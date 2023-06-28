Photo Credit: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

The Carlyle. The name of this Upper East Side icon evokes a visceral response. It has a decidedly vintage feel, vintage-era Manhattan, a 1930’s feel… which makes sense, given that this was the decade it was completed. But what should a modern day guest expect when they visit this New York institution?

First, a bit about the hotel, which is now managed by Rosewood. Reputedly named for British essayist Thomas Carlyle, the 35-story, Bien & Prince-designed property has a strong Art Deco influence. Its original look has been meticulously maintained, yet, a 2021 refresh of the rooms and signature restaurant, Dowling’s — — by New York-based, award-winning design practice tonychi studio — have kept its look and feel fresh.

In fact, 155 of the 192 rooms and suites have been given an update, inspired as such by the glamour and beauty of Manhattan’s pre-war era, the Upper East Side, and the dignified beau monde whose footsteps have graced the hallowed halls of this elegant and storied hotel. Think: luxurious fixtures and furnishings, black-and-white lacquered paneling, bespoke, illustrated wallpapers of whimsical vignettes from Central Park— echoing the look of both Bemelmans and Vertès — as well as a thoughtful curation of artwork, books, and collected knickknacks. Subtle Art Deco inspirations are also present, paying homage to the elegant stylings of The Carlyle’s original designer, Dorothy Draper.

As I mentioned, The Carlyle’s restaurant has also received a new look. Dowling’s, named after Robert Whittle Dowling, former owner of The Carlyle, an influential urban planner known for his passionate efforts over half a century ago to revitalize the city, opened in 2021 as a stylish and intimate dining room that simply drips with the glamour and charm of the 1930s and 40s. The 80-seat dining room was designed in tribute to those who have walked its hallowed halls, using black and white throughout to give it a sense of theater and occasion — as if a guest could walk through in a tuxedo and ballgown at any given time. The walls are adorned with dark walnut wood panels finished in a French polish to balance the existing architectural wall treatments as well as the significant art collection. The pieces include a mix of classicism and avant-garde, such as five newly acquired Ludwig Bemelmans prints and paintings celebrating scenes from Madeline that pay tribute to the bar next door, works by local artists including Federico de Francesco and Ron Silver, and more. There are also etched leather banquettes by Capricorn Hides — who also designed the delicately printed leather tabletops, inspired by old New Yorker sketches — that are featured throughout the main dining room.

The eatery is helmed by executive chef Sylvain Delpique, formerly of 21 Club, whose menu showcases American and European-style cuisine with an emphasis on tableside preparations. Breakfast includes specialties like truffle eggs benedict and brioche french toast, and lunch a variety of sandwiches and salads. Dinner service is what the restaurant is known for, however, particularly items such as East Beach blonde oysters with a ginger-sake mignonette; tuna tartare with whipped crème fraiche and sauce gribiche; the timeless wedge salad with blue cheese, bacon and tomato confit; and Hudson Valley foie gras terrine. Main Courses include steak tartare, Colorado spiced lamb shank, salt baked branzino, and Steak Diane, flambéed tableside with cognac. Brunch is served here as well.

Because it is adjacent to the beloved Upper East Side favorite of over 75 years, Bemelmans Bar, the cocktail list at Dowling’s is heavy on the martinis and Manhattan, but also includes a slew of bespoke cocktails,. It also offers a diverse wine program, showcasing premium producers, including exclusive vintages and unique bottle formats.

Speaking of Bemelmans Bar, it would be remiss not to mention it here. The bar, quite simply, is an institution, one that speaks to sultry nights of eras past. Here, author Ludwig Bemelmans’ whimsical illustrations — he of the Madeline series fame — come to life on the walls. The venue, which originally opened in 1947, was restored in 2002 by renowned designer Thierry Despont, still retaining its Art Deco legacy with chocolate-brown leather banquettes, nickel-trimmed black glass tabletops, a dramatic black granite bar, and a 24-karat gold leaf-covered ceiling. Here, guests can enjoy classic cocktails while swinging to live music, including live solo performances every Tuesday through Saturday, and a jazz trio every Tuesday through Thursday.

And last but certainly not least is Café Carlyle. The venue originally opened in 1955, offering up a classic cabaret experience with incredible talent such as Bobby Short, Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt. The same is true these days, though obviously the acts have changed. Guests are now treated to performances by the likes of Isaac Mizrahi, Judy Collins, Alan Cumming, Rita Wilson, Steve Tyrell, and John Pizzarelli.

The venue itself feels like its gone back in time… in a good way. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the supper club offers a unique intimate, space highlighted by music-themed original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the two-time Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge. And yes, jackets are required. In fact, that should be the slogan for The Carlyle as a whole. It’s a hotel with a sense of occasion, and in this modern-day world where travel is no longer a treat, but an expectation, it’s nice to know that some things stay the same.

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel is located at 35 East 76th St., New York, NY 10021