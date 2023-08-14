Jalen Ramsey
Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison

Editorials, Editorials, Fashion, News

Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Fine Jewelry Mimirose necklace, $2,340; Rose des Vents necklace, $7,850; Rose des Vents ring, $3,950; and Rose des Vents bracelet, $11,300. Dior Maison Gray Toile de Jouy Lion Dessert Plate, $130; Lion of the Valley Trinket Tray, $155; and Dior Maison India By MGC set of 4 placemats, $1,600.

DIOR DINNER PARTY

Introducing the Dior dinner soirée of your dreams. Immerse your palate into the wonderful world of Dior fine jewelry treasures from the Gem Dior and Rose des Vents collections, as well as the bespoke Maison pieces from the new India collection and this season’s new Dior Maison collection, which features the signature Lily of the Valley print for the ultimate indulgence.

FASHION & CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: JEFFREY WESTBROOK
PROP STYLING: ALMA MELENDEZ

All pieces are available at Dior Boutiques nationwide and at 1-800-929-3467.

Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Maison Round Point Table Fork, $350, Dior Fine Jewelry Bois de Rose rings, $2,600-$6,650, and Dioramour necklace $2,150.
Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Fine Jewelry Dioramour bracelet, $2,000,  Dior Maison Transparent Cannage Water Glass, $350, Dior Maison Black Cannage Water Glass, $350.
Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior earrings, $9,600, and Gem Dior Medallion, $30,500. Dior Maison India by MGC set of 4 placemats, $1,600, and Dior Maison White Miss Dior Cannage Dinner Plate, $160, Dior Maison Gold-Finish Cannage Dream Candle, $350.
Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Fine Jewelry Rose des Vents necklaces, $2,590 each, and Rose des Vents bracelet, $2,400, Dior Maison Pastel Blue India by MGC
vase, $150, and Dior Maison Blue Toile de Jouy mug, $330.
Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Fine Jewelry Rose des Vents ring, $3,950; Rose des Vents bracelet, $3,500; and Rose Celeste earrings, $5,500; Dior Maison Pastel Harmony Tortoiseshell set of 6 glasses, $370.
Dior Dinner Party: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Fine Jewelry & Maison
Dior Fine Jewelry Gem Dior bracelet, $30,600; Gem Dior rings, $2,200 each; Gem Dior bracelet, $9,000; Gem Dior bracelet, $6,950; and Gem Dior ring, $2,200; Dior Maison Green New Lily of the Valley Glass Bubble, $470.
