Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is bringing the luxury experience to unprecedented heights — both and literally and figuratively — with the debut of its Fleur de Lis suite collection.

The suites in the collection — which span the top five floors of the resort tower — range in size from 1,000 square feet to the 10,000-square-foot Penthouse. Designed by the renowned David Collins Studio, in collaboration with Fontainebleau Development’s Executive Vice President of Design John Rawlins, these thoughtfully designed suites feature gracefully shifting ceilings, transitions from solid to plush floor finishes, and a captivating dance of dark and light color schemes.

The brand’s iconic Morris Lapidus Fontainebleau bow tie has been elegantly integrated into handpicked marble inlays, parquet flooring, and select furniture pieces. Materiality takes center stage, with polished brass, bronze, blackened timber, navy-blue stained timber, linen-textured wall coverings, polished and honed marbles, terrazzo, water-ripples, and star-shaped glass rods.

Upon arrival, Fontainebleau Fleur de Lis guests are greeted with a seasonal oshibori towel and a beverage of their choice before being personally escorted inside via private elevator for in-suite check-in and a comprehensive tour of the rooms and their features. Each suite features spectacular Jeff Leatham-designed floral arrangements and personalized welcome chocolates created by Executive Pastry Chef Patrice Caillot.

Personal valet services are part of the package, as is a concierge service for arranging tickets, reservations, and more, all within the comforts of the suite. Dining options, event planning, and staffing services are readily available as well. Evening butler service includes thoughtful touches such as chocolates, and optional amenities for added relaxation including a pillow menu, tea program, and bath butler who can draw a variety of options, from milk baths to Epsom soaks. Additional comforts include custom linens from Rivolta, alpaca throws, custom-made leather wrapped Nespresso machines from Giobagnara, and bespoke bathroom amenities inclusive of face masks from Knesko and Dyson hair tools. The Fontainebleau Fleur de Lis experience also includes access to a private fleet of Rolls-Royces for transportation needs.

There’s even something for children here, who are greeted with cheerful balloon bouquets and Fontainebleau-branded hats and T-shirts as a special gift. Fleur de Lis also offers specially designed children’s china, petite Fleur de Lis robes, and high-quality high-chairs, playpens, and bassinets. A variety of age-appropriate board games and PS5 gaming options are also provided for their entertainment.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is located at 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 and will celebrate its grand opening on De. 13.