ELECTRIC DREAMS
The late Virgil Abloh’s ability to dream sits at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection. Conceived and created by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme, the collection is a living testament to Abloh’s imagination through bold, bright colors and prints woven through classic silhouettes like oversized blazers and bomber jackets — ultimately transforming Abloh’s creativity into an electric dream that lives on.
FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: MARK SQUIRES
STYLIST: ALYCIA COHEN
GROOMER: AIMI OSADA
MODELS: GIOVANNI C AT NEW ICON NY & ZHENG ZHANG AT IMG MODELS
STYLIST ASSISTANT: ANNA HUGER
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: DUNCAN MELLOR