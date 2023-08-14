Jalen Ramsey
Iconic New Orleans Restaurant Commander’s Palace Has Released Its Own Cuvée

Haute Wine + Spirits, News, Travel

Commander's PalacePhoto Credit: Commander’s Palace Iconic New Orleans eatery Commander’s Palace has gotten into the wine business! The most famous restaurant in the Big Easy, located in the tony Garden District and the winner of seven James Beard Foundation Awards, has announced the release of Commander’s Palace Cuvée Brut. Produced in partnership with Terres Secrètes and made with grapes from the Mâconnais region of Burgundy, the pinot noir-based sparkling wine displays hints of red berries and light spice-forward notes, with a toasty richness to finish.

Terres Secrètes is one of France’s celebrated cooperative wineries, founded in the early 1950s and supported by dozens of talented family growers in the greater Mâconnais. Commander’s Palace Cuvée Brut is produced using the same ages-old methods and grapes found in Champagne, resulting in a near-identical quality to pinot noir-based champagnes. Suggested pairings include seafood, duck, mushrooms, root vegetables and cheeses such as Manchego, Parmesan and Gruyère.

Commander's PalacePhoto Credit: Commander’s Palace

Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, Commander’s Palace is a culinary landmark that has become the pinnacle for New Haute Creole cuisine and whimsical Louisiana charm. The storied wine program, led by James Beard Award-nominated “Wine Guy” Dan Davis, is renowned for its inventory of over 20,000 bottles and 2,400 menu selections featuring all major wine regions across the globe. It is a twelve-time Wine Spectator Grand Award winner and was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Wine Program award in 2016.

The Commander’s Palace Cuvée Crémant de Bourgogne Brut NV is part of the New Orleans restaurant’s growing selection of items that can be shipped to your doorstep. Favorites such as the legendary turtle soup, seafood gumbo, pecan pie, and others are currently available via Goldbelly. The restaurant will also introduce a collection of branded cocktail mixers before the end of the year.

Commander's PalacePhoto Credit: Commander’s Palace

The Commander’s Palace Cuvée is now available for purchase online for nationwide shipping, as well as by the half-glass, glass and bottle at the historic restaurant.

Commander’s Palace is located at 1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130

