Third Anniversary Of Mendel Watches: Unveiling Paris’ Premier Luxury Watch Boutique On Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré

Today, we join Mendel Watches, the renowned luxury watches boutique, in commemorating a remarkable milestone – its third anniversary since opening its doors to the world of connoisseurs and timepiece enthusiasts. With a year of exceptional service, unrivaled craftsmanship, and timeless elegance behind them, the boutique stands as a true testament to the enduring allure of Haute Horlogerie.

The vision of three watches aficionados opened three years ago in Paris. Mendel Watches has been exponentially growing ever since its opening; due to both the professionalism and the passion of its sellers as well as the trustworthy relationships they managed to establish with an exclusive clientele, they succeed to become the number one reference of second-hand luxury watches. More than just a boutique, Mendel Watches constitutes a whole experience in itself for those who want to sell or buy their most precious timepieces. Nestled on the iconic Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, this horological sanctuary guarantees an enchanting experience that matches heritage and innovation. Located precisely in front of the Palais de l’Élysée, the official residence of the French Republic President, the store is always surrounded by one hundred police officers, thus assuring the security of their clients.

Yet behind this prosaic security aspect, it is the pleasure and honor of being in an historical landmark that makes the experience at Mendel Watches exceptional and unforgettable.

Step into this horological haven, and you shall find yourself immersed in a world where traditions meet a contemporary allure. The boutique proudly showcases a curated selection of luxury timepieces from renowned watchmakers across the globe — including Rolex, Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. Each timepiece has been meticulously handpicked, showcasing the mastery of Swiss and French esteemed watchmaking traditions.

Given that the shop is edged by Paris’ most eclectic palaces like the Hotel du Crillon, The Bristol, The Ritz Paris, and the Westin Palace, it provides to famous customers — from Jennifer Lopez to Ben Affleck — a customizable shipping service.

Paris’ shopping journeys on the famous rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré – well known for its fashion boutiques such as Hermes, Prada, Chanel, or Cartier – changed utterly. With Mendel Watches, the regular customers bear in mind that if they need a new watch the fantastic team of Mendel Watches will be there to welcome them in their magnificent boutique made of precious wood and marbles.

The founder explained to the editorial board that his first wish was to give his customers an unbelievable experience in several aspects. The first one is the availability of the team. For instance, as the interview went on, one of the owners always kept a sharp eye on his phone to ensure his client’s personalized service. The second one is the commitment to finding the perfect watch model for their clients by scrutinizing meticulously the evolutions of the market and the new offers to the four corners of the earth. The impressive watch catalog and the brokerage services ensured by Mendel Watches’ team soon made their impeccable reputation in Paris and in Europe. The boutique, therefore, offers more than just a collection of exquisite timepieces; it also delivers an unforgettable personalized horological journey. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable watch experts trained in the most renowned watchmaking and business schools, customers can expect unmatched services and guidance in finding their perfect timekeeping companion. Whether seeking a statement piece for a special occasion or a timeless heirloom to be passed down through generations, managers are confident to discover a watch that aligns with their distinct style and aspirations. We got to talk to a young sales assistant at the shop. Interested in watches and fashion from an early age, he found Mendel Watches the perfect mix of his two passions. Spending most of the year between the store and planes to deliver watches throughout Europe, he confessed that being abreast of exchange rates of watches turned him, despite his twenty years and his cherubic face, into a watch specialist.