DIOR DINNER PARTY

Introducing the Dior dinner soirée of your dreams. Immerse your palate into the wonderful world of Dior fine jewelry treasures from the Gem Dior and Rose des Vents collections, as well as the bespoke Maison pieces from the new India collection and this season’s new Dior Maison collection, which features the signature Lily of the Valley print for the ultimate indulgence.

FASHION & CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: JEFFREY WESTBROOK

PROP STYLING: ALMA MELENDEZ



All pieces are available at Dior Boutiques nationwide and at 1-800-929-3467.