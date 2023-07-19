Steph Curry Wins Big At The 2023 American Century Championship

Photo Credit: David Calvert/Getty Images on behalf of American Century Investments

Champion on the court – and the course! On July 16 in S. Lake Tahoe, Golden State Warrior and NBA champion Steph Curry had what he describes as “one of his greatest moments” in his sports career. Curry, in true super-star fashion, topped his Saturday hole-in-one with a 20-foot eagle putt on the final hole of the tournament to win the American Century Championship Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

The ACC golf tournament hosted some of the world’s biggest celebrities, actors and athletes, including Hall of Famers from the NFL, NBA and MLB, active and retired players such as Patrick Mahomes, Ray Romano, Anthony Anderson, Charles Barkley, Charles Woodson, John Elway, Stephen Curry, Dylan Dreyer, Colin Jost, Jake Owen, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, and Miles Teller.

Three-time champion Tony Romo was also back to defend his title and was ranked the #1 player on the course again this year. Nothing could stop big winner Curry this year though!

Curry said of his win: ” I don’t do this (golf) for a living, so it’s something you dream about,” said Curry, whose ace on the 152-yard seventh hole on Saturday and win on Sunday, was covered live on the NBC telecast and viewed by millions around the world after going viral. “I’ve been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I’ve got some hardware to show for it. It’s pretty special.”

The three-day, 54-hole event includes a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits — American Century Investments’ inaugural “Charity Chip Challenge,” raising money for the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. The tournament has raised more than $7 million for Stowers Institute for Medical Research as well as local charities in S. Tahoe, CA and NV. To add to that, American Century Investments directs over 40% of their profits – nearly $2 billion since 2000 – to medical research.

