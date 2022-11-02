These 15 Companies Are Catching Our Attention

BuildtoBlossom is a woman-owned online brand and marketplace for all stylish, eco-friendly products. They are a one-stop shop for home necessities such as furniture, decor, bath, beauty, skincare, activewear, clothing, and many more. The company’s founder has a media degree and has specialized in eCommerce and digital marketing for over a decade. BuildtoBlossom has a registered United States trademark and wants supporters to bring unique branded styles into their homes and everyday wear. All products curated to the BuildtoBlossom platform are sustainable as the company cares about sourcing products that do not harm the environment. The founders at BuildtoBlossom envisioned an online home for savvy consumers that want good products and care about the environment. They search and vet every individual supplier BuildtoBlossom works with to ensure they exceed their quality control standards. One of the co-founders has a background in construction, which is the perfect mix for the company’s strong design ethos. High-quality design is often lacking in eco-friendly eCommerce stores, and BuildtoBlossom wants to stand as the leading provider for customers seeking a full-on brand experience. BuildtoBlossom believes unique style and sustainability go hand in hand and is an active leader in disrupting the eCommerce space. By providing a worry-free shopping experience, this innovative company wants to stretch the gamut of expectations associated with the industry.

Molekule

In the age of climate change and a global pandemic, the air we breathe is more important than ever. The World Health Organization found that 9 out of 10 people in the world live in zones where the air exceeds guideline limits of pollutants, and the combined effects of outdoor and indoor air pollution is found to cause about 7 million premature deaths each year. Statistically speaking, clean air is becoming a rarity. However, air purification company Molekule is on a mission to make it a reality. Molekule’s proprietary, patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology works with its PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter to combine HEPA and carbon filtration with the destroying power of its flagship and proprietary filter tech. Combined, it destroys the widest range of pollutants when compared to conventional filters. The company provides two primary air purifying devices, the Air Mini+ and the Air Pro, as well as a line of air filters. Both the Air Pro and Air Mini+ are FDA-cleared and have the technical capability to destroy airborne viruses including COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, and H1N1 flu, with destruction rates exceeding 99%. Molekule has been called ‘The Tesla of Air Purifiers,’ and has caught the attention of celebrities like Kate Upton, Derek Hough, Bobby Berk, and Ashley Graham. Molekule is bringing significant innovation to a historically stagnant air purification industry with an FDA-Cleared line of air purifiers, with a sleek, modern design. Air purifiers should be a centerpiece of any home, and Molekule’s signature cylindrical design is a modern classic to complement any home aesthetic. With vast scientific knowledge, high-end design, and a commitment to keeping indoor air safe for everyone, Molekule is blazing a new trail in the clean air space.

Santa Cruz Medicinals

Santa Cruz Medicinals is a health and wellness company operating out of Santa Cruz, CA. They offer potent formulas that help people with sleep, pain, and overall personal wellness. Santa Cruz Medicinals cares about its product development. They have more recently been educating their audience about the influx of preservatives and toxic food additives in standard grocery store items. Their mission is to expose false narratives about popular phrases such as “eat low fat to lose weight” and help people understand proper health. Their products comprise a selection of protein powders, adaptogens, pain salves, and healthy fats. In 2017, after its founders decided to make healthy, affordable options that people could order right to their doorstep, Santa Cruz Medicinals was born. The company maintains an active social media presence, posting videos about the harmful ingredients found in grocery stores to spread health awareness. Their products are more potent and effective than traditional CBD suppliers. In addition, they use glass packaging for a clean product experience that separates them from the crowd. For its informative videos, Santa Cruz Medicinals has gone viral on TikTok numerous times. It has cultivated 180K followers after starting from zero in less than a year. Santa Cruz boasts a unique offering of products with goods to satisfy everyone in need of deep sleep or even pets. They use a wellness-based approach to supplement use and even host a trendy blog for customers interested in learning about unique health perspectives.