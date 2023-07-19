Rachel Zoe
The Beverly Hills Hotel Collaborates With The Sil On Exclusive Luxury Collection

City Guide, News, Travel

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

The Beverly Hills Hotel is launching a new collaboration with The SIL, an e-commerce site of exclusive offerings by independent fashion designers. It’s the second capsule collaboration for the haute LA hotel, this time inspired by the hotel’s
original founder and owner Margaret Jane Anderson.

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

Launching in September in one of the legendary bungalows, the collection will feature ready-to-wear pieces as well as accessories designed by SIL Shop designers across the globe.

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

Margaret Jane Anderson, a pioneering woman of her time, achieved remarkable accomplishments in an era when
it was uncommon for women to work outside their homes. As the proprietress, she played an instrumental role in
the construction and development of The Beverly Hills Hotel amidst what was then open fields and farm land. The
success of the hotel led to the city’s incorporation in 1914. Her leadership and entrepreneurial spirit left an
indelible mark on the hospitality industry and city of Beverly Hills.

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

Founded by Natalie Bloomingdale, The SIL’s own branding was very much inspired by the color palette of The Beverly Hills Hotel, her favorite Los Angeles haunt. A frequent visitor of the Polo Lounge, the hotel’s legendary restaurant and bar, Bloomingdale (yes, of that Bloomingdale family) channelled the green and white stripes used throughout the hotel for her brand’s packaging, and The SIL’s logo is a nod to the hotel’s script logo.

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

Bloomingdale tapped The SIL designers and female-owned brands La Vie Style House (Dallas), Tyler Ellis (Los Angeles), Smock London (London), Autumn Adeigbo (Los Angeles), Keehn Deutch (Los Angeles/Palm Beach), and Cheeky Vintage (Houston) to create designs that seamlessly blend opulent fabrics, delicate embellishments, and captivating silhouettes — capturing the essence of Hollywood’s golden era while adding a modern twist.

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

Each designer will descend upon Los Angeles for a trunk show event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 20th and 21st to showcase the capsule and offer a shopping opportunity to invited guests. The pieces will be exclusively available for purchase at the trunk show event and on thesilshop.com.

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

 

The SilPhoto Credit: Monroe Alvarez

