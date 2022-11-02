DJ Khaled
Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Cindy Crawford With Omega At Nobu Malibu

Haute Scene, News

Cindy Crawford

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Time cover star Cindy Crawford joined us for a night of celebration at the beachfront, Nobu Malibu. Hosted in partnership with Omega, a longtime partner of Crawford’s, the event was centered around all she has accomplished in her career following her parting ways with the modeling industry, discovering a carefree version of herself.

Crawford has much to celebrate, from her skincare line Meaningful Beauty created alongside Parisian cosmetic surgeon Jean-Louis Sebagh to her best-selling book releases and more. The iconic model doesn’t seem to have plans to slow down anytime soon; her skincare line even has plans to expand into haircare soon.

Lexi Wood, Presley Gerber, Crawford, and Rande Gerber

Glamazon Cindy Crawford was in attendance, looking as beautiful as ever, excited to join in on the celebration. The exclusive dinner began with words from Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group April Donelson and Editor In Cheif Laura Schreffler, along with the kindest words from Charles Laevens, Head of Retail Operations at Omega, and a stunning custom art piece by Jonathan Shultz.

The dinner menu highlighted seafood, naturally, since the event took place at the famed Japanese Bar & Lounger. Yellowtail Jalapeño, Black Cod with Miso, and Rock Shrimp Tempura were only a few of the delectable bites on the menu.

Plenty of drinks were served throughout the night, keeping conversation with new and old connections lively. Guests could choose from the Market Margarita and the Grapefruit on the Rocks for the evening; both made with Casamigos, a tequila brand co-founded by Cindy’s husband, Rande Gerber.

It was another magical night filled with delicious Casamigos drinks, tasty sushi, and plenty of laughs. Here’s to many new beggings for Crawford!

Jonathan Shultz and Crawford

Charles Laevens

April Donelson, Giovanni Alegre, Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami