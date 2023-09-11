Loews Regency New York Hotel Welcomes Families With Exciting New Offerings

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hello Bello

At Loews Regency New York Hotel, family isn’t just a word; it’s a celebration of all shapes and sizes. The renowned hotel has unveiled its expanded “Loews Loves Families” program, catering to adventurous eaters of all ages and creating memorable experiences for families. With a focus on refining kid-friendly dining, educational programs, and valuable partnerships, Loews Regency New York Hotel is taking family vacations to a whole new level.

Adventurous Eater Menus: Expanding Young Palates

Gone are the days of bland and uninspiring kids’ menus. Loews Regency New York Hotel believes that children should have the opportunity to savor diverse flavors and explore regional cuisine. The new “Adventurous Eaters” programming offers young diners the chance to embark on a culinary journey. At The Regency Bar & Grill, signature menu items are thoughtfully crafted with age-appropriate serving sizes. Beyond the typical kid fare, young guests can relish in a New York Bagel featuring Flavor New York partner, Ess-A-Bagel. They can also savor a New York Style Hot Dog with their choice of ketchup or mustard, or indulge in a Coney Island Knish – a delightful square of potato filling covered in fried dough. Recognizing the importance of food quality and flavor for guests of all ages, Loews Regency New York Hotel has partnered with Little Spoon, a leading direct-to-consumer kids’ food brand. Two of Little Spoon’s most popular pureed meals, Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp, and Kale, Avocado, Apple, Chia, are available at The Regency Bar & Grill and through In-Room Dining.

Ben Lewis, CEO + Co-Founder of Little Spoon, emphasizes, “Like Little Spoon, Loews understands that the modern parent is different in the way they feed, raise, and travel with their children. As parents explore new destinations with their little travelers, Little Spoon makes it easy to feed their kiddos high-quality meals no matter where they are.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EQRoy/Shutterstock

Destination Exploration: Learning Through Travel

Loews Regency New York Hotel is committed to providing expansive discovery opportunities for travelers of all generations. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, a trip to the Central Park Zoo is a must when staying at the hotel. With its proximity to the hotel, families can delight in watching sea lions and penguins being fed, immerse themselves in the rainforest experience, and marvel at the incredible variety of tropical birds and troops of lemurs and saki monkeys in The Tropic Zone. This destination immersion aims to empower young travelers to see travel as a “classroom without boundaries.”

Loews Regency New York Hotel x Hello Bello: Stress-Free Travel with Little Ones

Traveling with babies and toddlers has never been easier, thanks to Loews Regency New York Hotel’s partnership with Hello Bello, the premium, plant-based baby brand co-founded by celebrity parents Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Designed for parents who want the best for their children, Loews Regency New York Hotel simplifies baby-friendly bath and bedtime routines on the road with complimentary Hello Bello baby and toddler amenity kits. Guests can request Hello Bello kits, which include baby shampoo & body wash, conditioner, baby lotion, wipes, and an eco-friendly travel case.

Loews Regency New York Hotel is redefining family vacations by offering an array of exciting and family-friendly experiences. From culinary adventures and educational programs to thoughtful partnerships that make traveling with little ones a breeze, the hotel is committed to creating unforgettable moments for families of all shapes and sizes. Come and celebrate family at Loews Regency New York Hotel, where every moment is a cherished memory in the making.