5 Cocktails On Naples’ 5th Avenue South

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Here are 5 cocktails in the heart of 5th Avenue you must indulge in for happy hour, dinner, or a date night.

Del Mar Naples – 5th Avenue Margarita

Del Mar serves its classic 5th Avenue Margarita all day, every day. Mixed and curated with Herradura reposado, tropical orange, peach, and poblano, and topped with citrus salt, lemon, lime, and orange peels. The combination of peach and poblano provides zest and a hint of spice, and when you take a sip, you’re sure to taste sweetness right off the rim. The 5th Avenue Margarita is the perfect happy hour cocktail for anyone with exotic taste. 494 Fifth Ave S. 34102

Bar Tulia – Espresso Martini

The Espresso Martini at Bar Tulia is a cold, caffeinated drink made with espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka. It’s not a true martini, as it contains cocoa beans and chocolate powder rather than gin or vermouth, but it is a tried-and-true favorite among the Bar Tulia crowd. 462 Fifth Ave S. 34102

Molto Trattoria – Molto Mojito

Looking for a refreshing mojito? Try the Molto Mojito at Molto Trattoria. The Molto Mojito is the epitome of a refreshing cocktail, stripped down to the bare essentials of Bacardi rum, peach puree, lime juice, agave syrup, mint leaves, and soda water. It’s sweet, acidic, minty, and sparkling all at once — the perfect drink to cure hot-weather-induced pangs of thirst. 368 Fifth Ave S. 34102

The French – Frosé

Frosé is Rosé de Provence, vodka, and rose water. That’s as close to the recipe as anyone will ever get! It’s not a cocktail original to The French, but through the love of Notorious Pink Rosé, Frosé was born. Notorious Pink is a special cuvée made from grenache, the leading grape varietal of Domaine la Colombette in the south of France. 365 Fifth Ave S. 34102

Sails Restaurant – 44 North Martini

Martini hour at the Marble Bar is served daily from 4:30-5:30pm. The most popular order is the 44 North Martini, which is served in a chilled 10oz martini glass. Guests will also love the Broker’s Gin Martini. Both are shaken or stirred according to guest preference.

301 Fifth Ave S. 34102