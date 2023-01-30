Naples Winter Wine Festival Showcases Fine Wines, Exquisite Cuisine And Incredible Auction Lots For 2023.

Photo Credit: Naples Winter Wine Festival

Naples Winter Wine Festival has done it again with a collection of amazing, one-of-a-kind wine and travel experiences offered to the highest bidders at the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival Live Auction at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

Aligning with the 2023 theme, “In Perfect Harmony,” the festival has honored Bordeaux Estate owner Philippe Sereys de Rothschild as the honorary vintner. The festival has curated experiences to exceed guests’ expectations with an impressive line-up of additional internationally acclaimed vintners, Chef de Cuisine John Tesar, and sommeliers from more than half a dozen countries. All proceeds benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF) with the mission of improving the physical, emotional and educational lives of at-risk children in Collier County.

“These latest auction lots combine the very best travel experiences around the globe with private culinary and wine experiences that are sure to inspire spirited bidding,” said Bill Beynon, 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival Co-Chair and Auction Lot Committee Member. “All of the proceeds raised under the big tent on live auction day will benefit children and families in Collier County, which is crucial as our community continues to heal from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.”

Impressive auction lot highlights include “One Dream Machine, One Extraordinary Journey,” a brand new 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure, one-of-a-kind built specifically for the Naples Winter Wine Festival. The Bentley features a Snow Quarts exterior with Beluga painted wing mirror caps and every possible luxury upgrade. The lucky winning couple of this Bentley Bentayga will also enjoy a seven-day, six-night VIP experience in London and Scotland.

Philippe has curated the IMPRESSIVE experience at “Château Mouton Rothschild: Where the Elegance of Wine and Art Combine.” Two couples will go on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to France with insider access in Paris and an exclusive VIP experience with Château Mouton Rothschild in Bordeaux from November 28, 2023 to December 2, 2023. While in Bordeaux, they will be amongst the first to exclusively discover the Wine and Art world by partaking in the private and intimate unveiling of the 2021 Château Mouton Rothschild label in the presence of the artwork’s internationally renowned artist and the Rothschild Family.

Next up, “King of the Road and Prince of the Cellar.” One lucky bidder will drive off with a 1968 vintage Ford Bronco that has been completely rebuilt with a nuts-and-bolts restoration, a new steel body finished in Naples Cabernet Reserve Red, and a custom oak leather interior with diamond stitching. To top it off, they will also take home one Large Format bottle of wine from each of this year’s festival’s 24 participating vintners, including many sought-after wines.

“Renowned Burgundy, Up Close and Personal.” Two couples or four individuals will enjoy a six-night town and country experience in Burgundy, France, with two Magnums of 2015 Château de la Crée, Sanenay Premier Cru Clos Faubard Pinot Noir and two Magnums of 2016 Maison Evenstad, Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Fleurières-Les Plantes Au Baron Pinot Noir, plus 12 bottles of exclusive Grand Cru and Premier Cru wines from the very first vintage wine produced under the Domaine Evenstad label. But wait, if you thought that was enough, also included are three nights at the Domaine Evenstad’s newly renovated Grande Maison in the central Square of Santenay-Bas plus three nights at Château de la Crée in Santenay le-Haut.

Last but not least, a “Million Dollar Night of Laughter” with Sebastian Maniscalco! Bidders will have the opportunity to be one of just 40 couples who partake in the first-ever Naples Winter Wine Festival $1 million exclusive comedy show at The Club Room at Campiello in Old Naples. Maniscalco is the leading American stand-up comedian and actor who has released five comedy specials and had supporting acting roles in the films Green Book and The Irishman.