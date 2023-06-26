Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Electric Dreams: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Editorials, Fashion, News

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

ELECTRIC DREAMS

The late Virgil Abloh’s ability to dream sits at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection. Conceived and created by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme, the collection is a living testament to Abloh’s imagination through bold, bright colors and prints woven through classic silhouettes like oversized blazers and bomber jackets — ultimately transforming Abloh’s creativity into an electric dream that lives on.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: MARK SQUIRES 
STYLIST: ALYCIA COHEN
GROOMER: AIMI OSADA 
MODELS: GIOVANNI C AT NEW ICON NY & ZHENG ZHANG AT IMG MODELS

STYLIST ASSISTANT: ANNA HUGER
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: DUNCAN MELLOR

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

Electric Dreams: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Collection

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
A Masterpiece Called Metaphoria: Piaget Unveils Its New High Jewelry Collection
Fashion
June 26, 2023
A Masterpiece Called Metaphoria: Piaget Unveils Its New High Jewelry Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
Inside The Tiffany & Co. Lavish "Summer Of Blue" Soirée In New York To Celebrate The New High Jewelry Collection
Fashion
June 26, 2023
Inside The Tiffany & Co. Lavish “Summer Of Blue” Soirée In New York To Celebrate The New High Jewelry Collection
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
"On The Wings of Hermès" Debuts In Santa Monica This July
Fashion
June 26, 2023
“On The Wings of Hermès” Will Debut In Santa Monica This July
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Drinks
June 22, 2023
​​Belvedere Vodka Unveils Second Miami-Inspired Bottle
By Rianna Powell

Los Angeles

New York

Miami