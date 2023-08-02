The Hamptons gained a new culinary gem with the opening of Maison Close Montauk, an enchanting open-air restaurant concept that captures the essence of the French Riviera amidst the sandy shores of Montauk, NY. Following the success of its flagship location in SoHo, the Maison Close team invites guests to experience a slice of Parisian countryside charm with a touch of East End allure.

Drawing inspiration from the sun-kissed beaches of Montauk and the vibrancy of the French coast, Maison Close Montauk offers a unique alfresco dining experience like no other. Nestled along the waterfront, this luxurious dining haven beckons guests to embark on a seaside celebratory journey every Saturday and Sunday this summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Close

Designed for locals and travelers alike, Maison Close Montauk brings the essence of France’s dining culture to the Hamptons. The restaurant’s open outdoor setting boasts 22 dock and dine slips for boat-accessible indulgence, while the alfresco area entices guests with tented seated tables, plush lounges, and inviting cabana beds—a perfect invitation to savor the warmth of the sun and bask in the allure of the evening.

Under the culinary direction of Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, Maison Close Montauk presents a carefully crafted menu that celebrates sophisticated French dishes. From indulgent desserts to elegant apéritifs, every bite promises to be a delightful journey of flavors. Guests can revel in tantalizing dishes like the Maine lobster croissant (Croissant au Homard du Maine), Montauk Market fish of the day (Pêche du Jour), grilled rack of lamb (Carré d’Agneau Grillé), and ahi tuna tartare (Tartare de Thon)—each an epitome of culinary artistry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Close

The outdoor bar program at Maison Close Montauk further elevates the experience with specialty craft cocktails that blend seasonal ingredients and innovative twists. Sip on La Maison Rose, a delightful fusion of tequila, elderflower liqueur, papaya, lime juice, and rosé wine. Or opt for the La Prunette spritz, a refreshing mix of Ume plum liqueur, ginger ale, and champagne, garnished with red plum and candied ginger. For a sophisticated yet vibrant option, Madame Claude beckons with vodka la poire, ginger, lemon and cucumber juice, and rose seltzer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Close

Whether you’re looking to savor a sun-drenched beachside brunch or revel in the glow of golden hour with lively music and festival-style service, Maison Close Montauk has it all. Combining the best of both worlds—the elegance of Parisian bistro cuisine and the captivating allure of Montauk’s beaches—this restaurant is a haven for epicurean seekers seeking a taste of luxury in the heart of the Hamptons.

Maison Close Montauk warmly welcomes guests to indulge in an unforgettable dining journey filled with rich flavors, chic ambiance, and the magic of the French Riviera. The restaurant is located at 435 East Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954.