How Chris Schwenk Built A Staffing Company In The Middle of A Financial Collapse

In the wake of the financial collapse around 2007, a young and ambitious Chris Schwenk found himself fresh out of college and with an inadvertent opportunity to shape his future. Working for a company that had most of its clientele on Wall Street, he realized the need to diversify and expand beyond the beleaguered financial sector. Not knowing much about technology or staffing at the time, he dived head-first into what he calls a “trial by fire.” Through rigorous networking and a determination to find better job opportunities for people, Chris was able to identify a niche in mid to senior-level IT staffing. This was the foundation on which Delos Staffing was built. Reflecting on the early days, Chris says, “I got started around the financial collapse… since then, I’ve been networking, finding better jobs.”

Turning Challenges into Opportunities

For Chris, building Delos Staffing was not without its challenges. The crux of his business lay in matching the right skillset with the client’s needs. He understood that the candidates he sent were extensions of his own reputation. Chris focused on making proactive placements, creating opportunities even when there was no obvious opening. This unique approach combined with an unwavering dedication helped him turn challenges into opportunities. He not only sought to find talent for companies but also worked on behalf of individuals to find the best fit for them. Chris took it upon himself to guide candidates on certifications, resume building, and most importantly, landing their dream job.

Helping Others Is Still His Passion

As the years rolled by, Delos Staffing evolved into a prominent staffing company specializing in IT, clinical staffing, and executive placement. With 15 years of experience, the company boasts long-standing successful placements, thanks to its hassle-free recruitment process and attention to applicants’ needs. For Chris, success for his clients is defined by finding the right match between skillset and job opportunities, both in the office and remotely. He continually educates himself on industry trends such as Python engineering, AI, and cloud services. On a personal note, Chris defines success in terms of physical health, emphasizing the importance of fitness and well-being as the cornerstone for business success. He passionately shares, “Physical health comes first before business. Keeping your health on point no matter what.”

Looking To The Future

With an impressive journey behind him, Chris Schwenk looks toward the future with promising plans. When asked what was next, Chris’s answer was pointed. “What’s next? Career consulting and or consulting for other staffing firms. Working with individuals to start their own company, changing their mindset, networking.” Career consulting and consulting for other staffing firms are at the forefront of his upcoming ventures. This includes working with individuals to start their own companies, changing mindsets, and adapting to the new ways of networking in the post-COVID world. Delos Staffing stands as a testament to Chris’s commitment, vision, and tenacity, and with his future endeavors, he aims to further his mission of helping people level up.

Be sure to follow Chris Schwenk for more tips and information on his LinkedIn or follow him on Instagram for daily information about what he does. Additionally, if you’re in the tech industry and in Miami, Chris is eager to connect in person – just shoot him a message on any social platform.

