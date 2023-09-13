Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As the Rugby World Cup France 2023 kicks off, Louis Vuitton proudly assumes the role of the Official Trophy Trunk Supplier for this prestigious event. A symbol of excellence and savoir-faire, Louis Vuitton has handcrafted the exquisite Official Trophy Trunk that will protect and showcase the iconic Webb Ellis trophy throughout the tournament, culminating in its presentation to the victors at the final on October 28th.

Crafted with meticulous care by Louis Vuitton’s skilled artisans in the Maison’s historic ateliers in Asnières, just outside Paris, this specially designed trunk is a masterpiece that combines heritage and modernity. The exterior of the trunk is adorned with the legendary Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas, a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy. Two folding front panels bear the striking “V” insignia, symbolizing both “Victory” and “Vuitton,” painted in the colors of blue, white, and red, reminiscent of the tournament’s logo and the French flag.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

One side of the trunk proudly showcases painted Roman numerals XV, representing the number of players in a Rugby Union team. On the other side, the Rugby World Cup France 2023 logo graces the trunk. The exterior is further adorned with leather trim and the iconic brass corner protectors, lock, and clasps that have adorned Louis Vuitton trunks since the 1860s. A first for Louis Vuitton’s trophy trunk collection, the interior is luxuriously lined with vibrant Pantone blue Louis Vuitton leather, mirroring the color scheme of the “V” decoration. Adding a final touch of elegance, the interior lid features a Rugby World Cup 2023 logo patch.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As an official partner of the tournament, Louis Vuitton collaborated closely with the organizing committee to create this bespoke trophy trunk, continuing a legacy that began with the creation of the first Louis Vuitton trunk for the Rugby World Cup in 2015 in England.

Julien Collette, CEO of Rugby World Cup France 2023, expressed his appreciation, saying, “We are honored that the Webb Ellis Cup will be protected and presented in such an exceptional trunk. The Rugby World Cup is a showcase of French excellence and savoir-faire, so it is fitting that we have partnered with Louis Vuitton, the absolute embodiment of those values.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, emphasized the brand’s long-standing support for the Rugby World Cup, stating, “As a long-term supporter of the Rugby World Cup, we are delighted to continue our relationship with this new official Trophy Trunk. Victory once again travels in Louis Vuitton! We are proud to present this new Trophy Trunk, which marks another milestone in the history of Louis Vuitton, creators of exceptional trunks for nearly 170 years.”

The Official Trophy Trunk for the Webb Ellis Cup adds another illustrious chapter to Louis Vuitton’s legacy of crafting bespoke travel trunks for the world’s most iconic trophies, including the FIFA World CupTM, NBA Championship Trophy, Formula 1’s Grand Prix de Monaco, League of Legends, Davis Cup, Roland Garros, and the America’s Cup.