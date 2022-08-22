The Haute Guide To The Best Of Luxury London By Neighborhood

Photo Credit: 13art.pl/Shutterstock.com

Pip, pip and cheerio — now you’ll know where to go for true luxury experiences across the boards—including hotels, restaurants, spas, salons and shopping—across the pond!

Belgravia

The Hari

Photo Credit: The Hari

The Hari is literally a hidden gem. This Fitzrovia hotel feels like your home away from home, only better. It’s 85 bedrooms (14 of which are luxury suites) offer a distinctly cozy kind of glamour with plush velvet window seats, wooden flooring, Italian marble bathrooms and plenty of character. Head to the Hari Bar for cocktails amidst a veritable library, and head to the al fresco Garden Terrace for a quirky cocktail on a warmer day. The Hari somehow manages to be right in the thick of it all—minutes away from the best boutiques in Knightsbridge—yet somehow, offer a quiet, comfortable and elegant place to kick back and relax in style.

20 Chesham Pl, Belgravia, London SW1X 8HQ

Photo Credit: Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay strikes again with his 1 Michelin-starred European/French eatery, Petrus. As can be expected from a restaurant named after one of the world’s finest wines (Château Pétrus, which is unbelievably offered by the glass), the pièce de résistance of its 50-cover dining room is a modern wine cellar holding an extensive collection of fine wine, including but not limited to its namesake.

1 Kinnerton St, Belgravia, London SW1X 8EA

Chelsea

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Photo Credit: Gordon Ramsay

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is a must for the discerning foodie (and yes, “Hell’s Kitchen” himself makes the cut yet again). This Chelsea eatery has retained its 3 Michelin stars since 2001, no easy feat. It’s an intimate experience for 45 guests only, surrounded by the stylish interiors designed by Fabled Studio, combining contemporary French elegance and unparalleled service. Every visit is a cause for celebration, especially when you book the “Inspiration Table” (a Chef’s Table experience under the watchful eye of Chef de Cuisine Matt Abé).

68 Royal Hospital Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 4HP

Salon Sloane

Photo Credit: Salon Sloane

The chic boutique Salon Sloane is where the toniest Sloanies of London go for their cuts and colors. The crew that works at this upscale Sloane Square locale have styled everyone from George and Amal Clooney to Victoria’s Secrets most heavenly Angels. See Shima Shoushtari for a cut and Dominik Rafa for that perfect honey-hued Sloane blonde.

186 Pavilion Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 2BF

City of London

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

Photo Credit: Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard

For bird’s eye views of one of the most glamorous cities in the world, head to Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London. This haute hotel occupies 18 floors of The Shard, which happens to be both an architectural icon and western Europe’s tallest building. Guests can connect to the city through panoramic skyline views overlooking the River Thames, with beloved landmarks such as the Tate Modern, Shakespeare’s Globe, Borough Market and St Paul’s Cathedral within easy reach. Plus, it has London’s highest infinity pool. Take a dip and you’ll feel like the city is yours, we swear.

31 St Thomas St, London SE1 9QU

Aqua Shard

Photo Credit: The Shard

Aqua Shard, the impossibly beautiful restaurant at The Shard will close it’s doors on Jan. 2 and transform itself into a, no doubt, equally beautiful space with a new dining room, bar and three glass walled private dining rooms. Half of the new restaurant will open on 24th January, with the bar and private dining rooms revealing themselves on 13th February. What will remain the same: the restaurant’s innovative, contemporary British cuisine using select local produce and breathtaking views from its atrium bar. We can’t wait to see the evolution of greatness.

Level 31, The Shard, 31 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY

Bob Bob Cité

Photo Credit: Bob Bob Cite

Located in the landmark Leadenhall Building, Bob Bob Cité is one of London’s hottest new dining spots. Its classic French country fare is at odds (in a good way) with its glam, completely urban all-booth dining room. And did we mention there’s a “Press for Champagne” button? Don’t be shy, or frugal… especially when there’s a 150-bottle strong wine and champagne list and a collection of Chateau d’Yquem going back to 1928.

Level 3, 122 Leadenhall St, London EC3V 4AB

Covent Garden

Covent Garden Hotel

The Covent Garden Hotel dates back to the 1890’s, when it operated as a French hospital, and it definitely has the feeling of a bygone era while playing up its theater district location. In fact the Firmdale hotel’s ground floor has been created to resemble a stage set. A quietly bustling lobby leads into Brasserie Max, the hotel’s bar and restaurant. Up a sweeping stone staircase and into a sumptuous wood paneled drawing room and library, each with a log burning fireplace, quirky furniture and vivid upholstery. There’s also a impressive state-of-the-art screening room with leather seating by Poltona Frau, because while a 19th century sensibility is cool, 20th century amenities are a necessity.

10 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9HB

J. Sheekey

Photo Credit: Sim Cannety-Clarke

Like the Covent Garden Hotel, J. Sheekey has been up and running since the 1890’s, when stallholder Josef Sheekey was given permission by Lord Salisbury to serve fish and shellfish in St Martin’s Court. This means that this upscale seafood restaurant has had quite a bit of time to hone its menu of fine shellfish and seasonal game, and more than a century later, manages to retain its late-Victorian charm. As a modern-day addition, four inter-connecting rooms are hung with original photographs of actors from the 20th century that reflect its central position in the theater world.

28-32 St Martin’s Ct, Covent Garden, London WC2N 4AL

Art Afternoon Tea at The Rosewood, London

Photo Credit: Patricia Niven

The afternoon tea at Scarfes Bar inside the Rosewood, London is one of the most exceptional experiences you can hope to have. The ambiance is stellar: colorful motifs, velvet arm chairs and a roaring fireplace with 1,000 books dotting that walls that are hand-selected by a Portobello antique dealer, completely in line with its namesake, cartoonist Gerald Scarfe, paired with lab-created, award-winning cocktails from a menu named in honor of Michael Jackson‘s Off The Wall album. And not only is it beautiful, but it’s innovative, too. Right now the bar is hosting a London NFT activation in tandem with its new Salvador Dali-inspired Art Afternoon Tea. Served in the Mirror Room, this longtime London favorite offers a fresh take on its popular tea with an experience influenced by Dali’s most notable works and guests will be further immersed into Dali’s vision with an AR (Augmented Reality) experience, as well as being able to kick-off their own personal NFT collection. Rosewood London is the first Afternoon Tea in the UK to launch a consumer-grade augmented reality NFT experience that is retrieved directly from the phone browser. An added USP is that guests experiencing the Dali-inspired Art Afternoon Tea will not only walk away with their digital ‘afternoon tea’ token called an ‘NFTea’ but will enter an augmented reality as the Mirror Room is taken over by virtual butterflies, in which a handful of lucky winners can unlock exclusive prizes. It’s one to beat.

