ELECTRIC DREAMS

The late Virgil Abloh’s ability to dream sits at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection. Conceived and created by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme, the collection is a living testament to Abloh’s imagination through bold, bright colors and prints woven through classic silhouettes like oversized blazers and bomber jackets — ultimately transforming Abloh’s creativity into an electric dream that lives on.

