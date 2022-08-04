Manhattan is ushering in a new era of members-only clubs, and we’re giving an haute look at the latest private clubs entering the scene with overwhelming popularity.

THE NED NOMAD

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ned NoMadThis summer, The Ned NoMad opened its doors to guests, inviting them to take a trip back in time to the Roaring 20s glamour. The luxurious playground for Manhattan’s elite, like its sister property in London, was conceived by Soho House founder Nick Jones and is designed with vintage touches that allude to the grandeur of the Gatsby era. Inside, there are 167 rooms inspired by the Art Deco movement that range from an opulent overnight stay accommodation to a luxe, long-term studio. The club is also home to renowned restaurants and bars, including city’s first Cecconi’s location, Ned’s Dining Room, and Little Ned, as well as intimate networking and entertainment spaces like The Library, the Magic Room, and Ned’s Club. Located at the top of the Beaux Arts–style Johnston Building, Ned’s Club rooftop lounge embodies 1920s nostalgia with an unobstructed view of NYC’s definitive landmark of the era, the Empire State Building. And while being a Soho House member could help facilitate the application process, Ned’s Club membership is separate; applications can be completed directly on their website. 1170 Broadway, New York

ZZ’S CLUB

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food GroupAs a part of Major Food Group’s (MFG) rather major expansion, the hospitality brand announced the opening of ZZ’s Club in Manhattan’s new neighborhood, Hudson Yards. On the heels of the wildly successful opening of ZZ’s Club in the Miami Design District, the New York outpost will be MFG’s first-ever private membership club in the city, featuring the world’s only private Carbone.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Major Food GroupDeveloped by real estate development companies, Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group, and designed by longtime friend and designer for MFG establishments, Ken Fulk, the new ZZ’s Club at Hudson Yards will offer the signature MFG style of hospitality through tailored, exclusive club concepts yet to be announced. This new destination for MFG is set for a historic opening, accomplishing firsts for the brand in the city they first called home. The highly coveted membership is by invitation only. 35 Hudson Yards, New York

ZERO BOND

Photo Credit: Natalie BlackTucked in the historic Noho neighborhood sits the members-only urban oasis Zero Bond. Completely reinventing the private members club scene in Manhattan amidst the pandemic, Zero Bond set out to simply create a home-away-from-home environment for guests to work, relax, and connect. The 20,000 square-foot space spans over two floors, offering a constellation of bespoke experiences, including world-class dining with the Omakase Room, the ability to store rare vintage wines and host speakeasy soirées in the Baccarat Room, and luxurious personal care services from brands like Barbara Sturm. The club quickly drew in a sophisticated crowd of New Yorkers and celebrities alike as it boasts its dedication to upholding a strict privacy policy — ultimately fostering an atmosphere for innovators, thought leaders, and tastemakers across multiple industries to freely gather and embrace the community. Zero Bond maintains a rather rigorous process to become a member, but to begin the process, one must visit the website to fill out the initial application. 0 Bond St, New York