252 High Holborn, Holborn, London WC1V 7EN

Fitzrovia

Berners Tavern at The London Edition

Photo Credit: The London EDITION

Under the direction of celebrated Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, the sleek and elegant Berners Tavern, located at Ian Schrager‘s London EDITION, is one of the top places to see and be seen in The Big Smoke. Expect a gorgeous crowd, stellar British cuisine and a truly breathtaking setting.

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP

George Northwood Salon

Photo Credit: George Northwood/Facebook

George Northwood is a man in high demand, which is why he’s very rarely at his eponymous Fitzrovia salon. When Alexa Chung and Alicia Vikander call, you answer, you know? Luckily, his sister Sally is one of the best colorists in the game.

24 Wells St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3PH

Holborn

L’oscar London

Photo Credit: L’Oscar

It’s hard to pick one hotel that embodies style in a city full of the best, so let’s just say that we heart the “Edwardian Free Baroque” feel of L’oscar. With its current reincarnation, this former Baptist church is as opulent and ornate as hotels come. As designed by Jacques Garcia, the hotel is chock-full of deep hues gilded with gold and strewn with butterflies and birds. This sensibility is even echoed within its restaurants—at its ground-floor Café L’oscar, in particular, thanks to an illuminated onyx bar and decor inspired by the world’s oldest café in Venice, with walls and ceilings lined with mirrors, gilded panels, and stunning original art

2-6 Southampton Row, Holborn, London WC1B 4AA

Knightsbridge

Bvlgari Hotel

Photo Credit: Bvlgari Hotel London

The Bvlgari Hotel London is a magical merging of fashion and hospitality. This is the ultimate in high-end hotel, thanks to details like custom-made silk curtains with patterns inspired by classic Bvlgari jewelry, design details like Bvlgari silver candlesticks, and Bvlgari-brand chandeliers. In the rooms, you’ll find a delightfully surprising minibar in the form of custom-made leather trunks (which mask the top-shelf spirits inside); this is one of only two properties in the world that feature said trunks, and they are, sadly, not for sale. The hotel’s suites are some of the largest in London, with features like fireplaces, wraparound balconies, kitchens, dining rooms, offices, large walk-in wardrobes, terraces and views of Knightsbridge and Hyde Park. Exclusive details like the showers in ivory onyx, carefully selected vintage Moroccan carpets from the Beni Ouarain tribes, contemporary chandeliers in Murano glass and upholstery fabrics specially designed and woven in Italy make the space extra special. What additionally makes this haute hotel one to beat is its extras: The Workshop, its on-site gym—founded by Lee Mullins (one of the world’s top trainers)—is an innovative as they come, offering a comprehensive health analysis and body composition workout based on framework assessment. Beyond that, the Bvlgari Spa is one of the largest and most exclusive spas in London, offering a stunning swimming pool lined with shimmering green and gold mosaic tiles and vitality pool tiled entirely by gold leaf mosaic, with spa treatments that are among the most innovative you’d find in London—including being the only hotel to offer the NASA-scientist developed skincare brand 111SKIN as well as a derma-pen meso infusion hydration facial that will literally turn back the clock.

171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW

Harrod’s

Photo Credit: Anna Borcas/Shutterstock.com

The infamous Harrods is still the number one go-to one-stop shop for the rich and famous thanks to its surplus of designer clothing, gourmet food, housewares and more, now with nearly 20 dining venues—including fare from Michelin star chef Vineet Bhatia, as well as sushi, wine, coffee and Laduree—and even a wellness clinic.

87-135 Brompton Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7XL

Harvey Nichols

Photo Credit: Willy Barton/Shutterstock.com

Since Harvey Nichols first opened in Knightsbridge in 1831, it has led the way in sourcing the most desirable and cutting-edge designer brands. Exclusive, niche and established labels sit alongside accessible everyday collections, offering customers the must-have edit for all their wardrobe needs, from everyday to extraordinary.

109-125 Knightsbridge, Belgravia, London SW1X 7RJ

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Sitting between glorious Royal Parkland and the buzz of central Knightsbridge, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is re-imagined and re-invented, offering the essence of timeless heritage coupled with contemporary flair and impeccable service. As part of the most-extensive multi-million-dollar restoration in the hotel’s history, internationally-renowned designer Joyce Wang, oversaw the new design of all the rooms, suites and public areas, inspired by the natural beauty of Hyde Park and the glamour of the 20th century Golden Age of travel. Its restaurants only add to its appeal: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is an ode to historic gastronomy, sprung from Heston’s fascination with the savory ice creams of the late 1800s, the theatre of the Tudor dining experience and the dishes featured in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” while Daniel Boulud’s Bar Boulud is the the perfect spot for a casually upscale bistro dinner with friends.

66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA

Mr. Chow

Photo Credit: Mr. Chow

This is the Mr. Chow that launched Michael Chow’s eponymous empire, and it has a special place in our hearts (as it no doubt does for Chow himself, especially given that he officially opened the eatery serving upscale Beijing cuisine on Valentines Day 1968). As designed by Chow, who was one of the first to display important original works of art in a dining room, it remains as one of the most uniquely beautiful restaurants in London, serving up staples that we could never tire of, such as green prawns, the famous chicken satay and Mr. Chow noodles.

151 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7PA

The Lanesborough

The Lanesborough is all about art. Not only is there a museum-worthy collection to discover within its hallowed halls (including a beauty by Sir Joshua Reynolds), but its television sets even double as works of art—press a screen and all the BBC you want is at your fingertips. Although the five-star Oetker Collection property is very female friendly, it’s interiors have been made to resemble an English gentleman’s home from the 1890’s (as does its Library Bar, a veritable “liquid museum” with a menu of rare cognacs and whiskies with a private club-like ambiance).

