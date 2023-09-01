With less than a week left until New York Fashion Week begins, the countdown is oﬃcially on. And with it, the schedule of designers that will be presenting this season has been released by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America). As expected, the NYFW schedule is packed with excitement; promising new designers, next to classic names in fashion synonymous with luxury, like Proenza Schouler, Ralph Lauren, Jason Wu, and Brandon Maxwell, will be showcasing their Spring 2024 collections from September 8th to September 13th throughout New York City.

This year, we’re welcoming back quite a few brands to New York. Kicking off New York Fashion Week on September 8th at 2 PM is Helmut Lang, debuting their first collection with Peter Do as their new creative director. Peter Do, who has been showing his eponymous brand in New York, was announced as creative director of Helmut Lang on May 15th. Ralph Lauren, the beloved designer associated with American luxury, is set to present on September 8th at 7 PM, after being absent since their last show in September 2019. Also returning on September 11th is 3.1 Phillip Lim.

In terms of the American icons, we can’t wait to see what Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler will bring on September 9th. Proenza Schouler consistently combines design sensibilities of modernism and ease and rich textiles that encompass the height of American fashion. Kendall Jenner, the Hadid sisters, and, most recently, Chloe Sevigny are only a few of the highly coveted models that have previously walked their shows.

Set to be the highlights of September 10th are Sergio Hudson, who gained international recognition after dressing Michelle Obama, and AREA (consisting of design duo Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg), which has quickly become a New York City favorite for its exploration of perceptions of femininity, and glamour, and intricate work using crystals. Michael Kors Collection has created an All-American universe of sophistication and jet-set lifestyles, starting us on September 11th, followed by Joseph Altuzarra, a designer who understands modernity and sensuality through womenswear. Finally, no one does beauty and elegance like Carolina Herrera, showing under the direction of Wes Gordon on Tuesday, September 12th.

New York is often home to new exciting designers worth keeping an eye on; the latest CFDA Winner, Elena Velez, has become a favorite among artists like Karol G and Arca. Dion Lee is set to open its first store in the Miami Design District very soon. Thom Browne alumni Wiederhoeft brings a fresh, whimsical take on demi-couture. All will be presenting on September 12th.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.