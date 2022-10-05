Photo Credit: Paradiso

It’s out! The World’s 2022 50 Best Bars list is finally here, and there are some welcome newcomers to this curated roster of hot spots, as well as some established fan favorites. So who made the cut?

Photo Credit: Little Red Door

Barcelona’s “Paradiso” was named The World’s Best Bar (No.1), which is the first time in the list’s history that the Catalonian capital has claimed the top spot and breaks new ground for this accolade being won by a bar outside New York or London.

Photo Credit: Abby Faelnar

New York’s “Double Chicken Please” was just crowned the top bar in the U.S. at The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Barcelona. In its first year on the list, Double Chicken Please skyrocketed to No.6 in the world, earning it the Highest New Entry honor.

Photo Credit: Maybe Sammy

The list represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations. It is judged by an Academy of more than 650 drinks experts, renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists. The 2022 list features bars from 26 cities, including 14 new entries spread across Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Naples and New York.

Photo Credit: Kazimir/A Bar With Shapes for a Name

To break it down a bit further, here are the top honorees:

The World’s Best Bar & The Best Bar in Europe: Paradiso (No.1), Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

The Best Bar in North America: Licorería Limantour (No.4), Mexico City, Mexico

The Best Bar in South America: Alquímico (No.10), Cartagena, Colombia

The Best Bar in Asia: Jigger & Pony (No.12), Singapore

The Best Bar in Australasia: Maybe Sammy (No.29), Sydney, Australia

The Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa: Zuma (No.38), Dubai, UAE

In the U.S., NYC Shines as the World’s Top Libations City, with Chicago & Miami Strong

Photo Credit: Jordis/Katana Kitten

New York fielded more bars on the list than any other city, with six top drinkeries

Double Chicken Please (No.6), Katana Kitten (No.9), Attaboy (No.22), Overstory (No.34), Dante (No.36) and Employees Only (No.47) Chicago returned to the list for the first time since 2018 with Kumiko (No.25)

Miami’s Café La Trova rose to No.21

In Europe, Barcelona emerged as the leading tippling destination, with London a solid runner-up: Barcelona’s place in the cocktail firmament was solidified by Paradiso (No.1 and Best Bar in Europe), Sips (No.3) and Two Schmucks (No.7), while London retained its prominence with five bars on the list, including Tayer + Elementary (No.2), Connaught Bar (No.8), Satan’s Whisker’s (No.23), Swift (No.30) and A Bar with Shapes for a Name (No.37)

About the #1 winner, Paradiso

Photo Credit: PARADISO

Hidden behind an antique refrigerator in the back of an unassuming pastrami shop in Barcelona’s trendy El Born district, Paradiso offers a truly masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun. In stark contrast to the understated exterior, the majestic front bar welcomes guests into a strikingly playful space, complete with dramatic glass light fittings and Gaudi-inspired curved-wood ceiling. At the bar, myriad meticulously crafted cocktails served in outlandish vessels take centre stage. Paradiso signatures, such as the Supercool Martini, uses ‘supercooled’ gin to build an iceberg in the glass before tailoring the final product tableside for a uniquely personal guest experience. From creating coasters and bar tools from single-use waste to hosting the first Paradiso Sustainability Summit, owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their outstanding team showcase their unwavering commitment to ongoing sustainability, both within Paradiso and the wider industry.

New York leads the world and reclaims the North American crown

Photo Credit: Double Chicken Please

New York leads with a whopping six bars in the list, more than any other city in the world, including two in the top 10: Double Chicken Please at No.6, which is also awarded the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award, and Katana Kitten rising one place to No.9. The city also has Attaboy at No.22, Overstory at No. 34, Dante at No.36 and Employees Only at No.47. Chicago returns to the list for the first time since 2018 with Kumiko at No.25 and Miami’s Café La Trova has risen 7 places to No.21.

The Best Bar in North America, Licorería Limantour

Photo Credit: Licorería Limantour

Licorería Limantour continues to spearhead the meteoric rise of Mexico City’s emerging cocktail scene at No.4, claiming the title of The Best Bar in North America for the second year in a row as well as being named Rémy Martin Legend of the List. It is joined by neighbours Handshake Speakeasy (No.11), Baltra Bar (No.32) and this year’s Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award winner Hanky Panky (No.13).

Singapore takes the top spot in Asia

Photo Credit: Jigger and Pony

Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong each have two bars in the list, with Singapore’s Jigger & Pony (No.12) named The Best Bar in Asia. It is joined by Manhattan at No.33. Bangkok boasts new entries BKK Social Club, winner of London Essence Best New Opening at No.14, as well as new entry Tropic City at No.24. Hong Kong’s Coa comes in at No.17 alongside new entry Argo at No.28.

See the full list below!

1

Paradiso

Barcelona

2

Tayēr + Elementary

London

3

Sips

Barcelona

4

Licorería Limantour

Mexico City

5

Little Red Door

Paris

6

Double Chicken Please

New York

7

Two Schmucks

Barcelona

8

Connaught Bar

London

9

Katana Kitten

New York

10

Alquímico

Cartagena

11

Handshake Speakeasy

Mexico City

12

Jigger & Pony

Singapore

13

Hanky Panky

Mexico City

14

BKK Social Club

Bangkok

15

Salmon Guru

Madrid

16

Drink Kong

Rome

17

Coa

Hong Kong

18

Florería Atlántico

Buenos Aires

19

The Clumsies

Athens

20

Baba au Rum

Athens

21

Café La Trova

Miami

22

Attaboy

New York

23

Satan’s Whiskers

London

24

Tropic City

Bangkok

25

Kumiko

Chicago

26

Sidecar

New Delhi

27

Tres Monos

Buenos Aires

28

Argo

Hong Kong

29

Maybe Sammy

Sydney

30

Swift

London

31

Line

Athens

32

Baltra Bar

Mexico City

33

Manhattan

Singapore

34

Overstory

New York

35

1930

Milan

36

Dante

New York

37

A Bar with Shapes for a Name

London

38

Zuma

Dubai

39

Locale Firenze

Florence

40

Red Frog

Lisbon

41

Cantina OK!

Sydney

42

CoChinChina

Buenos Aires

43

Himkok

Oslo

44

Carnaval

Lima

45

Galaxy Bar

Dubai

46

L’Antiquario

Naples

47

Employees Only

New York

48

Bar Benfiddich

Tokyo

49

Lucy’s Flower Shop

Stockholm

50

Bulgari Bar

Dubai