Hyde Park Corner, London SW1X 7TA

Céleste

Photo Credit: The Lanesborough

While every meal is sublime at the 1 Michelin star Céleste, it’s the afternoon tea that strikes our fancy. Wedgewood blue walls, softly-lit chandeliers and domed glass roof set the scene for a menu of scones, tea and inventive treats with a consistently changing menu. The current tea du jour is festive for the holidays, though we personally hope the venue brings back its little cakes (complete with handbag and dress) shaped like the Queen.

Hyde Park Corner, London SW1X 7TA

Sette/Nolita Social

Photo Credit: David Cleveland

New York City’s LDV hospitality, owner of the chic modern Italian restaurant concept Scarpetta restaurants, has arrived in London, and with it, has brought the group’s casually upscale cool factor to the Bvlgari Hotel in eatery Sette and nightlife venue Nolita Social, replacing Alain Ducasse‘s Rivea. Sette is a reincarnation of Scarpetta, offering up perfect, simple house-made pastas and heartier fare from Graziano Bonacina, while Nolita Socia has become the area’s hottest new spot. With artworks by Domingo Zapata, a music program curated by Stuart Bevan of Sauce DJ’s and a cocktail menu that pays homage to some of the biggest and best hits of all time. Naturally, “Tiny Dancer” is the most popular cocktail on the menu. Sir Elton John wouldn’t have it any other way.

Knightsbridge Green, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7QA

Zuma

Photo Credit: Richard Southall

International upscale sushi chain Zuma‘s London location—it’s first of 11 global venues—is one of the sexiest spots in Knightsbridge. Its dark, sultry interior lends itself to an almost club-like vibe, while it’s fare is a sophisticated twist on the traditional Japanese Izakaya style of eating and drinking. The cocktail list is excellent: don’t leave without trying the Riku Sidecar, Riku sidecar, a blend of Remy Martin 1738 cognac, Cointreau, plum sake, Yamamomo plum, yuzu, lemon juice and nutmeg.

5 Raphael St, Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DL

Leicester Square

The Londoner

Photo Credit: The Londoner

There’s so much to unpack at The Londoner, metaphorically and literally speaking. This hotel is a glorious oasis in overcrowded Leicester Square, so elegant and tucked away you might not even realize it’s there. Yet, the location couldn’t be better, nor could the overall experience. It is, as it claims to be, a perfectly engineered collection of spaces, tastes and textures brought to life over 16 stories, many underground, with 350 beautiful bedrooms and suites, six dining and drinking concepts, including a rooftop lounge and tavern, a private guest residence, and an urban wellness spa in The Retreat, which focuses on holistic treatments and features an incredible, LA-worthy superfood clinic. There’s also nightly tunes at The Stage in the main lobby, as well as a private VIP lounge for discerning guests, with an open-air, rooftop lounge that offers birds eye views of this great, majestic city.

38 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7DX

Marylebone

Chiltern Firehouse

Andre Balazs is the tour-de-force behind Chiltern Firehouse, a hotel/restaurant in Marylebone, that’s legitimately one of the hottest tickets in Londontown. The kitchen is headed up by chef Nuno Mendes, formerly of Viajante, who has created a Portuguese-meets-American menu, with dishes such as chargrilled Iberico pork and crab-stuffed doughnuts with coral dusting. Needless to say, this is already an A-list haunt, much like Balazs’ Chateau Marmont in L.A. Celebrity fans already include the likes of Kate Moss, David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Tony Blair and Orlando Bloom.

1 Chiltern St, Marylebone, London W1U 7PA

Roganic

Photo Credit: Roganic/Instagram

Roganic, which first opened in 2011 in Marylebone as a two-year pop-up, is a must for the discerning eater. Forward-thinking and imaginative, with the freshest of produce and whiffs of Simon Rogan’s 2 Michelin star Lake District restaurant L’Enclume, a dinner here is an absolute must.

5-7 Blandford St, Marylebone, London W1U 3DB

Artesian at The Langham London

Photo Credit: Langham London

Artesian— named after the original 360ft-deep well under its location at the Langham London—the winner of the coveted ‘World’s Best Bar’ award, is a must for any true imbiber. Its innovation is what keeps this spot, located at the tony Langham London, on top. Currently, the venue is showcasing a minimalist menu, inspired by the mantra ‘less is more’, with cocktails being made of only one flavor combination. Created in the Artesian laboratory, the entire team have worked to pair thoughtfully-sourced spirits with just one other key ingredient. But seriously though, even the ice here is special: produced using the very latest technology, Artesian’s ice is purer, colder and with a higher density, making it last longer and your cocktails cooler. How’s that for cool?

1C Portland Pl, Marylebone, London W1B 1JA

111 Harley St.

Photo Credit: dryannisofficial/Instagram

We would be remiss not to mention at least one Haute Beauty spot on London’s famous Harley Street, and that place is 111 Harley St. owned by Yannis Alexandrides MD, the founder of high-end, NASA-developed beauty brand 111SKIN (which also has its own Spa/Clinics elsewhere in the world, such as the Maldives, Palm Beach, FL, and Barbados). Under the direction of Alexandrides and his team, this needs to be your go-to for both surgical and non-surgical treatments including anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, Fraxel, Thermage and Mesotherapy in London.

Daniel Galvin

Photo Credit: Daniel Galvin/Instagram

There’s something about the greats that keep us going, and Daniel Galvin, OBE, is truly one of the greats. Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Camilla Parker-Bowles and even Margaret Thatcher had their tresses tended to by Galvin, who also has the distinction of being Princess Diana’s colorist for the last 10 years of her life. True, he’s not often at his Marylebone digs, but if you have enough clout or enough dosh, you, too, could have Princess Diana’s honey hue from the man who created it himself.

58-60 George St, Marylebone, London W1U 7ET

Selfridges

Photo Credit: Andrew Meredith

Selfridges is such an Oxford Street institution that we couldn’t imagine writing an article without including it. Everyone and anyone with money to burn shops here, as much for the curated items sold as for the plethora of services on offer. These include engraving, makeovers, jewelry hand-stamping, massages, nail art, opticians, party catering, tailoring, made-to-measure services, a salon, cinema and even a psychic.

