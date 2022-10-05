Photo Credit: Good Intentions

Swizz Beatz is ready to rock in Saudi Arabia. The producer/musician and his Good Intentions creative agency co-founder, Noor Taher, are onto their third project together — this time teaming up with the Royal Commission of AlUla to create the FIRST EVER immersive roller rink experience in Saudi Arabia, AlUla on Wheels, with music curated personally by Swizz. As part of the AlUla Wellness Festival, guests will glide under the twinkling desert stars in the art-centric AlJadidah district this October.

Photo Credit: Good Intentions

AlUla has been one of the most buzzed about places this year. As an ancient desert city and home to Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is being touted as one of the new and best destinations in the world for people seeking wellness, adventure, and inspiration.

Photo Credit: Good Intentions

And glamorous roller skating parties have always been part of the fabric of the pop culture landscape, with celebs such as Beyonce, Usher, and Swizz’s wife Alicia Keys getting in on the trend.

Photo Credit: Good Intentions

Inspired by feel-good nostalgia, roller skating has been cherished all over the world by all generations, due to its influential blend of dance and music. With sessions taking place every Thursday to Saturday evening starting on October 6th through the 22nd, AlUla on Wheels, guests will skate under the neon lights of the open-air rink. Celebrity programming will be announced.

Photo Credit: AlUla moments

Beatz has always been a disruptor and a change agent and has worked with Taher for over 10 years on various projects, committed to solving problems and finding creative solutions that make a huge impact. Risk-takers and rule-breakers, with good intentions, the duo aims to provide experiential, participatory, and innovative experiences in the entertainment, tourism, culture, tech, and investment sectors to shape meaningful connections, foster education, and provide an exchange of knowledge in fresh, new ways. The aim of Good Intentions is to beat the creative pulse of the world, engaging the youth and architecting some of the most disruptive experiences the world has seen.“There is no place in the world I’ve seen that has this canvas allowing the youth to have an opportunity to shape the future,” says Swizz.