuring amazing strip views and open air windows which provided for the perfect luxury race viewing experience. Guests will be immersed in the excitement of the race while lapped in the luxury of the Off Grid x Haute Living Suite.

Integrating Vegas fan favorite and Los Angeles VIP dining destination BOA Steakhouse as a pop-up for this event layers in indulgent cuts of beef, the legendary BOA Caesar salad, and more steakhouse fare for refined race enthusiasts.

Haute Living elevates the already luxury experience on-step further with their well known and respected name aligned with the element of top level curation. Adds Klein, “Off Grid aims to leave no element unturned to create the most ultra premium experience. Haute Living and IDG, as our premiere hospitality partners, offer the highest level of VIP brand pairing, so we are thrilled to join forces for the Vegas Race weekend.

The Off Grid Suite is also compiling the best partners in the industry to ensure an unforgettable race experience for its VIP Patrons, filled with world class performers and entertainment, to experience a Race Weekend suite on the strip with incredible views of the straightaway, like no other. Presented by Casamigos tequila, guests will indulge in some of the world’s most refined spirits paired with top level cuisine, and luxury elements such as a caviar bar.