400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB

Mayfair

Athenaeum Hotel & Residences

Photo Credit: Athenaeum Hotel & Residences

If you fancy a family-owned five-star hotel that still has a true luxury feel but yet feels completely familiar, the Athanaeum Hotel & Residences is your jam. Unique pop art adorns the walls, showcasing its British heritage in a tongue-and-cheek way, blending seamlessly with its Art Deco furnishings. VIP guests have access to The View, a sumptuous top-floor lounge with a members-only feel that offers panoramic views over the cityscape of London below. exclusive members’ club. Nibbles are courtesy of the Michelin-starred chefs The Galvin Brothers, whose restaurant is located on the ground floor.

116 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7BJ

Brown’s Hotel

Photo Credit: RFH Brown’s Hotel

In the heart of London’s Mayfair you’ll find the Brown’s Hotel, an iconic luxury hotel where history and 21st century sophistication come together. The retreat of choice for royalty, presidents and literary greats over the centuries, Brown’s Hotel is an enduringly distinguished destination in London. This newly renovated Rocco Forte property has 33 luxury suites and 82 hotel rooms as designed by Olga Polizzi with one-of-a-kind artworks, handcrafted artifacts and wallpapers by English designers.Those staying in a signature suite receive luxurious benefits including refreshing welcome drinks, complimentary spa treatments and personalized concierge services before and during their stay. But all guestshave access to the property’s chauffeured Bentley Mulsanne, as well as the ability to book the British Afternoon Tea in The Drawing Room, savor fine cuisine at Charlie’s at Brown’s, sip cocktails after dark at the chic Donovan Bar and surrender to bliss at The Spa at Brown’s. That’s winning in our book.

Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP

Claridge’s

If there’s a London hotel more feted that Claridge’s, we’d be surprised. Somehow, Claridge’s is less hotel than it is an institution.The hotel began life in 1856 and soon attracted royal notice. During the 1920s it became an English institution; an art deco landmark, loved by movie stars and statesmen, fashion designers and global dignitaries. It’s still a spot for the rich and famous that features a sublime afternoon tea and a restaurant—Davies and Brook— courtesy of Chef Daniel Humm.

Brook Street, Mayfair, London W1K 4HR

Annabel’s

Photo Credit: Annabels/Instagram

Definitely go to Annabel’s—if you can, that is. This chic Berkeley Square members-only club made a big move recently to 46 Berkeley Square, two doors down from where it all began in 1963. At its core, Annabel’s remains a place to entertain and be entertained and it truly lives up to its hype.

46 Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London W1J 5AT

Kai Mayfair

Photo Credit: Kai Mayfair/Instagram

For your upscale Chinese food fix, head to the Michelin starred Kai Mayfair, which was dubbed “home of the world’s most expensive soup” when it unveiled its $140 version of Buddha Jumps Over the Wall in 2005. The dish includes shark’s fin, Japanese flower mushroom, sea cucumber, dried scallops, chicken, Hunan ham, pork, and ginseng. We recommend the lovely Chinese Whispers Afternoon Tea, which is a necessity given that afternoon tea is truly an artform in China—and so it is here, too.

65 S Audley St, Mayfair, London W1K 2QU

Le Comptoir Robuchon

Photo Credit: Le Comptoir Robuchon

Joël Robuchon was the most decorated Chef in the history of the Michelin Guide, at one time holding 32 Michelin stars across his restaurants. He pioneered the ‘cuisine moderne’ style of cooking, placing emphasis on a handful of ingredients where flavor was paramount. And though he passed away in 2018, his legacy lives on, in particular at the newly opened Le Comptoir Robuchon in Mayfair. The eatery, which opened in November, focuses on Robuchon’s simple, light, small plates style. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Jeremy Page, who worked closely with Robuchon for over a decade at the original L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Saint Germain, Paris. The menu at Le Comptoir, designed for sharing, will be composed of two parts: La Saison, a selection of contemporary, seasonal dishes using the highest quality produce, and Les Eternels , a collection of Robuchon’s beloved classics. La Saison will offer dishes like La Saint-Jacques, scallop, potatoes and sage; La Pluma, Iberic pluma, pimientos de padron

and garlic; and Les Pleurotes, oyster mushroom and consommé. The restaurant, of course, is as beautiful as the food is exquisite:

The interior has been designed by Thurstan and features refined tones of burnt orange and clay, with a marble-top counter where guests can dine or enjoy an elegant aperitif.

6 Clarges St, Mayfair, London W1J 8AE

Nobu

Nobu is our gold standard for sushi. With two restaurants and a hotel in London, you might just see this upscale Japanese brand from master chef Nobu Matsuhisa (that’s co-owned by none other than Robert De Niro) pop up on our list again, because how could it not?

COMO Metropolitan London, 19 Old Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1LB

Scott’s

Scott’s was originally opened as an oyster warehouse in 1851 by a young fishmonger by the name of John Scott and rapidly evolved into the now famous seafood restaurant and oyster bar. It is amongst the five oldest restaurants in London and still among the best. This fashionable, glamorous spot has welcomed film stars, politicians and writers through the decades. Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, was often seen at Scott’s in the 50s and 60s and it was reportedly here that he discovered the dry martini ‘shaken not stirred’. On the eve of Bond’s 25th film, Scott’s is a must. While there, take a peek at two new private dining options: the newly refurbished Private Room and the all-new Platinum Arowana Room.

20 Mount St, Mayfair, London W1K 2HE

Sexy Fish

Photo Credit: Caprice Holdings

When “Sexy” is on the menu, we’re biting! Sexy Fish is a fabulous Asian restaurant and bar located on the corner of Berkeley Square, serving Japanese-inspired sushi, sashimi, seafood, fish and meat cooked on a Robata grill. Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and decorated with art by Damien Hirst, Frank Gehry and Michael Roberts, the look and feel is total mid-century glamour and opulence, with a party-like vibe from Wednesday through Sunday evenings, as well as at brunch. Its bar has the distinction of holding the world’s biggest Japanese whisky collection. How’s that for sexy?

Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London W1J 6BR

Umu

Photo Credit: Umu London/Instagram

Nestled on Bruton Place, serving Michelin-starred Japanese cuisine, Umu prides itself on the provenance and integrity of ingredients, which are used to create innovative Kyoto influenced dishes. Executive Chef Yoshinori Ishii—a 20-year veteran—has designed the menus at Umu with both the traditional Japanese restaurant goer and the contemporary Japanese food lover in mind. Our recommendation is to eat as Ishii does by indulging in the eatery’s Kaiseki (a traditional, seasonally-changing) tasting menu from Kyoto, with fish sourced from Cornwall, Scotland, Portugal, the Faroe Islands and Iceland, as well as meat from local organic farms and Wagyu beef from Japan.

14-16 Bruton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J 6LX

Kwant

Photo Credit: Kwant London/Instagram

If you’re a cocktail aficionado, you must go to Kwant, which has officially made the World’s 50 Best Bars list. Kwant, the first London venture from Erik Lorincz, the former head bartender at The Savoy’s American Bar, itself is an unusual location—tucked away underneath Moroccan restaurant Momo off of Regent Street, but the venue itself is gorgeous. Bamboo ceilings, herringbone-patterned carpet and palms accessorize a vintage-era space, though Lorincz’s cocktails are all completely modern, with unusual ingredients like fermented pineapple, hydroponic-grown micro-herbs and spirulina.

25 Heddon St, Mayfair, London W1B 4BH

Tipsy Tea at Mr Fogg’s Residence

Photo Credit: Mr Fogg’s

For a touch of whimsy, head to the London abode of Phileas J. Fogg (the main character in Jules Verne’s “Around the World in 80 Days”), an homage to travel with a rare collection of artifacts and antiquities. Collected from all corners of the earth, the walls, shelves and even ceiling of his home—Mr Fogg’s Residence—boast rarities from exotic creatures to statuettes, each with a story tracing its journey from far-flung corners of the world to its pride of place within his Mayfair residence. The cocktail list is extensive, but it’s the Tipsy Tea that’s the best time to indulge. Indulge in cocktails with your cream tea and cakes—our favorite being the Drunken Duchess: Reyka vodka, crème de mûre, cranberry juice, lemon bitters, homemade sugar syrup and fresh lemon juice, topped with Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne.

15 Bruton Ln, Mayfair, London W1J 6JD

FOUR London

Photo Credit: Four London/Instagram

As its name implies, FOUR London was founded by four friends, who trained, worked, traveled, achieved many personal and business highs together during their collective 50 years of working in leading London salons. This led them to create a place where the creme de la creme of fashionistas, socialistas and more go (specifically) to get their blonde on. The girls offer an in-depth color diagnostic consultation process, which allows them to tailor to each individual client’s needs. See stylist Luci Green for perfectly Balyaged locks.

62 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2GB

Jo Hansford

Photo Credit: Jo Hansford London/Instagram

Jo Hansford, MBE, is a legend in the hair industry. With 25 years of expertise and a slew of extremely high profile clients under her belt—including the HRH Duchess of Cornwall, Elizabeth Hurley and Erin O’Connor—it’s no wonder that Hansford has been showered with accolades throughout her career, or that the team at her Mayfair salon follows suit. Hansford believes that the ritual of hair should be as pleasurable as a spa indulgence, so every amenity possible is offered, from the salon’s beautiful aesthetic to beauty treatments ranging from reflexology to manicures and massage to even the gourmet fare provided for peckish guests. If Hansford isn’t available, see Baptiste, a Frenchman who will absolutely give you your dream hair.

48 S Audley St, Mayfair, London W1K 2QB

Nails & Brows

Photo Credit: Nails & Brows Mayfair/Instagram

When in doubt, go with Meghan. Ms. Markle—now better known as the Duchess of Sussex—is said to get her super-distinctive brows arched Mayfair haunt Nails & Brows. She’s said to only see owner Sherrille Riley for her perfectly threaded arches, which the salon refers to as its signature ‘Audrey Brow’ treatment, named as such after another classic-loving actress, Audrey Hepburn.

31 Berkeley St, Mayfair, London W1J 8EJ

Hakkasan

Hakkasan is doing something really, really right. Since opening in Fitzrovia in 2001, the restaurant group now has 12 locations worldwide, and, more importantly, Michelin stars at both of its London eateries. The menu is a modern interpretation of authentic Cantonese cuisine, using the finest ingredients and expert traditional techniques to create innovative signature dishes. In both locations, the vibe is the same: trendy, sexy and sleek, though we absolutely adore the opulent Christian Liaigre design of the Mayfair locale.

17 Bruton St, Mayfair, London W1J 6QB (+ 8 Hanway Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HD)

Notting Hill

Core by Clare Smyth

Photo Credit: Core by Clare Smyth

Clare Smyth is something of a marvel in the culinary world, and therefore, her Notting Hill eatery, Core by Clare Smyth, is a must for any foodie. The Irish-born chef worked at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse’s renowned Le Louis XV in Monaco before opening her first solo restaurant in August 2017. Just over a year later, her British fine dining menu earned her two Michelin stars and the accolade of World’s Best Female Chef by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

92 Kensington Park Rd, Notting Hill, London W11 2PN

Park Lane

45 Park Lane

Photo Credit: 45 Park Lane

45 Park Lane is a great place to stay for the elegant business traveler. It’s decor and aesthetic is streamlined, pared down from parent company The Dorchester Collection’s typically opulent trappings with a modest Art Deco design. Though it looks large from the outside, the hotel is actually quite intimate, with just 45 rooms and suites (all of which offer views of Hyde Park—meaning, there are no “bad” rooms) that feature luxurious and contemporary interiors by New York based designer, Thierry Despont, and which provide a club-like feel. The crown jewel of this five-star hotel is its spectacular Penthouse Suite thanks to a sleek, glass wrap-around terrace that offers panoramic views across London; sleek marble bathrooms with a shower that allows you to look out over the park while you’re sudsing up; integrated technology; and own private elevator. The hotel is also home to Wolfgang Puck’s first European venture, CUT at 45 Park Lane. Puck is a master of his trade, and CUT has become a legendary part of his brand thanks to its extravagant cuts of Japanese and Australian Wagyu, prime dry and wet aged beef, its extensive and interesting wine list of predominantly American wines and its over-the-top desserts. Though there’s no spa, there is a fabulous bath menu for those who want to fully relax.

