Naples Now: What’s Opened Up And Where To Get A Warm Meal After Hurricane Ian

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, Haute Drinks, News

Naples has slowly started to reopen as community members, first responders and business owners are working hard to clean up their city after Hurricane Ian. With power returning to Collier County in most areas restaurants in downtown Naples are being restored and re-opened. Haute Living has put together a list of places where you can get a hearty meal and a cocktail as we all know we need it!

The following Fifth Avenue South’s prestigious restaurants have re-opened. Sails, The French, Molto, Ocean Prime, Tulia and Bar Tulia, Del Mar, La Pescheria, Molto, Bice, Vergina, Thai Sushi by K.J., Gelato & Co and Kilwin’s Ice-cream. On Third Street South, Sea Salt opened Oct 4th. The Bevy and Yabba Island Grill are set to re-open today at 5 pm.

Outside the Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South we have seen openings from The Claw Bar at Bellasera and Uncle Julio’s, which was a recent addition to the city. Mercato has seen the following reopening’s as their power was recently re-opened: The Joint, The Pub, Bar Tulia, Rocco’s Tacos, Cavo Lounge, Narrative Coffee Roasters, The 239 Naples and Burntwood Tavern.

Hours vary for all locations so be sure to call to check availability and hours of operation! Naples Strong!

