Mr. C Hotel & Residences Is Coming To West Palm Beach

Photo Credit: Binyan Studios West Palm Beach is getting a Mr. C!

Real estate development firm Terra alongside Palm Beach-based Morrison family’s Sympatico Real Estate, have unveiled plans for Mr. C Hotel & Residences.

Located at 320 Lakeview Avenue, in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach along South Dixie Highway, the 25-story condominium hotel will include 110 rooms alongside 146 branded residences priced from $2 million and up. The development’s standout features will include a signature Bellini restaurant and lounge, as well as an exceptional rooftop pool deck showcasing unobstructed views of Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. Construction of the project is slated to begin in early 2024 and wrap up in 2026.

Mr. C Hotel & Residences West Palm Beach marks the third South Florida property for the Mr. C luxury hospitality and residential brand, founded by brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani. The project will follow the success of the brand’s two successful Miami properties: the Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove hotel, and the sold-out Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove, which is also being developed by Terra and is nearing delivery later this year.

Members of the fourth generation of the Cipriani family, internationally renowned for restaurants, landmark event spaces, lounges, and residences, Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani conceptualized a hospitality and residential brand that would bring the best of Old World and modern luxury together for today’s most sophisticated clientele. In June 2011 the first Mr. C hotel was born in Beverly Hills, California, setting a new era in timeless yet contemporary hospitality. It was followed by hotels in New York City, with Mr. C Seaport, and Miami, with Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove. The company’s residential portfolio includes Mr. C Residences now underway in Coconut Grove and Jumeirah.

Award-winning firm Arquitectonica will lead the architectural design, with the property’s lush landscaping designed by Landscape Design Workshop. Meyer Davis will curate the project’s interiors and amenity spaces in collaboration with Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani to include signature design cues from the brand.

Resident amenities will include a fitness center and spa, yoga studio, co-working lounge center, dog run, Bocce court, and a resort-style pool deck with cabanas, a children’s playground, and a barbecue area. Hotel amenities will include a Bellini café and restaurant, ballroom, lounge room, Niche library, along with a rooftop pool, lounge and jacuzzi area with fully serviced cabanas.