45 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1PN

The Dorchester

Photo Credit: The Dorchester

There are not many hotels that embody “luxury” and “London” more than the storied Dorchester Hotel. This 5-star property is a den of opulence—in a quiet, tasteful way—and it’s location, nestled between Hyde Park and the historic streets of Mayfair, makes it a prime playground for the rich and famous—including Elizabeth Taylor, who, along with then-husband Richard Burton, put the property’s Harlequin Penthouse to good use (she also had a pink marble bathroom installed, but that’s another story for another time). These days, the hotel still retains its opulence with five dining outlets, two absolutely elegant afternoon teas—its Spatisserie has been likened to “dining on a cloud” while its Promenade tea is the very definition of afternoon delight—and fabulous suites that come with all the amenities. It’s Park Suite, for example, includes Apple TV (upon request); a change of clothes beautifully pressed (on request); fresh flowers; chauffeured return car transfers to local airports and London mainline train stations; discreet unpacking; and the Aromatherapy Associates bathroom range, among other amenities.

53 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1QA

Photo Credit: The Dorchester

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester has received 3 Michelin stars every single year since opening in 2010, which should tell you all you need to know about the experience: it’s exquisite, and its consistent. This master chef offers contemporary French cuisine in a stunning environment, highlighted by the ‘Table Lumière’, a private room surrounded by 4,500 shimmering fiber optics dropping dramatically from the ceiling and adorned with specially selected sets of Hermès china, Puiforcat silverware and Saint-Louis crystal. It’s the perfect setting to dine on amuse-bouche served in a delicate porcelain egg and finish with the restaurant’s four bespoke dessert trolleys.

53 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1QA

Piccadilly

Afternoon tea at the Palm Court at The Ritz

Photo Credit: The Ritz

Imagine walking into The Ritz’s Palm Court, surrounded by white and gold. A piano player is tinkling the ebonies and ivories in the corner, playing (strangely) Frank Sinatra‘s “New York, New York” while a harpist strums opposite. Cornish clotted cream and strawberry preserves, and a mouth-watering range of exquisitely presented pastries and teacakes (replenished on request), 18 different types of teas and beautifully-presented Champagne are yours for the taking. If this sounds like heaven, you’d be right. In addition to having the perfect afternoon tea, The Ritz also happens to be one of the only hotels in the UK to have a certified Tea Sommelier, Giandomenico Scanu, who travels around the world to various tea plantations to source its teas, including the exclusive Ritz Royal Blend, which is only available at The Ritz. Talk about top of the heap. Ol’ Blue Eyes couldn’t have said it better.

150 Piccadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9BR

Hotel Cafe Royal

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

Hotel Cafe Royal has some seriously prime retail, right in the heart of Regent Street where the elegance of Mayfair, energy of Soho and sophistication of St. James combine. It’s no wonder that, for the past 150 years, history has played out here. It is where Princess Diana and Prince Charles regularly lunched, where Bowie retired his Ziggy Stardust alter-ego with a “Last Supper” party, and where the likes of Winston Churchill, Augustus John, D H Lawrence, Virginia Woolf, Noël Coward, Jacob Epstein and Graham Greene were often spotted. Now, guests can still feel that grand style of the 1860s and 1920s, though stay in a modern, painstakingly restored space characterized by a refined simplicity touched with grand classical features in stone and copper. The overall effect of the hotel’s 160 guestrooms and suites, including seven signature suites that echo the glories of Café Royal’s past, is calm, assured and distinctive. But what makes the hotel so extra is, well, its extras. Dining outlets include Cakes & Bubbles by the ‘World’s Best Pastry Chef’, Albert Adrià; Laurent at Café Royal, a grill restaurant and sushi bar by internationally renowned chef Laurent Tourondel; Ziggy’s, in honor of Bowie; and the Green Room, where the margarita was said to have been invented. There’s also an amazing spa with a 60ft long lap pool, Hammam, sauna and Jacuzzi enhanced by mood lighting, restorative sounds and uplifting aromas, as well as London’s first Watsu pool for tailored hydro-treatments and guided meditation.

Hotel Café Royal, 68 Regent Street , London, W1B 4DY

Fortnum’s afternoon tea at the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason

Photo Credit: Fortnum & Mason/Instagram

When you think of afternoon tea and London, generally, Fortnum & Mason comes to mind. Not only does F&M sell bespoke teas, but afternoon tea actually takes place on the top floor of Fortnum & Mason in its Salon, which initially was utilized as an apartment for the Fortnum family in the 1920s and 1930s. Now, dozens of rare and unique teas—from China, England, Japan, and more—are on offer, as are decadent scones, very British cakes (including the checkered Battenberg) and delightful finger sandwiches. And if you guessed that the tea’s name—Diamond Jubilee—was dubbed so in honor of Her Majesty’s visit in 2012, when she formally opened the room, in the company of their Royal Highnesses the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, you would be right.

Fortnum & Mason, Ground Floor Mezzanine, 181 Piccadilly, London W1A 1ER

Shoreditch

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Shoreditch

Nobu Matsuhisa brings his minimalistic Japanese-inspired design to east London with his hip Nobu Hotel Shoreditch, which, naturally, features a Nobu restaurant, a gym, spa, and gorgeous, Zen-style rooms. Our pick: The Nobu Suite, which includes a freestanding tub, an en-suite bathroom with double walk-in shower and vanity, two private balconies, and custom-made yukata robes.

10-50 Willow St, Hackney, London EC2A 4BH

The Curtain

Photo Credit: The Curtain

The Curtain Hotel in Shoreditch, is both a members club and a hotel. Both, as could be expected from one of London’s trendiest neighborhoods, are endlessly cool. The hotel is a warehouse-style venue with exposed brickwork, hardwood floors and photos by the iconic Mick Rock and Pete Hawkins, lending each space a Manhattan loft vibe, complete with large windows, marble bathrooms, supremely comfy king-size beds, Bluetooth-enabled Marshall Speakers and handmade amenities. Guests have access to the members club—which in itself provides access to three restaurants—Imperial, Red Rooster and LIDO—as well as the rooftop pool, a gym and wellness center.

