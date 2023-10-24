Photo Credit: Natalie Black

Bond Hospitality Group, best known for its private membership club, Zero Bond, and Italian Restaurant, Sartiano’s at The Mercer, announced today an exclusive partnership with Wynn Resorts to develop and expand the Zero Bond footprint to Las Vegas and beyond.

Established within the heart of New York City by Scott Sartiano and Will Makris, Zero Bond revolutionized the private membership club concept by bringing together a community of trailblazers across culture, arts, politics, business, technology, fashion, gastronomy, sustainability, sports, and well-being.

“Zero Bond was created as a sanctuary for today’s contemporary forward thinkers. As we expand the club’s footprint, we’re not just creating new destinations; we’re designing experiences that redefine sophistication,” said Sartiano. “Our partnership with Wynn Resorts reaffirms our commitment to the ever-evolving needs of our members’ dynamic and nomadic lifestyles.”

Adds Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, “Wynn Resorts has a long history of attracting and partnering with the most creative folks in every part of our business. We’re delighted to have Scott, Will and the Zero Bond team join the Wynn family. We look forward to working together to design, build and operate Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas.”

Zero Bond will become the exclusive private members’ club at Wynn Las Vegas, complementing the resort’s lineup of premier restaurants, bars, shows, nightclubs, and spas. Zero Bond Las Vegas is set to open in 2025.

