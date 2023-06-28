Photo Credit: Jeff Green

There’s a high-end food hall at Aria Resort & Casino, and we’re coming in haute to share what items should definitely be on your must try list. But first, a little about Proper Eats, a new venture from Clique Hospitality that brings together a collection of highly sought-after imports and only-in-Las Vegas destinations. This elevated destination spans 24,000 of space on the second level promenade of ARIA, offering up a palate-pleasing lineup of eclectic cocktails and cuisine led by chef and partner Jason McLeod as well as Oliver Wharton, founder of A Perfect Bite, that includes the first Wexler’s Deli location outside of Los Angeles; London’s famous Seoul Bird by Judy Joo; New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality; DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki; Portland, Oregon favorite, Shalom Y’all; and several offerings by Clique Hospitality, including Temaki, which serves up fresh, innovative handrolls and other modern sushi dishes; steamy noodles and fragrant broths by Laughing Buddha; Easy’s Donuts, home to craft coffee and specialty donuts; Lola’s Burgers, built on generations of gourmet burgers that started on the East Coast; and carefully curated cocktails by Proper Bar. And adjacent to Easy’s Donuts is the first part of our hit list: Easy’s, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge with live music and some pretty dang impressive cocktails.

EASY’S

Photo Credit: Jeff Green

A secret entrance reveals a moody cabaret lounge for posh cocktailing on the low, where live musicians play post-modern jukebox music and craft cocktails have an Instagram-worthy bent. The singular dining option here is a Beluga caviar service. Accompanied by house-made blinis, crème fraiche, chives, lemon wedges and two chilled glasses of Belvedere vodka, the caviar is presented on a bed of ice in a replica Fabergé egg.

AT EASY’S, TRY: HEART OF THE OCEAN

Photo Credit: Stacey Torma

Mixologist Eric Hobbie is the tour de force behind Easy’s inventive cocktail menu, which is punctuated by theatrical “show stoppers” — inclusive of our top pick, the Heart of the Ocean, which is presented on a bed of white sand adorned with seashells in an oversized seashell-shaped glass that holds an intoxicating elixir made from Casamigos blanco tequila, orgeat, fresh lime, blueberry spirulina, and “pink ocean air,” an emulsion of egg white and pink sea salt. Have your cell phones at the ready, folks!

Other delightful concoctions here include 3Little Bears, made with Belvedere vodka, cranberry, cantaloupe, honey dew, and Solerno, and served with watermelon bears, lime and prosecco.

We’re also big fans of Showstoppers Shroomin’: two mushroom-shaped glasses emerge from a custom-made wooden tray filled with moss; each containing cocktails made from botanist gin, matcha, lemon, honey and dry ice, which hovers over the moss in what appears to be a layer of fog, and Smoke Show: Angel’s Envy bourbon, banana liqueur, sweet vermouth and chocolate bitters are shaken and strained into two glass pipes, accentuating the cocktails’ delicious aroma. A throwback to your grandfather’s bourbon, the two pipes are served in a retro cigar box with smoking dry ice flowing out of an old-school ashtray along with candy cigarettes and tobacco-wrapped chocolate.

WEXLER’S DELI: TRY THE MOE GREEN

Photo Credit: Chris Wessling

Made famous in Los Angeles for its old-school Jewish deli classics made with handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon, Wexler’s Deli serves an array of bagels and sandwiches. Try the “Moe Greene”: a toasted bagel topped with lox, paddlefish caviar, and gold leaf.

TEMAKI: TRY A HANDROLL

Photo Credit: Chris Wessling

Inspired by the tradition of enjoying handrolls as they are prepared so the rice is warm and the fish is chilled, Temaki offers fresh sushi, made to order, highlighting sustainably caught seafood. The handrolls are outstanding and come in a variety of options, including salmon, yellowtail, blue crab, and spicy shrimp.

PIZZAOKI: TRY THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS

Photo Credit: Chris Wessling

The brainchild of GRAMMY-nominated artist, producer and DJ Steve Aoki, Pizzaoki is a delicious take on New York-style pizzas, featuring everything from time-tested classics to vegan and cauliflower crust options. Available by the slice or 18” pies, our vote is for the Pursuit of Happiness,” which is topped with mozzarella, marinara sauce, and basil, or the “Hiroquest,” topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, sausage, capicola, and tomato sauce.

LOLA’S BURGERS: TRY THE SMASH BURGER

Photo Credit: Chris Wessling

Michael Wharton’s gourmet burgers were a New York favorite in the 1970s and 1980s. Inspired by her grandfather, Lola Wharton honors him with a concept that serves crave-worthy burgers created from special family recipes. Lola’s Burgers are made with premium beef, served on freshly baked buns. Our pick is the “Smash Burger,” a double patty with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and Russian dressing — but you must order it with parmesan truffle fries! That’s a rule!

SEOUL BIRD: TRY THE SEOUL CHICKEN SANDWICH

Photo Credit: Chris Wessling

Created by Food Network superstar Judy Joo and her partner Andrew Hales, this is the first Seoul Bird outside of London. Inspired by Joo’s Korean American heritage and the duo’s food tours across South Korea, Seoul Bird is built on the foundations of Korean cooking and flavors. The venue’s signature Seoul chicken sandwich is made with Seoul Bird’s famous crispy double fried chicken breast and topped with American cheese, fresh lettuce and red onion, then topped with house-made umami sauce and kewpie mayo.

PROPER BAR: TRY THE SAKE TO ME

Photo Credit: Jeff Green

Proper Bar’s cocktails were crafted by renowned mixologist Eric Hobbie to complement the eclectic cuisine at Proper Eats. There are several classics on draft, including the cosmo, old fashioned, mojito, margarita, paloma, and espresso martini, but our favorite isn’t pre-batched. Try the Sake To Me, made with Grey Goose vodka, strawberry syrup, Nigori sake, and lemon juice. Another stellar option is the Tropic Thunder, made with Mt. Gay rum, Orgeat, Fever Tree cola, and lime.