Soho

The Champagne Bar at Kettner’s Townhouse

Photo Credit: Soho House

Kettner’s Townhouse is a Soho House property, and thus, only available to members, but non-members can partake of the Champagne Bar at Kettner’s, which is a must for anyone who loves their bubbly. The Champagne Bar serves a large selection of champagne and nostalgic cocktails, with curtains that can be drawn to turn it into a late-night lounge. The bar features an original mosaic tiled floor and early-deco 1920s design, French glass lights, a walnut bar with a marble top, sofas, armchairs, and original art.

29 Romilly St, Soho, London W1D 5HP

Soho House

Photo Credit: sohohouse76and40/Instagram

This is where it all started—the O.G. Soho House is, of course, at 40 Greek Street in Soho. But members have their pick of London properties, including Little House Mayfair, Soho House 76 Dean Street, Kettner’s, White City House, Electric House in Notting Hill and Shoreditch House in East London.

40 Greek St, Soho, London W1D 4EB

Bar Swift

Photo Credit: Bar Swift/Instagram

This Soho hotspot, Bar Swift, came in number two on this year’s Top 50 Cocktails Bars list. It’s actually split into two, with a buzzier, lighter menu Upstairs, and the more robust Downstairs Bar, which focuses on whiskey with over 250 different brands from across the world to choose from. Our personal pick is the Tuk Tuk: Woodford Reserve, mint, cardamom and rosewater.

12 Old Compton St, Soho, London W1D 4TQ

South Kensington

Milestone Hotel & Residences

Photo Credit: Milestone Hotel & Residences

For a quintessentially “proper” British stay, make sure to book South Kensington’s Milestone Hotel & Residences. This Red Carnation Hotel Collection flagship has it all—a vintage, English feel, fine British dining in Cheneston’s Restaurant, charming public areas and an award-winning Afternoon Tea menu as well as beautiful views over Kensington Palace and Gardens and just a few minute’s walk from the glamorous shopping of Knightsbridge. And now it has even more to love in the form of two new suites, part of a three-year refurbishment program of this landmarked Victorian mansion that is a stylish and chic sanctuary for 21st-century travelers. The Grand Master Suite—affectionately known as “The Hermès Suite”—distinguished as such by a vintage collection of Hermès scarves, elegantly framed and presented on luxuriously upholstered white velvet walls. also features floor-to-ceiling lead doors which frame the suite’s private balcony, overlooking Kensington Palace and the Gardens that surround it, and a huge four-poster bed. And then there is the new Meghan Suite, an homage to the new Duchess of Sussex. The suite’s elegance is accentuated by an exquisite 18th-century ebonized French bureau plat, Giacometti-style chairs and original contemporary art on its walls and a handmade Savoir bed surrounded by custom-designed Indian silks, all enhanced by views through three large windows of Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace.

1 Kensington Ct, Kensington, London W8 5DL

Photo Credit: Claude Bosi at Bibendum/Instagram

Nestled within the iconic Michelin House is Claude Bosi at Bibendum, a truly stunning restaurant that’s meant to be like a home away from home (and we totally think that’s true, if you’re a Royal). This stunning spot features an Oyster Bar; cocktails and bar snacks in La Maison Rémy Martin bar; and true fine dining in the supremely elegant Claude Bosi restaurant, which features fare predominantly from France and the British Isles.

Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd, London SW3 6RD

Larry King

Photo Credit: Larry King Hair/Instagram

Like the other Larry King, this British stylist is a legend at what he does. Case in point, immediately after opening his flagship salon in South Kensington in January 2017, it was already named London’s Hottest New Salon by Tatler and Number One Salon 2018 by Harpers Bazaar. Based on the ethos “a social life for your hair”, the salon is based on approachable luxury and offers clients a relaxed atmosphere and appointments with its hand-picked all-star team that includes award winning colorists and stylists. In particular, you’re going to want to come to LK if you have curly hair, as the team coaches that natural texture is the best way to achieve a luxurious finish. With salon clients that include the likes of Niall Horan and Dominic Cooper (with Larry personally having worked with A-listers like Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, The Delevigne sisters, Chris Hemsworth and Zayn Malik to name just a few) this is a prime place indeed to get that celebrity hairstyle you’ve always dreamed of. And If you’re a fan of the Royals, you’re in luck – ace stylist James Pryce will not only give you a phenomenal cut, but you can also say the man who gave Kate Middleton her wedding ‘do gave you your dream do, too (Prince not included).

34 -36 Harrington Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 3ND

St. James’

Conrad London St. James

Photo Credit: Conrad London St. James

Nestled in the heart of St James, with Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament on the doorstep, travelers looking to experience the best of London need look no further than Conrad London St. James. The luxury London hotel celebrates the locality’s heritage and lively political and art scene through a blend of contemporary design and artwork, carefully curated experiences, culinary delights and outstanding service. Entering through the hotel’s impressive 19th century façade, guests are made to feel welcome from the moment they arrive. After busy days exploring the city, guests can return to Conrad London St. James—which is a gallery itself—showcasing specially commissioned artworks each influenced by the hotel’s historic and political heart. This theme continues in Emmeline’s Lounge, named after the 19th century suffragette and political activist Emmeline Pankhurst. Here, the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef, Diana Sedlakova, and her team serve exquisite afternoon teas, with one of London’s only tea sommeliers, Luigi Volpe, on hand to help pick the perfect blend depending on guest’s preferences. The newest tea on offer is the Gin Afternoon Tea, in partnership with the City of London distillery. Freshly baked scones, a selection of delicate sandwiches and a wide variety of teas from Lalani & Co will accompany bespoke cakes. Diana has expertly paired the Square Mile Gin with a charred lemon & pink grapefruit tart with rosemary meringue. An elderflower jelly honey cake & pear mousse delice will be served alongside the Six Bells gin, while a juniper spiced chocolate crust cheesecake with bittersweet orange compote will accompany the Indian Dargi’n’ Tonic.

