The Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Women’s collection first debuted at the iconic Musée d’Orsay in Paris. Despite the historical backdrop of the museum’s sculptures and artwork, the collection was incredibly modern. Juxtaposition is something Nicolas Ghesquière continually plays with at the Maison, and for this collection, Ghesquière reflected on the innocence and fleeting freedoms of young adulthood. From rugby shirts to graphic styles adorned with photographer David Sims’ photographs from the ‘90s, to tailored trousers and blouses reminiscent of school uniforms, the Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Women’s collection is Ghesquière’s tribute to the natural instincts of the youth. “This collection is dedicated to the youth,” Ghesquière said, “in hopes that it can keep the unresolved poetry of adolescence like a flawless garment — in all its vivid romanticism, inspiring idealism, hope for the future, for a better world, and its dreams of perfection.”

