Photo Credit: Paradiso
It’s out! The World’s 2022 50 Best Bars list is finally here, and there are some welcome newcomers to this curated roster of hot spots, as well as some established fan favorites. So who made the cut?
Photo Credit: Little Red Door
Barcelona’s “Paradiso” was named The World’s Best Bar (No.1), which is the first time in the list’s history that the Catalonian capital has claimed the top spot and breaks new ground for this accolade being won by a bar outside New York or London.
Photo Credit: Abby Faelnar
New York’s “Double Chicken Please” was just crowned the top bar in the U.S. at The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Barcelona. In its first year on the list, Double Chicken Please skyrocketed to No.6 in the world, earning it the Highest New Entry honor.
Photo Credit: Maybe Sammy
The list represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations. It is judged by an Academy of more than 650 drinks experts, renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists. The 2022 list features bars from 26 cities, including 14 new entries spread across Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Naples and New York.
Photo Credit: Kazimir/A Bar With Shapes for a Name
To break it down a bit further, here are the top honorees:
The World’s Best Bar & The Best Bar in Europe: Paradiso (No.1), Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
The Best Bar in North America: Licorería Limantour (No.4), Mexico City, Mexico
The Best Bar in South America: Alquímico (No.10), Cartagena, Colombia
The Best Bar in Asia: Jigger & Pony (No.12), Singapore
The Best Bar in Australasia: Maybe Sammy (No.29), Sydney, Australia
The Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa: Zuma (No.38), Dubai, UAE
In the U.S., NYC Shines as the World’s Top Libations City, with Chicago & Miami Strong
Photo Credit: Jordis/Katana Kitten
- New York fielded more bars on the list than any other city, with six top drinkeries
Double Chicken Please (No.6), Katana Kitten (No.9), Attaboy (No.22), Overstory (No.34), Dante (No.36) and Employees Only (No.47)
- Chicago returned to the list for the first time since 2018 with Kumiko (No.25)
- Miami’s Café La Trova rose to No.21
- In Europe, Barcelona emerged as the leading tippling destination, with London a solid runner-up: Barcelona’s place in the cocktail firmament was solidified by Paradiso (No.1 and Best Bar in Europe), Sips (No.3) and Two Schmucks (No.7), while London retained its prominence with five bars on the list, including Tayer + Elementary (No.2), Connaught Bar (No.8), Satan’s Whisker’s (No.23), Swift (No.30) and A Bar with Shapes for a Name (No.37)
About the #1 winner, Paradiso
Photo Credit: PARADISO
Hidden behind an antique refrigerator in the back of an unassuming pastrami shop in Barcelona’s trendy El Born district, Paradiso offers a truly masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun. In stark contrast to the understated exterior, the majestic front bar welcomes guests into a strikingly playful space, complete with dramatic glass light fittings and Gaudi-inspired curved-wood ceiling. At the bar, myriad meticulously crafted cocktails served in outlandish vessels take centre stage. Paradiso signatures, such as the Supercool Martini, uses ‘supercooled’ gin to build an iceberg in the glass before tailoring the final product tableside for a uniquely personal guest experience. From creating coasters and bar tools from single-use waste to hosting the first Paradiso Sustainability Summit, owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their outstanding team showcase their unwavering commitment to ongoing sustainability, both within Paradiso and the wider industry.
New York leads the world and reclaims the North American crown
Photo Credit: Double Chicken Please
New York leads with a whopping six bars in the list, more than any other city in the world, including two in the top 10: Double Chicken Please at No.6, which is also awarded the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award, and Katana Kitten rising one place to No.9. The city also has Attaboy at No.22, Overstory at No. 34, Dante at No.36 and Employees Only at No.47. Chicago returns to the list for the first time since 2018 with Kumiko at No.25 and Miami’s Café La Trova has risen 7 places to No.21.
The Best Bar in North America, Licorería Limantour
Photo Credit: Licorería Limantour
Licorería Limantour continues to spearhead the meteoric rise of Mexico City’s emerging cocktail scene at No.4, claiming the title of The Best Bar in North America for the second year in a row as well as being named Rémy Martin Legend of the List. It is joined by neighbours Handshake Speakeasy (No.11), Baltra Bar (No.32) and this year’s Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award winner Hanky Panky (No.13).
Singapore takes the top spot in Asia
Photo Credit: Jigger and Pony
Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong each have two bars in the list, with Singapore’s Jigger & Pony (No.12) named The Best Bar in Asia. It is joined by Manhattan at No.33. Bangkok boasts new entries BKK Social Club, winner of London Essence Best New Opening at No.14, as well as new entry Tropic City at No.24. Hong Kong’s Coa comes in at No.17 alongside new entry Argo at No.28.
See the full list below!
1
Paradiso
Barcelona
2
Tayēr + Elementary
London
3
Sips
Barcelona
4
Licorería Limantour
Mexico City
5
Little Red Door
Paris
6
Double Chicken Please
New York
7
Two Schmucks
Barcelona
8
Connaught Bar
London
9
Katana Kitten
New York
10
Alquímico
Cartagena
11
Handshake Speakeasy
Mexico City
12
Jigger & Pony
Singapore
13
Hanky Panky
Mexico City
14
BKK Social Club
Bangkok
15
Salmon Guru
Madrid
16
Drink Kong
Rome
17
Coa
Hong Kong
18
Florería Atlántico
Buenos Aires
19
The Clumsies
Athens
20
Baba au Rum
Athens
21
Café La Trova
Miami
22
Attaboy
New York
23
Satan’s Whiskers
London
24
Tropic City
Bangkok
25
Kumiko
Chicago
26
Sidecar
New Delhi
27
Tres Monos
Buenos Aires
28
Argo
Hong Kong
29
Maybe Sammy
Sydney
30
Swift
London
31
Line
Athens
32
Baltra Bar
Mexico City
33
Manhattan
Singapore
34
Overstory
New York
35
1930
Milan
36
Dante
New York
37
A Bar with Shapes for a Name
London
38
Zuma
Dubai
39
Locale Firenze
Florence
40
Red Frog
Lisbon
41
Cantina OK!
Sydney
42
CoChinChina
Buenos Aires
43
Himkok
Oslo
44
Carnaval
Lima
45
Galaxy Bar
Dubai
46
L’Antiquario
Naples
47
Employees Only
New York
48
Bar Benfiddich
Tokyo
49
Lucy’s Flower Shop
Stockholm
50
Bulgari Bar
Dubai