22-28 Broadway, Westminster, London SW1H 0BH

Dukes Hotel

Photo Credit: Dukes Hotel

Ever since King Henry 8th built his palace here in the 16th Century, St. James’s has been the exclusive retreat of writers, musicians, politicians and royalty—who include Sir Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond. Dukes Bar at the tony Dukes Hotel, in fact, is the very spot where Fleming is said to have coined 007’s famous catchphrase “shaken, not stirred” (over a martini, naturally). But whether you choose to stay in one of our modern or classic style bedrooms or luxurious suites, dine at the hotel’s Great British Restaurant, indulge in the quintessentially English pastime of a Champagne afternoon tea, spend some time at the private health club, or kick back and relax in the Cognac and Cigar Garden ( a partnership with cognac house Rémy Martin), there’s certainly a plethora of enjoyments to be had here. But as Daniel Craig celebrates his last year playing a secret agent, you must raise a glass to him, to Fleming, and to Bond, James Bond, with Dukes’ very own Martini Experience. The best part: the master bartenders at this 5-star hotel already know exactly how you’re going to like it.

35 St James’s Pl, St. James’s, London SW1A 1NY

The Strand

The Savoy

Photo Credit: The Savoy/Fairmont For a true British classic, head to The Savoy, located on the River Thames. It has one of the most impressive hotel suites in the city in its Royal Suite, which spans the luxury hotel’s entire riverside of the fifth floor, offering panoramic views of the River Thames and London landmarks. World leaders, visiting royalty, and stars of stage and screen have stayed in this massive, apartment-like spac, which includes a chic sitting room with its own private luxury bar, a morning room, a spacious walk-in dressing room with cedar-lined wardrobes, and an impressive en-suite bathroom with deep Jacuzzi bathtub and steam shower. Beyond the Royal Suite, The Savoy is also home to the famous American Bar, the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain, which first welcomed guests with its popular ‘American-style’ drinks in 1893. It still has the same cache today that it did in 1893—in 2017 it was voted World’s Best Bar at World’s 50 Best and in 2018 named World’s Best again at Tales of the Cocktail. Its must-try at the moment is The Savoy Songbook, which pays tribute o the legendary musicians and songwriters that have entertained guests in the bar for decades. Each of the 20 cocktails featured in the menu have been inspired by some of the most iconic songs played in the bar today. What’s more, in an industry first, the menu has been launched with an accompanying live album, recorded by the American Bar’s resident pianist, Jon Nickoll. The menu mirrors the track listings of an album, with each cocktail’s title playfully referring to a memorable line in the song that provides its inspiration. The songs themselves are reflected in the ingredients, styles and spirits used in the drinks. ‘Sun, Sun, Sun’, based on George Harrison’s uplifting track, shines with sunny flavors like orange blossom, yuzu wine and lime. Sharing cocktail, I Love You… inspired by the famous Nancy and Frank Sinatra song, ‘Somethin’ Stupid’,is a cocktail duet, and Electric Lover, a riff on Prince’s modern classic ‘Purple Rain’ has glitter as one of its key ingredients. Additionally, you’ll find Gordon Ramsay’s sensational fare at the hotel at his Savoy Grill.

The Savoy Hotel, Strand, London WC2R 0EZ

Tower Bridge

La Dame de Pic London

Photo Credit: Four Seasons

Two Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic London at Four Seasons Hotel London is the first UK restaurant from acclaimed French Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, showcasing her passion for unexpected flavor combinations with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients. Only eight months after opening, the restaurant achieved its first Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2018 and has achieved its second star in the Michelin Guide 2020. The 65-cover restaurant, which has been designed by Bruno Moinard and Claire Betaille of Paris-based architects 4BI & Associates, offers a welcoming and relaxed environment with natural wood flooring, carved woodwork, curved leather banquettes and columns covered with beveled mirrors. For a comprehensive experience, we recommend the Voyage Tasting, which includes signature items like bluefin tuna with beetroot, pickled Tropea onions with hibiscus, wild berries and Tasmanian pepper ice cream; Daurenki caviar; Scottish scallops served with Delica pumpkin ravioli, lovage and Timut pepper; Brittany pigeon with a Nikka whisky marinade; and Kagoshima Wagyu beef.

10 Trinity Square, London EC3N 4AJ

Westminster

Lyaness

Photo Credit: Lyaeness/Instagram

The team behind the feted Dandelyan, which was crowned best bar in the world, is back with Lyaness, a new concept in the iconic Sea Containers London hotel. The venue, which opened in March, still has the seven ‘core ingredients’ concept that Dandelyan did, though four new additions have been added to the list using interesting and unique approaches. As per owner Ryan Chetiyawardana AKA Mr Lyan AKA “The World’s Most Awarded Bartender,” some of those concepts include the Peach Emoji, which extracts flavors to create an elevated version of peach liqueur; Vegan Honey, a range of in-house produced inverted sugar syrups inspired by flavor profiles of honey around the world; and Lyaness Tea-mooth, a collaboration with Henrietta Lovell of Rare Tea Company that looks at the shared lineage of tea and vermouth.

20 Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PD

London Marriott Hotel County Hall

Photo Credit: London Marriott Hotel County Hall

London Marriott Hotel County Hall is, quite simply, a British masterpiece. It has one of the best locations in London, right on the River Thames, with—literally—a bird’s eye view of the London Eye, Big Ben and Westminster Bridge. Occupying London’s former City Hall, overlooking the Houses of Parliament, this 192 room, 14 suite property has pretty much everything you could imagine in a stay—including a tongue-in-cheek British feel (the wallpaper is whimsically dotted with top hats and umbrellas). When you’re not relaxing in your suite (we prefer the Westminster Suite, which includes a kitchen, dining table for 12, 360-degree views of the city and a dedicated personal assistant), make sure to indulge at Gillray’s Steakhouse & Bar, which showcases over 100 gins, serving locally-sourced steaks from O’Shea’s Butchers, and The Library, which offers a stellar Afternoon Tea with views of the Thames and Big Ben to capture your attention. There’s also well-equipped fitness center—which feels more like a proper sports club than a hotel gym thanks to its 6,000 square feet of space and mass amounts of equipment—that also encompasses an indoor swimming pool and and array of wellbeing classes to suit all fitness levels.

County Hall, Westminster Bridge Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 7PB